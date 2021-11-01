NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis finishes Halloween Classic with more success

Concluding the three-day New Mexico Halloween Classic on Sunday morning, the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team earned four singles victories over the hosting New Mexico Lobos before returning to Flagstaff.
Gina Dittmann wrapped up her weekend in Albuquerque with three singles victories, beating New Mexico’s Hsuan Huang 6-1, 6-0 to complete the sweep of all three opponents. Elinor Beazley did the same as the junior and earned her third singles victory with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Allison Romero.
Ava Neyestani and Laura Duhl also came away with victories in their final singles matches. Neyestani beat Satoho Toriumi 6-1, 6-3 and Duhl defeated Sarah O’Connor 6-3, 7-5. Sofia Markova nearly made it 5-for-5 on Sunday as she was narrowly defeated by Myu Kageyama 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
In total, the Lumberjacks came away with 10 singles victories across the 15 matches in three days against New Mexico State, Colorado State and New Mexico.
Neyestani and Beazley fell to Colorado State’s Sarka Richterova and Somer Dalla-Bona 6-1, with Matea Mihaljevic and Radka Buzkova defeating Dittmann and Markova by the same score in doubles.
On Saturday, for the second consecutive day, the Lumberjacks finished with four wins between singles and doubles play, edging out Colorado State in its five matches while splitting with New Mexico State in doubles.
Dittmann beat Colorado State's Radka Buzkova, a rematch of the Round of 16 at the ITA Mountain Regionals earlier this month, in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.
Duhl earned her first singles victory of the weekend, beating Colorado State's Lucia Natal in three sets. Beazley rounded out the singles wins with her second of the weekend in singles, beating Matea Mihaljevic 6-2, 6-3.
While Beazley and Neyestani fell 6-4 to New Mexico State's Harsha Challa and Ming Fang Zhu, Dittmann and Markova combined for a 6-3 win against New Mexico State's Chloe Gavino and Miranda Bishard.
With the Halloween Classic coming to an end, Northern Arizona will not compete as a team again until Jan. 16 when it begins the spring season and faces UC Davis in Tempe a day before taking on Arizona State in Tempe as well.
FOOTBALL
For the third time this season, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks locked up a pair of ROOT SPORTS Player of the Week honors from the Big Sky Conference, with Kevin Daniels and Morgan Vest earning the awards following Saturday’s 38-31 victory in Moscow, Idaho.
Daniels broke off runs of 17, 18, 28 and 40 yards against Idaho, the longest coming on the Lumberjacks’ game-winning drive with less than six minutes remaining. Tied 31-31 following a 29-yard field goal by the Vandals, the Lumberjacks quickly responded with a 4-play, 75-yard drive. Daniels, who finished with 177 rushing yards against Idaho, opened the drive with a 13-yard gain before breaking free for a 40-yard run to put the Lumberjacks at the Idaho 22. Two plays later, quarterback RJ Martinez slipped his way into the end zone with some help from Daniels for the 1-yard touchdown run to take a 38-31 lead.
It’s the first honor of Daniels’ career, with the running back currently ninth in the FCS with 106.4 rushing yards per game. Named Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Portland State’s Malik Walker, the two are the first non-quarterbacks to earn the honor this season.
Meanwhile, Vest continued to prove himself as not only one of the best defensive backs in the Big Sky, but also one of the best defensive backs in the nation. Recording 10 tackles, breaking up two passes and picking off two others, Vest proved to be a crucial part of the victory over the Vandals. Already having put a stop to one drive at NAU’s own 20-yard line with an interception, Vest locked up the victory by coming down with a second pass by Mike Beaudry at the NAU 6-yard line with just one minute left on the clock. Preserving Northern Arizona’s 38-31 lead, Vest moved into eighth in the nation with four interceptions this season and stands 30th in tackles per game.
Vest is the first defensive player to earn player of the week honors multiple times this season, with the first nine weeks of the season including nine different winners. Northern Arizona also has three defensive player of the week honors this season, more than any other Big Sky program, after Harrison Beemiller won the award in September. Vest has now won three of the past 11 awards dating back to the spring season finale. Vest also earned College Sports Madness Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Northern Arizona will host the UC Davis Aggies, a mainstay in the FCS Top 25 polls this season, on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.
VOLLEYBALL
The duo of junior Taylor Jacobsen and redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer attacked Idaho at will, leading the Northern Arizona volleyball team (9-12, 7-5 Big Sky) to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 sweep Saturday night. Jacobsen and Gappmayer totaled 15 kills apiece, guiding the Lumberjacks to a bounce-back victory following a loss in Cheney two nights ago.
“The main thing is we have a team who really cares about being good and achieving great things,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “We knew Thursday was not our best effort, so they spent the last couple of days getting ready for tonight and thinking about how they wanted to compete. I give all the credit to them.”
With senior Aubrea Bandfield orchestrating the Lumberjacks’ attack to the tune of a career-high 39 assists, NAU completed the season sweep of Idaho, while also halting the Vandals’ two-match win streak.
NAU’s outside hitter duo had it working from the get-go with Gappmayer recording six kills and Jacobsen posting five in the Lumberjacks’ first set win. Despite hitting .415 as a team, NAU actually needed a late rally to claim the opening game.
The Lumberjacks got out to a fast 5-2 start only for the Vandals to move in front and hold the advantage for most of the set. Idaho led 20-16 before Jacobsen ripped off three straight kills to ignite a set-clinching 9-1 run. The ‘Jacks tied the score at 20-20 on a combo block by senior Ryann Davis and sophomore Savannah Bloom.
After an NAU service error, the ‘Jacks finished set one on a 5-0 run, the last point coming on Gappmayer’s sixth kill of the game.
NAU carried that momentum right into the second set with Gappmayer sparking a 5-0 run with three consecutive kills, snapping a 6-6 tie. The Lumberjack advantage grew to as large as 17-9, but the Vandals strung together a furious comeback of their own, eventually tying the set at 20-20.
The Lumberjacks regained control, moving to set point at 24-21, only for the Vandals to hold off two set points. However, after an NAU timeout, Jacobsen put an end to Idaho’s rally with her sixth kill of the set – a number that was matched by Gappmayer as well.
With the 2-0 lead in their pocket, the ‘Jacks grabbed the third set early and held on throughout to complete the sweep. NAU prevented an extended Idaho run and essentially put the set away with a 3-0 run capped by a block from Jacobsen and Bloom.
Bloom’s season-high tying sixth block gave the Lumberjacks a 21-16 lead and Davis later punctuated the sweep with a kill on NAU’s first match point.
While Gappmayer’s 15 kills tied her career-high set on Thursday at Eastern Washington, Jacobsen’s 15 kills marked her highest total in a month.
“Taylor played really confidently and executed a lot of things she’s capable of,” Murphy said. “She’s been playing really good volleyball recently, just not quite to her level offensively and she did a good job connecting with the set tonight and she hit the shots she’s capable of.”
Jacobsen hit .316 and came up one dig shy of a double-double, while also adding a block and an ace. Meanwhile, Gappmayer also recorded eight digs and a season-high tying three blocks.
Jacobsen and Gappmayer did the heavy lifting on the outside and sophomore Jordan Elder was effective in the middle, tallying six kills on a .462 clip. Sophomore Millie O’Ketter notched a team-high 16 digs and accounted for two of NAU’s six aces.
One match after surrendering a season-worst 12 aces, the Lumberjacks allowed just two Vandal aces on Saturday, allowing Bandfield to distribute the attack smoothly.
“We’re a team that needs to grow through experiences and the other night was the first off night we had in (serve receive) in a long time,” Murphy said. “It was important for our team to learn from it and they did. We were very steady tonight and Idaho actually did a really good job of pressuring us with their serve, but we responded well with the way we communicated.”
Following the win, NAU will head home for its final two matches in Flagstaff of the fall. The Lumberjacks’ last homestand begins Thursday versus Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m, while Senior Night for Bandfield, Davis and Mara Abernethy will follow on Saturday versus Sacramento State at 6 p.m. in Rolle Activity Center.