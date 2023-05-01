The Northern Arizona University track & field teams were awarded two more Big Sky weekly honors following record-setting performances at the Desert Heat Classic this past weekend.

The women’s 4x100-meter relay team was named Big Sky Women’s Track Athletes of the Week after breaking the school record with a time of 44.67. Alyssa Colbert, Kyairra Reigh, Kenya Coburn, and LiNay Perry easily set the standard for the conference in the event, ranking first in the Big Sky following their impressive performance.

Colin Sahlman was named the Big Sky Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after running the best 800-meter time in the conference so far this season. He ran a time of 1:46.99, the second-fastest time in school history, to easily win the event. Sahlman is ranked first in the Big Sky and fourth in the west region in the 800-meter.

The Lumberjacks will not compete this week but will return to competition at the Big Sky Championships on May 10-13.

MORE TRACK

The last day at the Desert Heat Classic saw other successful performances as well.

The men’s 4x400-meter relay also finished sixth, with David Dunlap, Trenton Givens, Tyson Givens, and Kyle Smith combining to run a time of 39.86.

The women’s 4x100-meter relay placed fifth after running a time of 3:42.05. LiNay Perry, Kyairra Reigh, Madeline Wilson, and Maggi Congdon combined to run the season high time for the Lumberjacks.

Alyssa Colbert finished in second in the 100-meter after running a time of 11.41. Madeline Wilson finished fifth in the same race, running a personal best time of 11.60.

In the men’s 100-meter, David Dunlap finished eighth with a personal best time of 10.31. In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Tyson Givens ran a personal best time of 14.25 to finish eighth.

Annika Reiss had an impressive day, taking the event win in the 1500-meter, running a time of 4:20.29. She also finished fourth in the 800-meter after running a personal best time of 2:07.31. Nikita Moore placed second in the 1500-meter with a time of 4:23.53.

Bryn Morley finished fourth in the 1500-meter with a time of 4:26.02, also finishing seventh in the 800-meter with a personal best time of 2:09.07.

Theo Quax finished sixth in the men's 800-meter behind Sahlman, running a time of 1:49.95.

Kang Nyoak also picked up the event win in the 1,500-meter with a time of 3:44.43. Quax finished third in the race, running a time of 3:44.84.

In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Aiden Barnhill took second place with a time of 9:24.39. In the women’s race, Abby Riordan finished third with a time of 11:17.21.

Jenna Figueroa finished second in the women’s triple jump, hitting a personal best mark of 12.47 meters. Kenashlalee Kerr also competed in the triple jump, finishing fourth with a mark of 12.37 meters.

In the men’s triple jump, Jack Normand finished fourth with a mark of 15.03 meters while Sirr Butler finished fifth with a mark of 14.86 meters.

Normand also competed in the high jump, finishing third after jumping 2.10 meters. In the women’s high jump, Madeline Wilson earned a new PR of 1.68 meters as she tied to finish eighth.

In the men’s long jump, Mitchell Effing placed second after jumping 7.67 meters. Ian Lipsey finished seventh with a personal best mark of 7.37 meters.

The men’s hammer throw squad had a strong performance, placing three athletes in the top six. John Murphy finished third with a throw of 63.82 meters, while Garret Bernt placed fourth with a personal best throw of 62.32 meters. Parker Bays also earned a new PR, hitting a mark of 60.27 meters to finish sixth.

Sariyah Horne-Kemp placed 12th in the women’s hammer throw with a personal best mark of 53.17 meters.

In the men’s shot put Desmond Lott placed fifth after throwing 16.62 meters. Parker Bays was not far behind in sixth with a throw of 15.97 meters. Jake Tucker placed ninth with a mark of 15.89 meters. Lott also competed in the discus, finishing seventh after throwing a personal best 53.52 meters.

Trevor Hook placed fourth in the javelin after throwing 65.49 meters. Porter Sweet placed tenth with a throw of 59.80 meters.

In the women’s javelin, Jade Kwinn finished seventh with a mark of 47.48 meters.