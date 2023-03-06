Coaching at the professional level is not for the faint of heart. It requires years of experience and moving through the ranks. Many get their start coaching kids at the high school level.

The Big Sky Conference Basketball Tournament brings together 20 of these lifelong coaches together in Boise, Idaho, where their widespread backstories converge in one space.

The bottom parts of the men’s tournament this year saw two of the most distinct realities of the profession.

The matchup between the No. 9-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the No. 10 Idaho Vandals was one filled with stories outside of the X’s and O’s.

The days before the tournament for Northern Arizona head coach Shane Burcar were a whirlwind. Before traveling north to Boise on Friday for NAU’s first game on Saturday, Burcar went down to Phoenix to watch his daughter Bella lead the Flagstaff High School Eagles to a 4A Arizona State Championship in her freshman year. Burcar said he was able to make it all work thanks to the support he has around him.

He made the trip to Phoenix, bringing his star player Jalen Cone along, and managed to coach his team to its first tournament win in two years only about 48 hours later.

Burcar credited the strong support system to make it all possible.

“I’ll say this,” Burcar said. “I have great assistant coaches. I have great players who are into their work. We had to work some different hours. We put the time in and came prepped. I have a great wife who understands that. The emotions of watching your kid play and to win a state championship, it’s way more stressful watching your kid play. She won and she said, ‘OK, Dad, now it’s your turn.’”

Bella had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Flagstaff’s win over Pueblo High School in the title game. Now it was up to Shane to bring that same success to his day job. He led the Lumberjacks to an 87-76 win in the first round against an Idaho team in turmoil.

The University of Idaho parted ways with its head coach Zac Claus immediately following its Senior Day game against the University of Montana. Claus and Burcar’s rise to fame occurred on an eerily parallel timeline. Both were assistant coaches at their respective schools before being elevated to interim head coaching positions. Burcar took over in June 2019; Claus did the same that July.

Both coaches performed well enough to remove the interim tag from their titles. This time, Claus beat Burcar to the punch, being named head coach in February 2020 before Burcar did on March 25, 2020.

They inherited teams struggling to find their footing in the Big Sky. Idaho hadn’t won a single tournament game since 2017 and NAU had its last winning season in 2014-15 before Burcar’s arrival.

Both teams continued to struggle, but the leash was a little shorter for Claus, who was terminated before the 2023 Big Sky Tournament, which would have marked the end of his contract with the school anyway.

The news hit the Idaho players hard, as they described following the loss to NAU.

“It came pretty quick,” fifth-year guard Divant’e Moffitt said. “I think with the guys we have top to bottom and our coaching staff, I think we handled it pretty well.”

“I think it definitely hit us for a curve ball,” senior guard Rashad Smith said. “Stuff like that doesn’t usually happen. I think it all hit us over the head. We all just came together. We built our brotherhood this year. One falls and we all go down. But Coach [Tim] Marrion came in and basically brought us together, told us to have fun. We have nothing else to lose.”

Both Moffitt and Rasheed were brought into the program by Claus from lower divisions of college basketball. Moffitt went from playing at Division II Seattle Pacific University to being the Big Sky’s third-leading scorer this season.

Rasheed was recruited after originally playing at Pima Community College from Hamilton High School in Chandler.

Claus was relieved of his coaching duties after going 28-88 across four seasons. Idaho pivoted to assistant coach Tim Marrion with the near-impossible task of leading a team into a tournament while his program looks for someone new. Marrion credited Claus for also taking the job under impossible circumstances.

“He inherited a program that won five games,” Marrion said. “He inherited a program that got put on probation. We had to send out paperwork saying the program was on probation. That makes it difficult to recruit.”

Marrion witnessed how Claus got things done while at the helm, saying he navigated the team out of probation, helped improve its GPA and got players involved in the Moscow, Idaho community.

“I want to say we had over 200 cumulative community service hours just in the last six to seven months,” Marrion said. “That was coach Claus seeing opportunities for guys to learn some life lessons outside of basketball and try to put a smile on people’s faces that may need it.”

Marrion had a history with the team before he became assistant and subsequently an interim head coach. He was the director of basketball operations at Idaho in 2015-16. Marrion’s journey was just like many coaches across the country, only his always seems to bring him full circle.

He started his career as an assistant coach at San Jose State in 2006 under head coach George Nessman. His bio on the Idaho athletic website says he was believed to be the youngest full-time NCAA Division I assistant coach at the time. Three years there led him to three years at Washington State under Ken Bone, only to come back to SJU for the 2012-13 season.

Marrion once again flipped back to Washington State the following year, still under the same head coach.

It is rare for a coach to return to the same location once, let alone twice, but Marrion has done so three years in his career. Three separate stints with three college programs all in between one another, a year at Clark College sandwiched in the middle of all of that. It all brought him back to Idaho to work under Claus.

After the loss against Northern Arizona in his head coaching debut, the man who found his way back with his old teams was at a loss for what he was going to do next.

What he did seem to know is that he was not coming back.

“It’s a little bittersweet that I won’t be a part of it, but I’ll be cheering those guys on and I’ll be cheering on the Vandal program from wherever the heck I am next year,” Marrion said.

Marrion opened his postgame press conference laying out who he was to those watching on ESPN+.

“I don’t know if I’m going to get this kind of platform again,” Marrion said. “I would like to thank coach Zac Claus for giving me the opportunity to be here. He’s one of the best people that I know. I’ve got a 2-year-old son that’s got Down Syndrome. When he was born, I was shook. It was during the middle of COVID.”

Marrion said Claus was the first person he called outside his immediate family when his son was born. He was in the middle of his third stint with San Jose State at the time.

“I knew he was going to pick up,” Marrion said. “He lifted me up at a time of need.”

From raising a son with Down Syndrome to raising a daughter who is one of the top young players in a state, Marrion and Burcar’s lives as fathers are vastly different.

Coaching in athletics has a lot of weird connections and parallels that bring these leaders together. Burcar and Claus got to where they were with the same goal in mind, bringing their teams from the depths of the Big Sky Conference to the promised land.

While Northern Arizona and Idaho are still struggling, being the two bottom-ranked teams in the conference this season, Burcar has done enough to be retained. He has led his team to the conference semifinals for the first time in his tenure and did so as the coach of a team that made national waves by beating top-seeded Eastern Washington on a 35-foot 3-pointer from freshman guard Oakland Fort, a prospect Burcar recruited harder than anyone he ever has.

“Oakland, he’s been my longest courtship of my life for two and a half years,” Burcar said. “I offered him as a sophomore as an interim [coach]. We had some really good recruiting classes since Oakland has committed.”

Recruiting plays a huge part in college athletics. While Burcar has found his prospects that he believes represent Northern Arizona’s future, Idaho has found its niche of lower division players that can succeed at the next level.

Only time will tell if the program’s new direction is the right one, but for at least a week it had an interim coach that did not hesitate to put the program first before himself.