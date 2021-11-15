NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball's rally against Washington comes up short

Erasing a slow start on their offensive end, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks took a two-point lead early on in the second half in the second of their two Pac-12 games to open the 2021-22 season.

However, a run by the Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) through the remainder of the third quarter pushed the lead out of reach for the Lumberjacks (0-2, 0-0 Big Sky) Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Holding a 21-point lead in the fourth, the Huskies watched as the Lumberjacks battled back to cut the deficit to five before running out of time as Washington held on for a 72-65 win.

“We had a little bit of a defensive letdown in the third quarter. I just felt like our urgency wasn’t where it needed to be,” said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. “They hit a couple big shots and we end up finding ourselves down by 20. The fact that they came out and just turned it up in the third quarter, it showed them that's the type of urgency and effort that we need to have throughout the entire game.”

Taking their first lead of the game at 25-24 late in the second quarter with back-to-back baskets for Nyah Moran, the Lumberjacks then scored four points out of the break to go ahead 29-27 with a fastbreak layup by Khiarica Rasheed.