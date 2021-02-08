NAU Roundup: Soccer shuts out Grand Canyon University in season opener; several receive Big Sky honors

Hollis opened a 5-1 run with a kill and added another before forcing a Montana State timeout with an ace with NAU pulling to 19-18. However, the timeout served the Bobcats well as, like the first set, they finished with a flurry on a 6-1 run to claim the second stanza.

Trailing at 9-4, NAU got within one on two occasions at 9-8 and 10-9 following kills by Hollis, but the ‘Jacks could not extend the match as the Bobcats used three separate 4-0 runs the rest of the way to secure the sweep – and the weekend split between the two 2019 Big Sky semifinalists.

Four of sophomore Taylor Jacobsen’s team-leading nine kills came in the third set, but the Lumberjacks’ leading hitter was under 10 kills for the first time this spring. Ryann Davis was next on the team with eight kills and was the only NAU hitter to attack above .300 at .333. No other player had more than four kills.

Freshman Kate Hatch posted her third double-digit dig match of the season with a team-high 14, but was the only Lumberjack in double-figures. Sophomore Neche Newton and freshman Savannah Bloom tied for team-high honors with three blocks, as NAU matched Montana State – the Big Sky’s second-leading team in terms of blocks – in the stat column.

