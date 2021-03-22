NAU Roundup: Women's basketball finishes third at invitational; two field athletes honored

While it may have been a constant struggle to score throughout Sunday’s season finale, a timely three-point play and a run of defensive stops sent the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks into the offseason with a win.
Holding the Stetson Hatters (10-15) scoreless for the final 2:32 of the game, the Lumberjacks (15-14) put together four straight stops to preserve a 51-48 victory Sunday in the third-place game of the 2021 Women’s Basketball Invitational.
“We talked early on in the season that there was going to be games where we don’t hit and we have to be able to get stops,” said NAU head coach Loree Payne. “We closed the game out with four stops and in the second half, I think the stat was in 27 possessions we got stops 17 times. We don’t win that game if we don’t play defense.”
Holding the Hatters to 48 points and 30.8 percent shooting from the field, the Lumberjacks set new season-bests in both categories. Additionally, Stetson’s 2-of-12 from three-point range ended up as its worst shooting performance of the season.
Stetson never led by more than two points, but did take control of the game with just 2:33 left on the clock. After Khiarica Rasheed broke the seventh tie of the game with a jumper along the baseline, Jamiya Turner answered right back with a three-point play to take a 48-47 advantage. However, Turner’s free throw to break the eighth tie would be Stetson’s final point of the game.
Seeking the 13th lead change of what was a back-and-forth affair for much of the day, NAU came away with the basket it needed just 17 seconds later. Taking the ball at the top of the arc, Olivia Moran drove to her left, drew a foul on Maria Visone and stepped through for a one-handed layup.
Converting the resulting free throw, Moran pushed her final scoring total to 13 points with seven coming in the final 4:14 of the game.
“She had some big buckets and got some really big rebounds,” Payne said. “I feel like she has just continued to improve every week. You just see her getting better and better every time we step out to practice. It brings a lot of delight to the future of our program to see how well these young kids started to play more consistently at the end of the season.”
Four of Moran’s other six points came in the first half as she put back a pair of NAU’s misses and helped give the Lumberjacks their largest lead of the game, 14-6. Opening up with 14 points in the first seven minutes of the game, the Lumberjacks scored just 37 more across the final 33.
The first tough stretch came immediately after Moran’s shot put the Lumberjacks in front by eight, with the Hatters closing the first quarter on an 8-0 run before taking a 16-14 lead with the first basket of the second quarter.
Rasheed finished with her third consecutive double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as she landed a spot on the WBI All-Tournament Team. Apart from Moran, NAU’s only other double-digit scorer was Emily Rodabaugh, who wrapped up the game with 11 points, hitting all three of NAU’s three-pointers against Stetson.
“It was tough, this is the first time we have played three games in three days and you have to understand the players’ legs aren't going to be as fresh as they were on game one,” Payne said. “I thought that we got a lot of open looks, we just weren’t able to knock them down. Our three-point shooting in game two and game three were a struggle for us a little bit.”
Stetson’s zone defense held the Lumberjacks to their lowest scoring total of the season while matching their lowest total of field goals made on its second-lowest field-goal percentage, 33.3 percent, of the year.
“We haven’t faced a zone much this year, besides Portland State,” Payne said. “These last two games are really the first zones we have had to face. We need to do a better job of preparing the team to score against a zone.”
With neither side hitting much from the field, NAU took advantage and dominated the rebounding battle. Led by Regan Schenck’s 15 rebounds, the Lumberjacks finished with a 48-35 advantage and beat the Hatters 20-2 on second-chance points.
There were possibly no bigger rebounds than Schenck’s final three of the day.
Clinging to a 50-48 lead with under a minute to play, Schenck grabbed a miss forced by Bailey’s defense through the lane. Facing another defensive possession with 20 seconds left, Schenck caught a miss that floated over the rim after Rasheed held her ground in the paint.
Schenck hit one of two at the line with four seconds left, with Stetson finding itself in position for one last chance to tie as NAU led 51-48. However, Turner drove into the lane against Schenck on the ensuing possession. NAU’s guard then pulled back to allow an uncontested layup before grabbing the miss as time expired.
The free throw was Schenck’s only point of the game, but the guard’s impact could be felt throughout the day.
“The thing about Regan, and the thing we talk about with the team, is the multidimensional aspect of being a player in our program,” Payne said. “Regan tonight, even though she was struggling offensively, I needed her on the floor because she was playing defense and rebounding the heck out of the ball. That's something that we are really challenging our players with. Be multifaceted and give us a reason to need you on the court even if you are struggling in a certain area of the game.”
With the win, the Lumberjacks finished above .500 for the second consecutive year, stringing together winning seasons for the first time since recording three straight between 2004-05 and 2006-07.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northern Arizona throwers Kimberly Buchanan and Parker Joens were named the Big Sky Men's and Women's Field Athletes of the Week on Monday in an announcement by the conference office.
The two throwers performed at the top of their respective events this past weekend at the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson.
Both Buchanan and Joens rank at the top of the Big Sky leaderboard this season in the women’s hammer throw and the men’s shot put respectively.
Buchanan threw a personal best of 57.77 meters in the women’s hammer in Tucson on Friday morning, placing first overall in the event and landing her in the top slot on the conference performance list this outdoor season.
Joens also earned a first-place finish in the men’s shot put this weekend, throwing 18.06 meters on Saturday. This mark is strong enough to take second-best in the conference this year, however, Joens already holds the top spot in the Big Sky this season with a mark of 18.57 meters thrown at the UNLV Spring Opener.
SOCCER
Fueled by a first half scoring frenzy, NAU women’s soccer (4-1, 3-0 Big Sky) won its second match against Big Sky opponent, Southern Utah (1-2-1, 0-2 Big Sky), 3-0 on Sunday.
Senior Paige Maling earned her first brace this season and second all-time (Sept. 1, 2019), while junior Rylee Mitchell scored her first goal since the game winner against Idaho State on Oct. 27, 2019.
In addition to the two offensive players finding success, senior Taryn Benham posted her third clean sheet of the spring. The goalkeeper from Omaha, Neb. is now just four shutouts away from tying NAU’s all-time individual record of 21.
With a total of four saves in today’s match against Southern Utah, Benham now has 18 saves this year attached to her name, recording a save percentage of 0.783.
In the first 45 minutes of play, the Lumberjacks tallied three goals over the Thunderbirds almost 12 minutes apart on each. Northern Arizona truly kept the offensive pressure on full blast during the entire first, taking 12 shots and forcing SUU’s Jennifer Kovisto to make four saves.
To begin the offensive threat, senior Maling scored the first goal 11 minutes in. On a cross from Madison Montgomery from the outside left, Maling was lined up perfectly in the center to send the ball into the back of the net, ultimately gaining a 1-0 lead over the T-birds.
Maling would find her second goal at minute 26. After being fouled in the box, SUU gave up a penalty kick and allowed the senior the chance to score once again.
This marks Maling's second brace of her Lumberjack career. Her first came against Detroit Mercy in her junior year on Sept. 1, 2019, helping NAU to beat the Titans 4-0.
Within the 38th minute of the game, Mitchell would send the ball over Kovisto’s head, dropping right behind the keeper. This goal would secure the 3-0 win over Southern Utah, with the Lumberjacks advancing to 3-0 in Big Sky play and to 4-1 overall.
As the Lumberjacks headed into the second half, Northern Arizona slowed down a little bit offensively with five shots, as Southern Utah remained the same as in the first with three.
With the series win in Cedar City, NAU will return to Flagstaff for its final homestand of the 2021 spring season. The Lumberjacks will host Idaho State (0-2, 0-1 Big Sky) at Flagstaff High School on Friday and Sunday.
GOLF
Shooting 4-over-par 292 in Sunday’s final round, the Northern Arizona golf team set a new Red Rocks Invitational program record to wind up fifth in their home tournament. The Lumberjacks’ 292 was three shots better than their previous best round of 295 in 2017, and is tied for the fourth-lowest round in tournament history at Oakcreek Country Club.
“Yesterday, obviously in the afternoon we struggled,” said head coach Brad Bedortha. “But we played steady all day today and shot 292. We played really well and it’s nice to finish on a positive note and in the top five. It’s good to get back in the right direction for sure.”
In addition to being one of the best rounds in Red Rocks history, the 292 was also the second-lowest round of the weekend, only trailing Gonzaga’s tournament record third round 2-under par 286. The new tournament record propelled the Bulldogs into a tie with Grand Canyon at the top of the leaderboard at 20-over par 884, but the Lopes left Sedona with the team title via tiebreaker.
NAU moved up two spots in the third round and closed at 44-over par 908 (303-313-292), just seven shots out of third place.
Sunday began with the conclusion of the second round, which was suspended on Saturday with players needing to complete either one or two holes. Even though juniors Aleksandra Chekalina and Elle Kocourkova recorded birdies to end the round on a high note, the ‘Jacks still dropped three spots to seventh heading to the third round.
However, the birdies were a sign of things to come in the third round as the Lumberjacks posted their lowest round score in over a year since a 288 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown in October 2019.
In fact, Chekalina would go on to fire a 3-under par 69 in the third round, matching her second-lowest round of her career. Chekalina was stellar down the stretch, recording five birdies in her final seven holes to ultimately tie the Red Rocks Invitational’s sixth-lowest round ever.
Chekalina finished fourth overall at 2-over par 218 (74-75-69) for the weekend, leading all Big Sky players. Grand Canyon’s Payton Fehringer was the individual medalist at 8-under par 208.
Kocourkova and freshman Ekaterina Malakhova followed Chekalina with identical rounds of 2-over par 74 with score being the former’s best of the weekend. Malakhova recorded four birdies on the day, while Kocourkova posted two.
The third round capped a solid weekend for Malakhova, who notched her first career top 10 finish. Shooting 6-over par 222 (72-76-74), Malakhova claimed 10th overall giving the Lumberjacks two golfers in the top 10.
Kocourkova’s strong final 18 holes elevated her to a tie for 47th at 18-over par 234 (80-80-74), which was equaled by junior Ashley Croft. Croft (77-82-75) was NAU’s final counting score on Sunday at 3-over par 75, which like Kocourkova was her best round of the weekend.
Sophomore Lorel Hayward, playing as an individual, tied for 87th at 31-over par 247 (81-87-79) and graduate student Klara Kucharova tied for 91st at 32-over par 248 (82-84-82).
With a month until the Big Sky Championship in Molalla, Ore., this weekend’s Red Rocks Invitational was a preview of sorts with seven Big Sky teams, including NAU, in action. The Lumberjacks finished ahead of all six conference squads, including the preseason favorite Sacramento State, who was three strokes back at 47-over-par 911.
“We ended up beating all the Big Sky schools,” Bedortha said. “We played with Sac State for three rounds and I know we can compete with them. They’re the favorite going into the season and to see them and what they play like, we match up very well. I definitely have some confidence and I feel comfortable about that.”
NAU’s victory over Sacramento State marked the first time since 2018 that the Hornets fell to a Big Sky Conference team in a tournament.
The Lumberjacks will be back in action on April 5-6 at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz.