NAU Roundup: Tennis programs earn All-American Scholar-Athlete honors

For the sixth time in the past eight years, the Northern Arizona women’s tennis program earned ITA All-American Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Six members of the team were also named ITA Scholar-Athletes following their success in the classroom, with all four returners honored for at least the second straight season. Elinor Beazley, Mimi Bland, Gina Dittmann, Ellie Millard, Madi Moore and Ava Neyestani all landed on the list as the program held a 3.53 GPA overall during the 2020-21 academic year.
In order to earn the ITA All-Academic Team recognition, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2 or above and ITA Scholar-Athletes must record a minimum GPA of 3.5 during the academic year.
Moore wrapped up her Lumberjack career with a fourth consecutive ITA Scholar-Athlete honor after earning a 4.0 during the academic year. Beazley, Bland and Millard also earned the honor during the 2019-20 academic year, while Dittmann and Neyestani were named Scholar-Athletes following their first year as college athletes.
MEN'S TENNIS
The Northern Arizona men’s tennis team picked up their second consecutive All-Academic Team honor – and just third in program history – while a trio of Lumberjacks were named Scholar Athletes by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Monday.
Eban Straker-Meads, Facundo Tumosa and Maciej Ziomber were among the more than 1,000 Division I student-athletes named an ITA Scholar-Athlete. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year.
Both Straker-Meads and Ziomber posted perfect 4.0 GPAs during the 2020-21 academic year, while Tumosa held a 3.6 GPA. For Straker-Meads, it is his second career honor and Ziomber and Tumosa earned the distinction for the first time.
NAU, which posted a 3.21 team GPA this year, repeated as an ITA All-Academic Team recipient. A team must have a 3.2 GPA during the academic year to qualify.
ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS
The Northern Arizona football, volleyball, soccer and men's and women's cross country teams combined for 111 Fall Big Sky All-Academic awards in a release by the conference office on Monday.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020-21 academic year, the participation requirement for Big Sky All-Academic honors was waived as voted on by the league’s Athletic Directors. To be eligible for Big Sky All-Academic honors, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Be on an active roster for their institution; 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.
The football team had 41 honorees with the soccer team having 30 All-Academic awardees. The spring Big Sky Champion women’s cross country team followed with 19, men’s cross country – the reigning national champions – had 11 and volleyball rounded out NAU’s fall honorees with 10.
The Big Sky Conference will release the Winter All-Academic selections on Tuesday with the Spring All-Academic list announced on Wednesday.
Below is the complete list of Fall 2020 NAU Big Sky All-Academic selections:
Football
Alex Adams – Jr. – Marketing
Luis Aguilar – Gr. – Human Relations
DJ Arnson – Gr. – Human Relations
Heath Beemiller – Jr. – Marketing
Ethen Cluff – Fr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods
Chris Comings – Sr. – Biomedical Science
Tommy Ellis – Fr. – Mechanical Engineering
Angel Flores – So. – Criminology & Criminal Justice
Maxwell Flores – So. – Biomedical Science
Ty Furr – So. – Criminology & Criminal Justice
Blake Gamez – Fr. – Exploratory
David Haen – Fr. – Business Economics
Niko Haen – Fr. – Business Economics
Draycen Hall – Fr. – Spanish
Terrell Hayward – So. – Data Science
Kamdan Hightower – Fr. – Business Economics
Hendrix Johnson – So. – Strategic Communication
Miles LeBlanc – So. – Finance
Tristin Lee – So. – Management
Seth Long – Sr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness
Joshua Maignan – Fr. – Management
Alofaletauia Maluia – Fr. – Exploratory
Dawson McPeak – So. – Political Science
Mason Moran – Sr. – Finance
Coleman Owen – Jr. – Finance
Jorim Powell – Jr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness
Luke Rudolph – Gr. – Human Relations
Cole Sabetta – Fr. – Finance
Kody Say – So. – Exercise Science
Zach Schroeder – Fr. – Communication Studies
Jeiel Stark – So. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness
Anthony Sweeney – Gr. – Applied Sociology
Angelo Vattano – So. – Marketing
Regis Velez – Fr. – Business Economics
Adam Verbalaitis – Fr. – Finance
Morgan Vest – Sr. – University Studies
Dy’Vine Wallace – Sr. – Communication Studies
Jacob Welsh – Fr. – Finance
Jeff Widener – So. – Management
Lionell Wiggins – Gr. – Educational Leadership
Volleyball
Mara Abernethy – Sr. – Philosophy, Politics & Law
Aubrea Bandfield – Jr. – Marketing
Savannah Bloom – Fr. – Management
Ryann Davis – Jr. – Marketing
Jordan Elder – So. – Business Economics
Morgan Gappmayer – Jr. – Elementary Education
Kate Hatch – Fr. – Exercise Science
Lyla Hollis – Fr. – Biomedical Science
Neche Newton – So. – Environmental & Sustainability Studies
Millie O’Ketter – So. – Exploratory
Men’s Cross Country
Joseph Benson – So. – Civil Engineering
Cade Burks – Sr. – Environmental Sciences
Caleb Easton – So. – Business
Blaise Ferro – Gr. – Educational Leadership
Corey Gorgas – So. – Psychological Sciences
Riley Human – Fr. – Accountancy
Ryan Lanley – Sr. – Parks & Recreation Management
Beau Prince – Sr. – Physics
Theo Quax – Jr. – Civil Engineering
Ryan Raff – Jr. – Psychological Sciences
Nico Young – Fr. – Exercise Science
Women’s Cross Country
Hannah Behunin – Sr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness
Jesselyn Bries – Sr. – Special & Elementary Education
Maggi Congdon – So. – Exploratory
Pipi Eitel – Sr. – Biology
Victoria Gaitan – Fr. – Nursing
Jessa Hanson – Sr. – Biology
Alexis Kebbe – Fr. – Psychology
Cassi Land – Jr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods
Melanie Loff – Jr. – Marketing
Jenna McCaffrey – Sr. – Environmental Engineering
Bryn Morley – Jr. – Environmental & Sustainability Studies
Chloe Painter – Sr. – Health Science-Public Health
Delaney Rasmussen – Gr. – Human Relations
Annika Reiss – So. – Elementary Education
Abby Riordan – Jr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods
Emma Sjolund – Sr. – Biomedical Science
Luna Slater – Sr. – Spanish
Meagan Van Pelt – Jr. – Biology
Skyler Wallace – So. – Biology
Soccer
Taryn Benham – Sr. – Parks & Recreation Management
Kayla Campbell – Fr. – Psychological Sciences
Rachel Conchi – So. – Biomedical Science
Rylie Curran – So. – Elementary Education
Sydney Dennis – Jr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods
Abby Donathan – So. – Health Science-Public Health
Taylor Fu – Sr. – University Studies
Taylor Gomez – So. – Criminology & Criminal Justice
Kalea Gurfield – Jr. – Chemistry
Michelle Hall – Fr. – Health Science-Nutrition & Foods
Olivia Hein – Fr. – Biology
Randalyn Hunter – Jr. – Health Science-Public Health
Hallee Jones – Jr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness
Kylie Kapustka – Sr. – Elementary Education
Sam Larberg – Jr. – Biomedical Science
Paige Maling – Sr. – Exercise Science
Giselle Mata – Fr. – Civil Engineering
Rylee Mitchell – Jr. – Computer Science
Madison Montgomery – Jr. – Biomedical Science
Josie Novak – Fr. – Criminology & Criminal Justice
Jordyn Pacheco – So. – Health Science-Public Health
Sydney Paez – Sr. – Biomedical Science
Jessica Philpot – Sr. – Marketing
Victoria Pucci – Fr. – Journalism
Grace Quinn – Fr. – Exercise Science
Emma Robson – Sr. – Biomedical Science
Maddie Shafer – Fr. – Exercise Science
Kayla Terhune – Sr. – Parks & Recreation Management
Maddie Wheelock – So. – Biomedical Science
Whitney Winans – So. – Elementary Education