Despite being small in numbers, the Northern Arizona University track & field teams saw success at the Canyon Invitational hosted by GCU.

Jack Normand tied to take the event win in the high jump with a mark of 2.10 meters. Normand has done well in the event throughout the season, never finishing below third place. He is ranked first in the conference in the high jump and is tied for 23rd in the region.

Christian Mutengela competed in the long jump, hitting a personal best mark of 6.59 meters to finish 11th.

Lily Margolis was the lone woman competing for the Lumberjacks, placing seventh in the long jump. Margolis jumped 5.66 meters, a season high which moves her up to tie for seventh in the conference in the event.

Next week the Jacks will be on the road to Tucson to close out their regular season at the Desert Heat Classic.