NAU Roundup: Women's basketball opens Big Sky tourney Tuesday

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team begins its run toward a Big Sky Championship on Tuesday in the conference quarterfinals versus Montana. Tipoff from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho will be approximately 1:30 p.m.
Should NAU win, the Lumberjacks will face the winner of No. 1 Montana State and either No. 8 Northern Colorado or No. 9 Sacramento State in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship game will be Friday at 12 p.m.
All of the Lumberjacks' tournament games in Boise will be streamed on Pluto TV Channel 531 online and on the Pluto TV app. The radio call of every game will be available on 93.5 FM/AM 930 KAFF Country Legends or at nauathletics.com/listen.
NAU, despite dropping its last three games, earned a first-round bye and will enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Lumberjacks closed the regular season with a 15-14 overall record and 12-8 Big Sky mark.
A win on Tuesday over Montana would not only push NAU into the Big Sky semifinals for the first time in 13 years, but it would also clinch the program's first winning season since that 2006-07 campaign. To do so, the Lumberjacks will need to snap a three-game losing streak to end the regular season including a 68-63 loss to Portland State last Wednesday.
The Lumberjacks will ride two of the Big Sky's top three scorers into the tournament. Junior Khiarica Rasheed and redshirt junior Jacey Bailey rank second and third respectively with 16.8 and 14.4 points per game respectively. Rasheed led the Big Sky in conference play in scoring with 18.9 points per game, scoring in double-figures in all 20 games.
Redshirt sophomore Nina Radford and junior Lauren Orndoff average 11.9 and 8.6 points per game respectively, while redshirt junior Caitlin Malvar leads the team with 4.7 assists per game.
Rasheed, Bailey, Radford, Orndoff and Malvar have started all 29 games this season. They are the only Big Sky team this season to start the same five in every game.
Montana took both matchups against NAU this season on Dec. 28, 79-71 in Flagstaff, and Feb. 27, 70-57 in Missoula. The Lady Griz have won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head meetings and five of seven all-time matchups in the conference tourney.
The Lady Griz are the tournament's fourth seed with a 17-12 overall record and an identical 12-8 conference record as NAU. Montana won three of its last four games, but is coming off an 84-81 overtime loss to Southern Utah.
On Monday, four Northern Arizona women's basketball players were honored on the Big Sky's all-conference teams and individual award winners in a release by the league office on Monday. Rasheed led the Jacks with a spot on the All-Big Sky First Team, while Bailey (Second Team) and redshirt junior Caitlin Malvar (Honorable Mention) also garnered all-conference accolades.
Additionally, redshirt sophomore Nina Radford was named the Big Sky's Newcomer of the Year.
After leading the Big Sky in scoring in league play and ranking second overall heading into the conference tournament, Rasheed earned a spot on the five-player All-Big Sky First Team alongside Montana State's Fallyn Freije, Southern Utah's Rebecca Cardenas, Idaho's Gina Marxen and Montana's McKenzie Johnston. Freije was also voted the Big Sky's MVP.
Rasheed is the first Lumberjack selected to the first team since Amanda Frost in 2014. Rasheed scored in double-digits in all 20 conference games and in 25 of 29 games overall during the regular season.
The seventh-leading scorer in NAU history, Rasheed paces the 'Jacks with 16.8 points per game and averaged a Big Sky leading 18.9 points per game in conference play. She is also averaging a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting 49.4 percent from the field.
Bailey is second on the team behind Rasheed in both scoring and rebounding, ranking in the top 10 of the league in both categories, with averages of 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Bailey is the Big Sky's third-leading scorer overall.
Bailey, NAU's top three-point shooter this season, ranks third in the conference with 2.3 threes per game. With 67 threes on the season, Bailey is shooting 36.6 percent behind the arc.
Malvar has engineered the Big Sky's second-highest scoring offense and ranks among the nation's best in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. Malvar, who posted the program's first triple double versus Sacramento State on Jan. 9, ranks 29th in the country with a 2.27 assist-to-turnover ratio and 63rd with 4.7 assists per game.
In addition to averages of 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds to go with her 4.7 assists per game, Malvar also leads the team with 42 steals. Malvar is averaging a team-high 33.8 minutes per game while running point for a team that ranks in the top 50 in scoring.
Radford has made an impact in her first season on the court with the Lumberjacks. The UC Santa Barbara transfer is third on the team with 11.9 points per game while shooting a team-best 39.6 percent from long distance and 87.9 percent at the free throw line.
Radford has recorded five 20-point games, which is tied for second-most on the team with Bailey and only trailing Rasheed's nine 20-point outings. She is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in addition to leading the team with 15 blocks.
The all-conference honors for Rasheed, Bailey and Malvar are all the first of their respective careers.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Senior Brooks DeBisschop made Northern Arizona history on Monday, becoming the first Lumberjack men's basketball player to be voted a CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American.
The West Linn, Ore. native was an Academic All-America Third Team selection last season. With his selection this season, he is the 10th NAU student-athlete to receive multiple Academic All-American honors. DeBisschop, who was named to the Academic All-District 8 First Team for the second consecutive season last month, is the first Lumberjack Academic First Team All-American since Caleb Hoover (track & field and cross country) in 2016.
DeBisschop holds a 3.97 cumulative grade point average in finance. Also voted to the First Team was UMass Lowell's Christian Lutete, LSU's Skylar Mays, Eastern Washington's Mason Peatling and Omaha's Matt Pile. Mays was named the 2019-20 Academic All-American of the Year for Division I men's basketball. The five members of the first team have an average GPA of 3.93.
Heading into the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Boise, Idaho for the NAU men's basketball team, DeBisschop is averaging career-highs of 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The two-year team captain has set new career-bests in all statistical categories including points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
DeBisschop currently ranks seventh all-time in program history in career rebounds with 695.
DeBisschop, a three-time Big Sky All-Academic selection and Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete award recipient, has received just one grade lower than an 'A' during his time at NAU.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
The Northern Arizona women's tennis team rode the momentum of a dominant doubles performance to a 5-2 victory over Pacific on Sunday, extending the Lumberjacks' win streak to four matches. NAU is now 5-3 overall after winning its first three matches of its current five-match homestand.
"We showed a lot of resilience by coming back from behind on a few courts and overall we played tough on all of the courts," said head coach Ewa Bogusz. "This was a good opponent and we are happy with today's win."
Moving up to the No. 1 spot for the first time this spring, senior Chiara Tomasetti and junior Ellie Millard snapped a personal four-match losing streak with a 6-0 blanking of Maya Lopez and Anna Ramos Vinolas. Right behind them, NAU's No. 3 pairing of sophomore Emilie Haakansson and freshman Elinor Beazley clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory against Danielle Zamora and Zoe Eberle.
NAU's dominance at the first two completed doubles matches helped sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska and senior Madi Moore – competing as a doubles pair for the first time this season – rally for an NAU doubles sweep. Sosnowska and Moore posted a 6-4 victory at No. 2 against Klara Kosan and Dohee Lee.
On court one, Tomasetti and Kosan squared off in the morning's marquee singles match between nationally-ranked players. After a slow start, Tomasetti – ranked No. 45 – claimed the first set before taking care of Kosan – ranked No. 69 – in the second set. Tomasetti remained unbeaten this dual season at 9-0 and notched her second nationally ranked win this spring with a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Millard put NAU ahead 3-0 after posting a come-from-behind win at No. 3 singles. Millard dropped the first set, but caught fire and handled Eberle in the final two sets for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 win.
The Jacks clinched the victory with their fourth team point of the morning on court two where Sosnowska fought hard for a 7-6 (5), 6-4 straight-set win over Lee.
After Pacific claimed wins at No. 5 and 6, Haakansson recorded the Lumberjacks' second three-set singles victory to close out the match. Like Millard, Haakansson battled back from a first set loss to improve to 7-2 this spring following a 6-7(1), 6-2, 1-0(8) win against Lopez.
The Lumberjacks wrap up their homestand this weekend with a pair of conference matches versus Montana State and Sacramento State on Friday and Sunday. Both matches will be at 2 p.m. on the back end of doubleheaders with the NAU men's tennis team.