NAU Roundup: Tennis programs earn All-American Scholar-Athlete honors
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU Roundup: Tennis programs earn All-American Scholar-Athlete honors

NAU

For the sixth time in the past eight years, the Northern Arizona women’s tennis program earned ITA All-American Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Six members of the team were also named ITA Scholar-Athletes following their success in the classroom, with all four returners honored for at least the second straight season. Elinor Beazley, Mimi Bland, Gina Dittmann, Ellie Millard, Madi Moore and Ava Neyestani all landed on the list as the program held a 3.53 GPA overall during the 2020-21 academic year.

In order to earn the ITA All-Academic Team recognition, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2 or above and ITA Scholar-Athletes must record a minimum GPA of 3.5 during the academic year.

Moore wrapped up her Lumberjack career with a fourth consecutive ITA Scholar-Athlete honor after earning a 4.0 during the academic year. Beazley, Bland and Millard also earned the honor during the 2019-20 academic year, while Dittmann and Neyestani were named Scholar-Athletes following their first year as college athletes.

MEN'S TENNIS

The Northern Arizona men’s tennis team picked up their second consecutive All-Academic Team honor – and just third in program history – while a trio of Lumberjacks were named Scholar Athletes by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Monday.

Eban Straker-Meads, Facundo Tumosa and Maciej Ziomber were among the more than 1,000 Division I student-athletes named an ITA Scholar-Athlete. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year.

Both Straker-Meads and Ziomber posted perfect 4.0 GPAs during the 2020-21 academic year, while Tumosa held a 3.6 GPA. For Straker-Meads, it is his second career honor and Ziomber and Tumosa earned the distinction for the first time.

NAU, which posted a 3.21 team GPA this year, repeated as an ITA All-Academic Team recipient. A team must have a 3.2 GPA during the academic year to qualify.

ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

The Northern Arizona football, volleyball, soccer and men's and women's cross country teams combined for 111 Fall Big Sky All-Academic awards in a release by the conference office on Monday.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020-21 academic year, the participation requirement for Big Sky All-Academic honors was waived as voted on by the league’s Athletic Directors. To be eligible for Big Sky All-Academic honors, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Be on an active roster for their institution; 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

The football team had 41 honorees with the soccer team having 30 All-Academic awardees. The spring Big Sky Champion women’s cross country team followed with 19, men’s cross country – the reigning national champions – had 11 and volleyball rounded out NAU’s fall honorees with 10.

The Big Sky Conference will release the Winter All-Academic selections on Tuesday with the Spring All-Academic list announced on Wednesday.

Below is the complete list of Fall 2020 NAU Big Sky All-Academic selections:

Football

Alex Adams – Jr. – Marketing

Luis Aguilar – Gr. – Human Relations

DJ Arnson – Gr. – Human Relations

Heath Beemiller – Jr. – Marketing

Ethen Cluff – Fr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods

Chris Comings – Sr. – Biomedical Science

Tommy Ellis – Fr. – Mechanical Engineering

Angel Flores – So. – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Maxwell Flores – So. – Biomedical Science

Ty Furr – So. – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Blake Gamez – Fr. – Exploratory

David Haen – Fr. – Business Economics

Niko Haen – Fr. – Business Economics

Draycen Hall – Fr. – Spanish

Terrell Hayward – So. – Data Science

Kamdan Hightower – Fr. – Business Economics

Hendrix Johnson – So. – Strategic Communication

Miles LeBlanc – So. – Finance

Tristin Lee – So. – Management

Seth Long – Sr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness

Joshua Maignan – Fr. – Management

Alofaletauia Maluia – Fr. – Exploratory

Dawson McPeak – So. – Political Science

Mason Moran – Sr. – Finance

Coleman Owen – Jr. – Finance

Jorim Powell – Jr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness

Luke Rudolph – Gr. – Human Relations

Cole Sabetta – Fr. – Finance

Kody Say – So. – Exercise Science

Zach Schroeder – Fr. – Communication Studies

Jeiel Stark – So. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness

Anthony Sweeney – Gr. – Applied Sociology

Angelo Vattano – So. – Marketing

Regis Velez – Fr. – Business Economics

Adam Verbalaitis – Fr. – Finance

Morgan Vest – Sr. – University Studies

Dy’Vine Wallace – Sr. – Communication Studies

Jacob Welsh – Fr. – Finance

Jeff Widener – So. – Management

Lionell Wiggins – Gr. – Educational Leadership

Volleyball

Mara Abernethy – Sr. – Philosophy, Politics & Law

Aubrea Bandfield – Jr. – Marketing

Savannah Bloom – Fr. – Management

Ryann Davis – Jr. – Marketing

Jordan Elder – So. – Business Economics

Morgan Gappmayer – Jr. – Elementary Education

Kate Hatch – Fr. – Exercise Science

Lyla Hollis – Fr. – Biomedical Science

Neche Newton – So. – Environmental & Sustainability Studies

Millie O’Ketter – So. – Exploratory

Men’s Cross Country

Joseph Benson – So. – Civil Engineering

Cade Burks – Sr. – Environmental Sciences

Caleb Easton – So. – Business

Blaise Ferro – Gr. – Educational Leadership

Corey Gorgas – So. – Psychological Sciences

Riley Human – Fr. – Accountancy

Ryan Lanley – Sr. – Parks & Recreation Management

Beau Prince – Sr. – Physics

Theo Quax – Jr. – Civil Engineering

Ryan Raff – Jr. – Psychological Sciences

Nico Young – Fr. – Exercise Science

Women’s Cross Country

Hannah Behunin – Sr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness

Jesselyn Bries – Sr. – Special & Elementary Education

Maggi Congdon – So. – Exploratory

Pipi Eitel – Sr. – Biology

Victoria Gaitan – Fr. – Nursing

Jessa Hanson – Sr. – Biology

Alexis Kebbe – Fr. – Psychology

Cassi Land – Jr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods

Melanie Loff – Jr. – Marketing

Jenna McCaffrey – Sr. – Environmental Engineering

Bryn Morley – Jr. – Environmental & Sustainability Studies

Chloe Painter – Sr. – Health Science-Public Health

Delaney Rasmussen – Gr. – Human Relations

Annika Reiss – So. – Elementary Education

Abby Riordan – Jr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods

Emma Sjolund – Sr. – Biomedical Science

Luna Slater – Sr. – Spanish

Meagan Van Pelt – Jr. – Biology

Skyler Wallace – So. – Biology

Soccer

Taryn Benham – Sr. – Parks & Recreation Management

Kayla Campbell – Fr. – Psychological Sciences

Rachel Conchi – So. – Biomedical Science

Rylie Curran – So. – Elementary Education

Sydney Dennis – Jr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods

Abby Donathan – So. – Health Science-Public Health

Taylor Fu – Sr. – University Studies

Taylor Gomez – So. – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Kalea Gurfield – Jr. – Chemistry

Michelle Hall – Fr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods

Olivia Hein – Fr. – Biology

Randalyn Hunter – Jr. – Health Science-Public Health

Hallee Jones – Jr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness

Kylie Kapustka – Sr. – Elementary Education

Sam Larberg – Jr. – Biomedical Science

Paige Maling – Sr. – Exercise Science

Giselle Mata – Fr. – Civil Engineering

Rylee Mitchell – Jr. – Computer Science

Madison Montgomery – Jr. – Biomedical Science

Josie Novak – Fr. – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Jordyn Pacheco – So. – Health Science-Public Health

Sydney Paez – Sr. – Biomedical Science

Jessica Philpot – Sr. – Marketing

Victoria Pucci – Fr. – Journalism

Grace Quinn – Fr. – Exercise Science

Emma Robson – Sr. – Biomedical Science

Maddie Shafer – Fr. – Exercise Science

Kayla Terhune – Sr. – Parks & Recreation Management

Maddie Wheelock – So. – Biomedical Science

Whitney Winans – So. – Elementary Education

