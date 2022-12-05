NAU track sees record-setting performances in Boston

Northern Arizona University track & field had a historic day at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. Both the school and conference 5K records fell for the men and women as each Lumberjack athlete leaves now ranked in the NCAA top 7.

In her first career indoor 5K, Elise Stearns smashed both the school and conference records. She ran a time of 15:33.74, beating the previous record set by Paige Gilchrist by more than 10 seconds. Stearns now sits at No. 7 in the country in the 5K after finishing 10th overall and seventh among the collegiate competition.

Drew Bosley and Nico Young also saw strong performances in their first outing of the season. They placed fourth and fifth overall, finishing third and fourth among the collegiate competition. Bosley is now ranked No. 3 in the country in the 5K, while Young sits at No. 4.

Bosley broke the school and conference 5K record which was previously held by Tyler Day, running a time of 13:13.26. With this time, Bosley also moves up to No. 5 on the All-Time Indoor Collegiate 5K list.

Young was not far behind, finishing with a time of 13:15.25 to earn a new PR. He also moves up on the All-Time Indoor Collegiate 5K list, now sitting at No. 9.

The Lumberjacks will continue their indoor season in January when they host their first meet of the season.