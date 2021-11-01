NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis finishes Halloween Classic with more success

It’s the first honor of Daniels’ career, with the running back currently ninth in the FCS with 106.4 rushing yards per game. Named Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Portland State’s Malik Walker, the two are the first non-quarterbacks to earn the honor this season.

Meanwhile, Vest continued to prove himself as not only one of the best defensive backs in the Big Sky, but also one of the best defensive backs in the nation. Recording 10 tackles, breaking up two passes and picking off two others, Vest proved to be a crucial part of the victory over the Vandals. Already having put a stop to one drive at NAU’s own 20-yard line with an interception, Vest locked up the victory by coming down with a second pass by Mike Beaudry at the NAU 6-yard line with just one minute left on the clock. Preserving Northern Arizona’s 38-31 lead, Vest moved into eighth in the nation with four interceptions this season and stands 30th in tackles per game.