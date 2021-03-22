NAU Roundup: Women's basketball finishes third at invitational; two field athletes honored

Seeking the 13th lead change of what was a back-and-forth affair for much of the day, NAU came away with the basket it needed just 17 seconds later. Taking the ball at the top of the arc, Olivia Moran drove to her left, drew a foul on Maria Visone and stepped through for a one-handed layup.

Converting the resulting free throw, Moran pushed her final scoring total to 13 points with seven coming in the final 4:14 of the game.

“She had some big buckets and got some really big rebounds,” Payne said. “I feel like she has just continued to improve every week. You just see her getting better and better every time we step out to practice. It brings a lot of delight to the future of our program to see how well these young kids started to play more consistently at the end of the season.”

Four of Moran’s other six points came in the first half as she put back a pair of NAU’s misses and helped give the Lumberjacks their largest lead of the game, 14-6. Opening up with 14 points in the first seven minutes of the game, the Lumberjacks scored just 37 more across the final 33.