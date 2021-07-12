NAU Roundup: Tennis programs earn All-American Scholar-Athlete honors

Eban Straker-Meads, Facundo Tumosa and Maciej Ziomber were among the more than 1,000 Division I student-athletes named an ITA Scholar-Athlete. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year.

Both Straker-Meads and Ziomber posted perfect 4.0 GPAs during the 2020-21 academic year, while Tumosa held a 3.6 GPA. For Straker-Meads, it is his second career honor and Ziomber and Tumosa earned the distinction for the first time.

NAU, which posted a 3.21 team GPA this year, repeated as an ITA All-Academic Team recipient. A team must have a 3.2 GPA during the academic year to qualify.

ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

The Northern Arizona football, volleyball, soccer and men's and women's cross country teams combined for 111 Fall Big Sky All-Academic awards in a release by the conference office on Monday.