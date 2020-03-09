NAU Roundup: Women's basketball opens Big Sky tourney Tuesday

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team begins its run toward a Big Sky Championship on Tuesday in the conference quarterfinals versus Montana. Tipoff from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho will be approximately 1:30 p.m.

Should NAU win, the Lumberjacks will face the winner of No. 1 Montana State and either No. 8 Northern Colorado or No. 9 Sacramento State in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship game will be Friday at 12 p.m.

All of the Lumberjacks' tournament games in Boise will be streamed on Pluto TV Channel 531 online and on the Pluto TV app. The radio call of every game will be available on 93.5 FM/AM 930 KAFF Country Legends or at nauathletics.com/listen.

NAU, despite dropping its last three games, earned a first-round bye and will enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Lumberjacks closed the regular season with a 15-14 overall record and 12-8 Big Sky mark.

A win on Tuesday over Montana would not only push NAU into the Big Sky semifinals for the first time in 13 years, but it would also clinch the program's first winning season since that 2006-07 campaign. To do so, the Lumberjacks will need to snap a three-game losing streak to end the regular season including a 68-63 loss to Portland State last Wednesday.