NAU Roundup: Women's basketball wins in Big Sky first round; football game Saturday canceled

Scoring the first five points of the game, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks never trailed as they cruised to a victory in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho.

A three-pointer by JJ Nakai, one of five for the senior in the game, capped off the opening quarter to put the Lumberjacks up by 10. The lead never fell below double-digits for the final 30 minutes of the night, as the No. 7-seeded Lumberjacks beat the No. 10 Weber State Wildcats 82-68 to advance to the Big Sky quarterfinals.

“We know we are a team that can score in transition, we know we are a team that can put up a bunch of points,” said NAU head coach Loree Payne. “Our defense has been average, I think, the last couple weekends of conference, so that was definitely our focus. Kind of went back to defensive bootcamp, but I think it really paid off.”

Nakai finished with 19 points, but it was Miki’ala Maio who led the Lumberjacks with 23 points as she nearly matched her career high. Maio also connected on 3 of 4 from three-point range, setting a career best, as the Lumberjacks hit 12 of 26 from behind the arc against the Wildcats.

Four of the 12 threes came in the opening quarter, with the Lumberjacks wasting no time in creating some cushion between them and the Wildcats.