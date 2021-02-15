NAU Roundup: Volleyball sweeps Eastern Washington at home

Pushing ahead, Regan Schenck hit 1-of-2 from the line before Jacey Bailey put back the miss for an irregular three-point play. JJ Nakai capped off the run with a three-pointer, finally forcing the Vikings to take a timeout with 4:30 left and the Lumberjacks holding their largest lead of the day at 54-46.

Portland State’s first three of its final run came right out of the timeout, as Jada Lewis cut the lead to 54-49. Nyah Moran answered with a basket in the paint off an assist from Rodabaugh, but the Lumberjacks would go cold from there, missing their final three shots and committing three turnovers to close out the day.

The late scoring droughts weren’t the only ones for either side, with NAU going four minutes between baskets in the second quarter and Portland State held scoreless for a six-minute stretch before halftime as well. Each side struggled with turnovers, committing seven apiece, with the Vikings edging the Lumberjacks 11-7 during the quarter.

Leading 27-24 going into the break, NAU could not get back on the board until Bailey’s jumper with 5:24 left in the third. Triggering a 7-0 run on the make, NAU retook the lead 41-39 on a layup by Rasheed to close out the scoring in the third quarter.