Northern Arizona fell against the Montana Grizzlies, 80-76 in overtime, as both teams' offenses went cold late in the game on Saturday night.

The two teams were locked in a stalemate throughout, with the largest lead for either being seven. It marked the fifth overtime game for the Lumberjacks this season, and the third in the last four games.

After the loss, Northern Arizona dropped to 13-11 overall and 7-4 in conference action, while Montana improved to 12-11 and 8-4.

NAU was looking to sweep Montana after a two-point road win in Missoula. Both teams entered with a winning streak, three games for Montana and two for the Lumberjacks, including topping defending Big Sky Conference champion Montana State. During the game against the Bobcats, senior guard Regan Schenck had tied the Lumberjack assist record (637), meaning this game would likely put her atop the NAU assist charts.

NAU managed to take the lead early but couldn't extend it to more than four points. Sophomore Fatoumata Jaiteh led the Lumberjacks, scoring seven including some key buckets.

The Griz offense started to click in the second quarter, but the Lumberjacks refused to give up the lead for long. Regan Schenck found her scoring touch, scoring eight points in the opening five minutes of the period, however the guard was yet to get an assist.

Schenck's historic moment would finally arrive with 4:09 to go in the second quarter. On a drive that sucked in the defense, Schenck dished the ball to freshman Saniyah Neverson, who made a well-timed cut to the basket.

Following the assist NAU led, but the Grizzlies were ready to pounce. Montana found a rhythm from beyond the arc, going three-for-three in the final three minutes of the half. The Lumberjacks would fight back, but went into the locker room trailing 41-40.

Following the break, the two teams found themselves in a deadlock. Able to go blow for blow it was clear that one run could be the difference. The Lumberjacks seemed to find it, with a 12-3 run that saw Montana hit just one field goal in 7:21. Montana clawed back, largely by going six-for-seven from the free throw line during the period, but the Lumberjacks still entered the fourth quarter leading.

Free throws would ultimately be the difference maker as Montana shot 26 while the Lumberjacks took only 11.

"The biggest thing that stands out I think is us fouling them and putting them on the free throw line 26 times," said Loree Payne of the disparity. "Them scoring that many from the free throw line and us just not playing solid defense and fouling really hurt us."

It was clear that neither team would go quietly, and both started to buckle down on defense in the fourth quarter. The teams would combine for just nine points in the opening five minutes. NAU still held a narrow two-point lead.

However, the Grizzlies offense continued to grind for points, but NAU's offense had gone cold. After briefly relinquishing the lead, Jaiteh scored a crucial and one that gave the Lumberjacks a two-point lead, but it wouldn't last long. A pair of free throws evened the score. Olivia Moran scored one more, but Montana once again equalized. It looked like Montana may have the last shot until Schenck managed a huge defensive stop, batting the ball off a Griz player's leg. However, a game-winning shot attempt from the guard came up short and the two teams would need overtime to decide a winner.

Defense would continue to be the main course in the extra period, both teams only managing one field goal in the opening two minutes. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, Montana's was an and one, meaning they trailed as time looked increasingly narrow. NAU's defense held strong, with Neverson getting a massive block that got NAU the ball back thanks to a shot clock violation, but NAU once again failed to convert on offense. A pair of Griz free throws further separated the two teams, as the Jacks now trailed by three. A made free throw from the Griz would seal the game as NAU couldn't score on their final possession despite fighting for three offensive rebounds.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

In yet another down-to-the-wire contest, the Northern Arizona University men's basketball team lost to Montana, 67-66, tonight at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Mont. The result marked the sixth-straight loss that the Lumberjacks have suffered by less than five points, and the second-straight since falling to Montana State 69-68 on Feb. 2 in Bozeman, Mont.

After tonight's defeat, NAU falls to 6-18 overall and 2-9 in Big Sky Conference play. The Grizzlies snap a two-game losing streak to the Lumberjacks and improve to an even 12-12 overall and 6-6 in league action.

Carson Towt led the Lumberjacks with a career-high 23 points and earned a double-double with 12 rebounds. He was 11-of-14 from the field and dished four assists. Xavier Fuller (16 points) and Jalen Cone (10 points, five assists) rounded out the scoring.

"We have to get better at the end of the game, and I'm putting this on me," said head coach Shane Burcar. "You sit in a hotel room for 12 hours and try to figure out how to win a game at the end, and I thought we were in a good situation with a four-point lead. We had some great shots. I know our guys are trying as hard as they can right now to get that execution in, but unfortunately it's not getting done."

The Lumberjacks wasted no time jumping ahead, opening the contest on a 6-0 run thanks to four points from Fuller and two from Towt. A Nik Mains' triple extended the lead out to 9-2 in the early goings. Northern Arizona continued to lead and opened up a spread of 11 points after a Liam Lloyd steal resulted in a Cone layup for a 21-10 advantage.

After the fast-break basket, the Griz started to close in using a 17-2 run to take its first lead of the game at 27-23 with 4:44 remaining. A quick 6-0 run with points scored by three different 'Jacks put NAU back in control with a 29-27 lead, but the Griz made two triples in the final 39 seconds to take a 35-33 lead into the locker room.

Northern Arizona shot a blazing 53.3 percent (16-30) from the field in the first half and held Montana to 46.4 percent.

The Lumberjacks trailed the Grizzlies for the majority of the early part of the second half, falling behind by as many as six points. A quick 6-0 run from NAU that included four points from Towt put the Lumberjacks back ahead 55-52 with under 10 minutes to play. Towt would step up once again with an old-fashioned three-point play to give Northern Arizona a 64-60 advantage as the clock ticked under three minutes. That wound wind up being NAU's final field goal of the contest, as they were held without for the final 2:59 of the contest.

A 5-0 run put the Griz slightly ahead, 65-64, but the lead was quickly diminished by two free throws from Fuller to make it a 66-65 game. The Lumberjacks went cold, going 1-of-11 and 0-for-4 on their final field goal attempts.

With 11 seconds left, UM's Brandon Whitney made a layup for the 67-66 advantage and NAU couldn't find an answer and came up empty on its final two attempts.

The Lumberjacks out-shot Montana, 48 percent (30-62) to 47 percent (27-58) and were held to just 3-of-16 from deep while the Grizzlies were 11-of-23. Northern Arizona had a 35-to-28 advantage on the glass. Both teams committed just nine turnovers each, and NAU dominated in the paint 40-to-26. The Lumberjacks held onto the lead for 22:26 in a game that featured nine lead changes and four ties.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

NAU concluded its two-day stay at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center with a doubleheader against Fresno State and the University of Arizona. The Lumberjacks split the two matches, coming back to beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 4-3 and dropping the match against the host Wildcats 4-1.

NAU's victories on Courts 4 through 6 paved the way for a comeback win after Fresno State took the doubles point with wins on Courts 1 and 2. The duo of senior Elinor Beazley and freshman Daryna Shoshyna defeated Fresno State senior Pang Jittakoat and sophomore Matilde Magrini 6-4 on Court 3.

Fresno State jumped to a quick 2-0 lead at the start of singles play as freshman Meshkatolzahra Safi took down junior Ava Neyestani, 6-3, 6-1 on Court 3.

The Bulldogs continued to roll on the higher courts when Jittakoat defeated junior Sofia Markova, the reigning Big Sky Player of the Week, 6-3, 6-4.

The lower court began to shine in the Lumberjacks' favor. Sophomore Laura Duhl anchored her team on Court 6 by turning a tough 7-6 win in her first set into a 6-0 sweep in the second set against senior Carlotta Nonnis Marzano to win NAU's first point.

Down 3-1, NAU needed to run the table on Courts 2, 4 and 5 to take the win. Junior Ana Karen Guadiana Campos helped close the gap on Fresno State with a solid 6-3, 6-4 win over Magrini on Court 2. Freshman Patrycja Niewiadomska did the same on Court 4 against junior Carolina Piferi with a 7-6, 6-4 win, thus leaving Court 5 as the deciding match.

The only match to go to three sets, the battle between Shoshyna and freshman Mariya Vyshkina was a showdown for the ages. A pair of freshmen from the same hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine, the two battled to an extended first set that Vyshkina won 7-6 for Fresno State. Shoshyna came back to sweep Vyshkina 6-0 in the second set. In the final set that determined the outcome of the day, Shoshyna led early in the set and held on to victory over her Kharkiv compatriot, 6-4.

The win over Fresno State avenges a 4-3 the Lumberjacks suffered to the Bulldogs in Fresno, California back in March 2019.

NAU concluded the day with a match against Arizona looking to snap a 13-match losing streak to the Wildcats going back to 2010. While unable to claim the victory in a 4-1 loss, the Lumberjacks snagged at least one point against the Power 5 school for the sixth-straight time.

The Lumberjacks dropped the doubles point again but did not go down without a fight. After Neyestani and Guadiana dropped the match on Court 1 6-3, Beazley and Shoshyna in a battle on Court 3 against sophomores Belen Nevenhoven and Midori Castillo-Meza. The Lumberjack duo pushed the Wildcats to the brink but lost 7-5.

Arizona led each doubles match 4-3 at one point and Court 2's match was left unfinished.

The Wildcats jumped to a 3-0 lead with quick outings in singles. Graduate student Salma Ziouti defeated Guadiana on Court 2, improving from a contested 6-3 first set to a 6-0 sweep in Set 2.

Freshman Tanvi Narendran had a strong and consistent showing against Niewiadomska to win on Court 4 by a score of 6-1, 6-2 to get Arizona to within one win of securing its sixth victory of the season.

Before Arizona shut the door on the match, the Lumberjacks avoided the sweep with a win on Court 6. Shoshyna, who clinched the win against Fresno State earlier in the day, put her dominance on display against Nevenhoven by winning 6-4, 6-1.

Sophomore Midori Castillo-Meza defeated Markova 6-0, 6-2 on Court 1 to give the Wildcats the win, 4-1.

The final score may not be as reflective as if the match was to play out. Courts 3 and 5 went unfinished with NAU leading on both. Neyastani and Beazley won the first set of their respective matches. Beazley won her first set over sophomore Parker Fry 6-3 and was trailing 5-2 in Set 2. Neyastani won her first set 6-3 and was two games away from winning her match against senior Kayla Wilkins before it was cut short at 4-2.

NAU will be off the next two weeks before concluding its five-match road trip on Saturday, Feb. 18 against UTEP in El Paso Texas and on Sunday, Feb. 19 against New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico.