As the Flagstaff snow finally begins to melt and the spring semester at Northern Arizona University gives way to graduation, the NAU women’s tennis team is focused on something even more important: winning the Big Sky Conference for a fourth straight season and competing in the NCAA tournament.

Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season, the NAU women have been Big Sky Conference champions in each of the past three seasons. Their subsequent appearances in the NCAA tournament, however, have been less fruitful. In its three appearances in the NCAA tournament since the 2018-2019 season, NAU has lost by a combined score of 12-0, and failed to make it past the first round.

NAU head coach Ewa Bogusz acknowledged that the NCAA tournament is still the ultimate goal for her team, but she doesn’t want them to forget about other milestones that make it possible to reach the tournament.

“We want to defend the Big Sky Conference and the regular season [titles], because you compete for both separately,” Bogusz said. “So that's something that's on our backs and we’ve been chased for the last few years. That's one thing, but along the way we don't want to get lost in the process and just strictly focus on the results. But if we talk about the big picture, yes, we want to defend the [Big Sky] title and we want to qualify for NCAAs again.”

Bogusz added that the more success her team has in the regular season, the better position they will put themselves in come playoffs. NAU entered its past three NCAA tournaments having been unranked in regular season play, and wound up being dealt first-round defeats at the hands of No. 7 UCLA, No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 11 Cal, respectively.

On Feb. 28, NAU earned its highest ranking in school history at No. 52 after defeating 53rd-ranked Colorado State. That ranking remains the program’s high water mark, as the NAU women have since fallen to No. 73 as of April 4.

Still, Bogusz sees entering the postseason among the top-ranked 75 teams in the nation as something that could have a big impact on her team’s NCAA tournament success.

“If you are in the rankings, maybe the first round of the NCAA tournament is not as tough as usual,” Bogusz said. “In the past years we always played top 10 schools in the first round, and being ranked a little bit higher, we can be drawn to as the second-toughest team and not the fourth. Because four teams meet in one location and then the weakest ranking meets the highest ranking.”

She made sure to emphasize that she doesn’t like looking too far ahead, and that her team has to successfully defend their Big Sky title in order to get back to the NCAA tournament.

While Bogusz’s focus stays mainly on her team as a whole, its success ultimately falls on the shoulders of the individual players. One such individual is senior Elinor Beazley, a four-year member of the team, whose tenure is drawing to a close as graduation looms nearer.

Beazely was sidelined for over a month with an ankle injury, but returned to competition in mid-March. Like her head coach, Beazely is similarly focused on defending the team’s Big Sky title.

“Conference is obviously the first thing on the horizon for us because we're three-times reigning conference champions now,” Beazely said. “We're training all day, every day, putting in the effort outside of the tennis court and tennis center and doing extra work. It's the home stretch, because conference is only a few weeks away. And to win conference is one of the best things in the world. That whole team dynamic is so worth it. The highs and lows, everything is worth it in the end.”

She continued by saying that if NAU takes care of business in the Big Sky tournament, she thinks the team — due to their continued hard work and team comradery — could make school history at the NCAA tournament by avoiding a first-round exit. Currently, NAU has never advanced past the first round of the tournament.

Since coming to the United States for the first time in order to attend NAU as a freshman, Beazely — who hails from the country of Wales — has grown extremely close with her teammates, many of whom are also foreign-born. She has grown into a leadership role over the course of her collegiate career, and now takes pride in mentoring some of the younger players on the team.

“I adore all of the girls here,” Beazely said. “We get along so well and so many of them have helped me develop on the team and to become kind of like a leader for the girls, because I'm a bit older now. I can help direct them in the right direction with tennis and school and help them with small little things here and there. We've just created this really nice bond between all of us. They helped me when I was younger, and I now feel like I'm helping them when they're younger as well.

"I couldn't have asked for anything better for my last season. Like we're just loving life, traveling, enjoying training, playing tennis.”

Beazely’s doubles partner, junior Ana Karen Guadiana Campos, feels the same kind of kinship on the team, despite this being her first season as a Lumberjack. Campos — who is originally from Mexico — transferred to NAU at the beginning of the school year after spending her first two collegiate seasons playing tennis at Western Michigan University. She said bonding with her new team came naturally.

“I was able to connect with all of my teammates pretty quickly,” Campos said. “We traveled three, maybe four times during the fall. So, we didn't have a lot of time to get to know each other, but once we had the first trip, we connected very quickly. Almost half the team was new, so I think we were all able to bond and get into a culture, and I really liked it.”

Campos sees the team’s chemistry and culture as two big reasons for its success, and praised coach Bogusz for defining clear goals for the team to set their sights on. Like every other member of the NAU women’s tennis team, Campos’ immediate goal is winning another Big Sky title.

Campos added that she is pleased with her decision to transfer to NAU, and has thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the team. Campos looks forward to competing for NAU for the rest of this season during her senior campaign next school year.

Being one of two freshmen on the team this season, Patrycja Niewiadomska also has a lot to look forward to in her college tennis career. A native of Poland, Niewiadomska has had to adjust to a more team-oriented style in tennis after arriving at NAU.

“It's kind of a new experience to be in a group,” Niewiadomska said. “Back home I used to play like team Polish championships, but it's not the same because here we practice together. We have eight girls on the team here, and we practice together every day. Everyone is supporting each other, so I think it's kind of easier if someone is feeling worse or has a bad day, because then everyone can support them.”

Niewiadomska cited the ongoing support from everyone on the team as her favorite thing about playing for NAU.

With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the NAU will have to continue to support and play for one another to achieve their most immediate goal, finishing the regular season atop the Big Sky Conference. The Lumberjacks currently hold a 10-6 overall record, but are 6-0 in conference play. Their final two matchups of the regular season — both in-conference — against Idaho State and Sacramento State, are crucial for NAU to secure regular season supremacy in the Big Sky for a fourth straight season.

For Bogusz, she couldn't have asked for a more unified team, one in which each of its members are equally focused on achieving the same goal.

That's a coach’s dream where everybody is playing for each other,” Bogusz said. “It's like a little family away from home for them. They spend a lot of time together every day, and they work hard in the gym and on the court together. Then they travel together, and it's just great to see that eight people from, in our case, eight different countries come together and have one common goal.”