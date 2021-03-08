NAU Roundup: Women's basketball wins in Big Sky first round; football game Saturday canceled

Scoring the first five points of the game, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks never trailed as they cruised to a victory in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho.
A three-pointer by JJ Nakai, one of five for the senior in the game, capped off the opening quarter to put the Lumberjacks up by 10. The lead never fell below double-digits for the final 30 minutes of the night, as the No. 7-seeded Lumberjacks beat the No. 10 Weber State Wildcats 82-68 to advance to the Big Sky quarterfinals.
“We know we are a team that can score in transition, we know we are a team that can put up a bunch of points,” said NAU head coach Loree Payne. “Our defense has been average, I think, the last couple weekends of conference, so that was definitely our focus. Kind of went back to defensive bootcamp, but I think it really paid off.”
Nakai finished with 19 points, but it was Miki’ala Maio who led the Lumberjacks with 23 points as she nearly matched her career high. Maio also connected on 3 of 4 from three-point range, setting a career best, as the Lumberjacks hit 12 of 26 from behind the arc against the Wildcats.
Four of the 12 threes came in the opening quarter, with the Lumberjacks wasting no time in creating some cushion between them and the Wildcats.
While Jadyn Matthews scored the first six points of the game for Weber State, it couldn’t match the offensive attack from NAU. Schenck connected on NAU’s first three-pointer just 50 seconds into the night, after Maio put in a jumper for the first score of the game. A fastbreak layup for Khiarica Rasheed preceded back-to-back threes for Emily Rodabaugh and Maio, with Schenck assisting both baskets.
Though NAU opened up the night shooting well from outside, it was the Lumberjacks’ defense creating turnovers that led to a 22-12 lead heading into the second quarter. The Wildcats committed nine turnovers, the most in a single quarter against NAU this season, leading to 11 points for the Lumberjacks in the opening 10 minutes.
“The mindset right now is win or go home, so you’ve got to play like every game is your last,” Maio said. “I was just really proud of how we came out today, we took care of business early and set the tempo early.”
NAU’s scoring pace slowed in the second, with the Lumberjacks entering the break with a 39-26 lead, before another explosion throughout the third quarter. Hitting a season high seven three-pointers in a quarter, three by Nakai and two by Maio, NAU put up 27 third-quarter points with all but six coming from outside.
“We never wanted it to go under 10 and we really wanted to push it to 20,” Payne said. “We had the conversation that we are supposed to win, we are the higher seed. It’s not good enough to just go and win by two or three.”
Weber State’s work in the paint and at the foul line allowed the Wildcats to keep pace, shooting 50 percent in the quarter and hitting 6-of-7 from the line. However, the strong shooting couldn’t draw the Wildcats any closer entering the final 10 minutes of the night. A 7-0 run by NAU put the game out of reach right after Weber State had cut it down to 12.
Both Jacey Bailey and Regan Schenck joined Maio and Nakai in double-digits, scoring 11 points apiece. Schenck finished with a team-best five assists, with Bailey’s seven rebounds also leading the Lumberjacks.
With the win, NAU faces the Idaho Vandals on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Big Sky quarterfinals. The programs split a pair of meetings in Flagstaff earlier this season, with NAU taking the first game 84-62 before Idaho rebounded with a 66-59 victory.
Three Lumberjacks earned Big Sky all-conference honors on Sunday.
Junior Regan Schenck led the way, earning All-Big Sky Second Team for her breakout season, followed by Senior Khiarica Rasheed (Third Team) and JJ Nakai (Honorable Mention) as the Big Sky announced its awards ahead of the conference tournament. Nakai also earned Big Sky Newcomer of the Year following her first season for the Lumberjacks.
Schenck's production easily qualified her for a spot on the second team, as the junior enters the postseason 16th in scoring (12.1 points per game), 10th in rebounding (6.6 per game) and first in assists (5.0 per game). Schenck set new single-game career highs in points with 31 against Weber State, rebounds at 18 against UNLV and assists with 12 against Sacramento State.
The assist total against the Hornets was part of Schenck's first career triple-double, the second in program history and first completed in regulation, and one of just 12 players in the nation to do so this year. The junior also hit 50 percent from three-point range and is in position to reset NAU's single-season percent record with a minimum of 50 attempts. Starting all 24 games for the Lumberjacks this season, Schenck averages 34.5 minutes per game.
Rasheed, the Big Sky Preseason MVP, landed on the third team after finishing conference play with an average 13.3 points, ranking 10th in conference games, as well as 6.7 rebounds, also 10th. Closing the season strong, Rasheed hit double-digits in six of the final eight games with three 20-point games during the stretch.
The senior played in 16 of NAU's 20 Big Sky games this season, as well as just one non-conference game after sitting out the first stretch of the season with an injury. Averaging just 24.4 minutes per conference game this season, Rasheed recorded double-digits in nine games this season.
Earning All-Big Sky First Team honors last season, Rasheed is the first player to repeat as an All-Big Sky honoree since current assistant coach Olivia Lucero landed on the third team in 2017 and 2018.
Nakai's return home to Flagstaff produced an impressive first season for the senior, with her 14.8 points per game ranking fourth in the Big Sky while her 2.9 assists ranks 13th and her 1.5 steals is tied with Maio for 10th.
Hitting 2.35 three-pointers per game, Nakai ranks second in total makes as well as three-pointers per game. Sitting at 47 this season, Nakai is just five away from tying for 10th in a single season and her per game average is currently fourth on NAU's all-time list. Nakai reached double-digits in her first 10 games of the season, finishing with at least 10 points in 16 of her 20 games played. The senior also hit 20 points in five game, with her season-high of 29 coming against Montana.
Nakai is now the fifth Lumberjack to earn the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year award, and the second straight after Nina Radford won the award the last season.
It was the second straight season the Lumberjacks had three players earn All-Big Sky recognition after the program went 13 years without doing so prior to last season. The three honors also brings NAU's total to eight during head coach Loree Payne's tenure, with the Lumberjacks earning at least one spot on an all-conference team for five straight years.
FOOTBALL
The University of Idaho at Northern Arizona University football game scheduled for Saturday will be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals’ program.
The Lumberjacks and Vandals were slated to kick off in the Walkup Skydome at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The schools and the Big Sky Conference staff are determining when the game will be rescheduled, which will be announced at a later date.
VOLLEYBALL
The Northern Arizona volleyball team fell in four sets against Weber State at the Rolle Activity Center on Monday night, one day after handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.
Weber State (11-1) held on for a 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 30-28 victory over the Lumberjacks (9-3), helped by a 6-2 advantage in aces and outblocking NAU 11-5.
On Sunday, Northern Arizona shrugged off a lopsided second set to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season, 25-20, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20.
“In some ways, you don’t want that second set to happen, but it gives you a teaching point,” said head coach Ken Murphy about Sunday's game. “It should give us some confidence that if you drop a set like that – as lopsided as that one was clearly – and then come back in the next one and be competitive again, it shows the growth in our team.”
Sunday was the fifth occurrence since Murphy’s first season in 2013 where a Big Sky opponent entered Rolle with a league record of 7-0, only to leave undefeated no more. The Lumberjacks previously dealt North Dakota (9-0 in 2013), Idaho State (7-0 in 2015), Sacramento State (10-0 in 2017) and Northern Colorado (8-0 in 2019) their first defeats of the season.
NAU knocked the final unbeaten team off the rank with a well-distributed attack by junior Aubrea Bandfield (21 assists) and freshman Kate Hatch (18 assists) and a stifling defense. The Lumberjacks hit .229 and held the Wildcats – the Big Sky’s second-most efficient offensive squad – to a .140 clip, including a sub-.100 percentage in their three set wins.
Sophomore Taylor Jacobsen led a balanced Lumberjack attack with 14 kills, and logged her seventh double-double of the season with 14 digs. A total of five Jacks had seven or more kills, including sophomore Neche Newton who tallied a career-high seven in addition to being one of three players with a team-best three blocks.
“We passed the ball really well (Sunday),” Murphy said. “Weber is if not the best serving team in the conference, they are among them, and we received serve really well to give our setters an opportunity to move the ball around. Our setters did a really good job of that and we got a few more balls to our middles, which we’ve been working on in practice to diversify our offense. We’re at our best when we have a little bit of balance.”
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Junior Cameron Shelton, the Big Sky Conference’s leading scorer all season long, was voted to the All-Big Sky First Team in the announcement by the league office on Monday, ahead of the 2021 conference tournament.
Shelton is the first Northern Arizona men’s basketball player to be named to the All-Big Sky First Team since Kris Yanku in 2015.
The captain from Chino, Calif. was voted to the Preseason All-Conference Team and he verified that honor with his play throughout the 2020-21 campaign. A third team selection as a sophomore, Shelton posted team-high averages of 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season.
In addition to pacing the conference in scoring, Shelton is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in all four statistical categories. In fact, he is just one of two players, along with Weber State’s Isiah Brown, to rank in the top 10 in at least three of those categories.
In conference play, Shelton’s numbers saw a slight uptick to 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He ranked in the top three in points, assists and steals and was eighth in rebounds in Big Sky games.
Beginning with a 23-point effort against Eastern Washington on Dec. 19, Shelton scored 20 or more points – including a career-high 30 points at Idaho on Jan. 2 to cap a week in which he was named the Big Sky Player of the Week – in eight consecutive games. The eight-game streak was the longest in school history dating back to the 1993-94 season.
Shelton recorded 20 or more points in 13 games in all this season, and logged a stat line of at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in 10 of 20 contests.
The newest member of NAU’s 1,000 point club – a milestone reached versus Montana State on Jan. 23 – ranks 23rd in the country in scoring leading into NAU’s Big Sky Tournament opener on Wednesday against Portland State.
Shelton was joined on the all-conference first team by Weber State’s Isiah Brown, Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves and Kim Aiken Jr. and Southern Utah’s Tevian Jones. Groves was voted the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player.
DIVING
In her first NCAA Zone E Diving Championships, freshman Victoria Knapp advanced to the final round of the 1-meter springboards to finish in 15th. Two more Lumberjacks also made their debuts in zones, Alyssa Jones and Maegan Jensen, who finished in 23rd and 29th, respectively.
“Victoria did an amazing job,” head diving coach Nikki Huffman said. “It was actually a very consistent list and better than what she did at conference."
Tuesday, the three Lumberjacks will move up to the 3-meter springboard beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event will be livestreamed on the NAU Swimming and Diving Facebook page and live results will be posted on divemeets.com.
Knapp dove her way into finals after placing 12th in the preliminary round, tallying a score of 257.90. To finish in 15th, Knapp would add on 248.35 more points, bringing her total to 506.25.
The competition amongst divers would prove to be fierce in the final round, as the difference from 15th to 12th was just 15 points.
“With the same amount of dives she did in finals, she was in 12th place in prelims. If she would’ve been able to hold onto that, she would’ve gone to nationals, which would’ve been fantastic,” Huffman said. “But it was very, very close. She should be excited about that.”
As their first NCAA Zones competition as well, Jones and Jensen made their appearances representing NAU this afternoon on the 1-meter.
Both Jones and Jensen appeared ready to take on the meet, but ultimately were outscored and unable to advance into the final round.
Jones would tally a preliminary score of 228.10 to finish in 23rd.
“Aly Jones dove really well. She had a pretty solid list,” Huffman said. “Overall she just needed to clean up a couple things and she would’ve been great,” Huffman said.
As the first time diving back since Feb. 25, Jensen would finish 29th with a preliminary mark of 190.15.
“Maegan Jensen has been out a lot, getting stalled due to contact tracing,” Huffman said. “She did a great job. I know she isn’t happy with it, but with her only being back a couple of days, it can be hard to find your rhythm again.”
The three Lumberjacks will all be back for more with the 3-meter springboards beginning at 11:30 a.m. MST.
“I’m excited for the 3-meter tomorrow,” Huffman said. Both Victoria and Maegan are better up there. Aly was second in the conference on 3-meter, so it’ll be exciting to see what happens tomorrow.”
CROSS COUNTRY
The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships. The Northern Arizona men’s and women's teams both received national bids.
Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship; 38 individuals were also selected for each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.
Oklahoma State University will host the championships, at the OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma on March 15. Teams and individual student-athletes selected for the championships can invite some guests to watch them compete, however there will be no public ticket sales for the event.
The Lumberjack women return to the national meet for the second time in a row; prior to 2019, the NAU women had not attended the DI National Cross Country Championships since 2008.
Placing 14th at nationals last year was a huge achievement and step in the right direction for the Lumberjack women, as they enter this year's national meet ranked No. 9 in the USTFCCCA Division I National Coaches' Poll.
Meanwhile for the No. 2 ranked NAU men, they look to take the podium for the fifth straight season, and reclaim the national title.
Also, Northern Arizona University's Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Michael Smith was named the Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year for the 2021 season.
This is the 21st time an NAU coach has won the women's cross country version of the award, and this will be Smith’s second time in a row earning this accolade after previously winning the nomination in 2017 and 2019.
Smith has received a Coach of the Year award from the Big Sky Conference on a total of 13 occasions, making him one of the most decorated coaches in Big Sky history.
Smith and his staff led the Lumberjack women to a repeat Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championship in Riverdale, Utah, placing five runners within the top eight, each earning all-conference honors.
GOLF
In a field stacked with nationally ranked teams, the Northern Arizona golf team more than held their own on the first day of the Arizona Wildcat Invitational, sitting in 10th on the team leaderboard at 24-over 600 (295-305).
Spurred by their best round of the season so far, NAU is two strokes directly ahead of No. 35 Colorado, as well as top 80 teams in UNLV, Nebraska and Iowa. Texas leads the field at Sewailo Golf Club at 14-under 562 (275-287) with No. 3 USC and No. 7 Oklahoma State also shooting under par on Monday in second and third respectively.
MEN'S TENNIS
Monday’s Northern Arizona men’s tennis home opener came down to the two center courts, but the Lumberjacks ultimately fell just shy of victory with Utah State stealing a 4-3 decision in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.
The loss snapped NAU’s 32-match home winning streak dating back to March 1, 2016 when the Lumberjacks fell to Loyola Marymount, 5-2. NAU dropped to 0-4 this spring, while Utah State improved to 6-3.
“We had three matches go to a third set and it was a great college match against a very good Mountain West team,” said head coach Maciej Bogusz. “But in order to do well in conference this year, we have to be able to win those matches. When things get tough, we have to get tougher.”
Moments after junior Facundo Tumosa evened the match at 3-3 with a three-set victory at No. 2 singles, Utah State’s Sergiu Bucur clinched the victory for the visitors at No. 1. Bucur defeated senior Eban Straker-Meads on the top court, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, to complete Utah State’s comeback from down 2-0 in the match.
Playing in its first match since a doubleheader versus No. 21 Arizona on Feb. 19, NAU showed no rust early, snagging the advantage with the doubles point for the first time this spring.
Senior Chris Steele and freshman Dominick Buzonics struck first with a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, and the Lumberjacks clinched the doubles point on No. 1 courtesy of Tumosa and sophomore Alex Groves’ 6-3 victory.
“The energy was great and we played good doubles,” Bogusz said. “The guys played aggressive and they brought to the other team. I’m happy with the way we came out after having a few weeks off since our last match.”
Junior Marcus Sulen was inserted into the NAU singles lineup for the first time this season, and he immediately made an impact on court six. The Louisville transfer made quick work of Arvid Hjalte, 6-3, 6-1, to give the Lumberjacks a 2-0 lead.
Utah State answered with straight-set victories at No. 3 and 5 to tie the match, leaving it up to courts one, two and four.
At No. 4 singles, Groves responded to a first set loss to Roko Savin by winning the second set. However, Groves’ momentum was halted as Savin secured a third consecutive victory for the Aggies with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 win, which put Utah State on the brink of the win.
Groves’ match at No. 4 was one of three singles matches that went the distance on Monday with the Aggies claiming two of them. The Lumberjacks’ second singles win of the day came via Tumosa, who battled Felipe Acosta for a tough three-set win at No. 2.
Tumosa, who had played the first three matches of the season at the top spot of the lineup, gutted out a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory, which tied the match at 3-3 and left it up to Straker-Meads and Bucur on the first court.
Straker-Meads took the early lead with a set one win only for Bucur to knot it up in the second set. With the team score on the line, it was Bucur who would eventually emerge victorious, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
NAU will make the short trip down to Tempe for a Thursday afternoon neutral court matchup with VCU at 3 p.m. before a two-match road trip to California next week, which will include the team’s Big Sky opener at Sacramento State on March 18.
Following the road trip, the Lumberjacks will play three straight at home to close out the month of March.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Looking to complete a sweep of three Mountain West Conference matches over the past month, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks pulled out a closely contested doubles point Sunday before dominating early in singles.
Even at 1-1 after the first two doubles matches wrapped up, the Lumberjacks (5-3) closed out their match on Court 3 for the first point of the day. A trio of 6-0 first sets in singles then paved the way for NAU to close out their third straight win against a Mountain West opponent, beating the New Mexico Lobos (4-2) 4-0 and extending their home winning streak to 15 matches in the process.
“We did have a great start in singles, and I almost feel like that relaxed us a little too much,” said NAU head coach Ewa Bogusz. “We just need to make sure, even if things are going our way and things are going right, that we still focus 100 percent.”
Once again, NAU’s pair of freshmen Gina Dittmann and Ava Neyestani were instrumental in the victory. Along with Mimi Bland, the two extended their personal win streaks in singles with wins in all three of their meetings against Mountain West opponents. Dittmann’s 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 against Danielle Quevedo extended her run to five straight matches and a 6-1 record at the top spot in the lineup.
Neyestani also jumped out to an early lead, closing out her first set 6-0 before battling with Myu Kagayama at No. 4. Leading 3-1 in the second set, Neyestani found herself in position to close out the victory while leading 5-4.
“They have been such a crucial part of the team and made an impact on the lineup right away,” Bogusz said. “They are so delightful to work with and they just bought into what we are trying to do here. They work hard, do extra work and they do all the things you’d wish freshmen would do.”
Ahead 3-0 following Dittmann and Neyestani’s wins, Bland also ended up in a fight for her second set. Winning 6-0 in the first set on Court 3, Bland led 5-3 in the second before Hsuan Huang ripped off three straight games to take the lead in the set.
Bland forced a tiebreaker with a victory in the 12th game of the set, and clinched the team win with a 7-5 tiebreaker.
While the match ended after Bland’s win, the three other Lumberjacks led their singles matches as well.
Ellie Millard and Moore posted identical scores at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively, taking their first sets 6-4 and led 4-3 in their second sets before the match finished. A few courts across NAU’s Tennis Complex, Beazley rallied back after dropping her first set to Hsiang-Wen Huang at No. 5.
Following her 6-3 loss, Beazley won eight straight games to close out her day. Taking the second set 6-0, the sophomore opened up the potential deciding third set with two more games before the match wrapped up.
Beazley opened her day with an impressive win in doubles, pairing with Dittmann for a quick 6-1 victory on Court 2. After New Mexico evened the score with a 6-4 victory on Court 1, Moore and Neyestani pulled out three consecutive games for their own 6-4 victory.
NAU heads back out on the road next week, facing the UNLV Rebels on Friday at 11 a.m. in Las Vegas.