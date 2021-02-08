NAU Roundup: Soccer shuts out Grand Canyon University in season opener; several receive Big Sky honors

The Northern Arizona University soccer team dominated the ball against Grand Canyon University in the first match of the season Sunday in a 2-0 victory.
“It feels great to get some balls in the back of the net,” head coach Kylie Louw said. “It was great. We came in with a plan, the players executed our plan and then we had to adapt. At the end of the day, we get the win.”
Scoring right out of the gate just three minutes in, the Lumberjacks set up their offensive strategy, scoring on the ‘Lopes early on. With the first goal of the year, Abby Donathan, the sophomore from Glendale, jump-started NAU’s lead after a pass from senior Paige Maling.
Just eight minutes later, the Lumberjacks scored once again to secure their winning score. On another connection from Maling, senior Kayla Terhune scored the second goal from deep outside of the box, hitting right smack dab in the center of the net.
Northern Arizona kept the pressure on the ‘Lopes through the remainder of the first half, tallying a total of seven shots compared to GCU’s four. In the second, GCU upped its tenacity, recording eight shots to finish at 12. Despite the push made by Grand Canyon after the half, the ‘Lopes couldn’t score on senior goalkeeper Taryn Benham. With a few really close calls, Benham was able to make six saves for her first shutout of the season and 17th all-time.
“It’s big-time to get the shutout,” Louw said. “Our defenders and our players work really hard defensively. I think Taryn came out with some big stops today. When you have that, and if it can carry throughout the season, it’ll keep the ball out of the net.”
The Big Sky Conference named Maling as Offensive Player of the Week and Benham as Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the second weekly award for both. Maling received her honor during the 2019 season while it has been since 2017 for Benham, her freshman year.
The seniors will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 20 to play against the University of Arizona in Tucson.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Helping lead the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to a sweep of the Sacramento State Hornets with a pair of double-doubles, senior forward Khiarica Rasheed earned the Big Sky Conference on Monday morning.
Rasheed capped off her week with the game-winning shot, a layup off an inbounds pass from Miki'ala Maio, as the clock ticked down to 0.2 seconds remaining. Going ahead 76-75 on Rasheed's basket, the Lumberjacks wrapped up their week in Rolle Activity Center with a pair of victories.
On Thursday, Rasheed finished NAU's 75-51 victory with 17 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. With the Lumberjacks' offense struggling in the first half, Rasheed kept the team afloat by scoring 15 points in the first half while coming down with seven rebounds. The senior followed up Thursday's performance with 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's last-second win.
Rasheed's 18.5 points ranked fourth in the conference last week, and her 12.5 rebounds led all Big Sky players. Shooting 66.7 percent from the field on 27 attempts, Rasheed held the second-best shooting percentage of any player who took at least 10 shots last week.
The performances also boosted Rasheed to fifth all-time at NAU in both field goals made and rebounds. The week prior, Rasheed moved into fourth all-time in scoring and currently sits just five free throws made away from moving into second all-time on the list as well.
It's the third consecutive season Rasheed has earned a player of the week honor from the Big Sky, winning once during her sophomore year and twice last year. It's also the second player of the week honor for a Lumberjack this season after Emily Rodabaugh earned the first honor of the season on Nov. 30.
After three straight games at home, NAU heads to Portland State to face the Vikings for a pair of games. Thursday's tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and Saturday's rematch will begin at 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Less than 24 hours after a grueling five-set match, Montana State made quick work of the Northern Arizona volleyball team on Sunday, sweeping the Lumberjacks, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 in Shroyer Gym. The Lumberjacks’ three-game winning streak came to an end and NAU will take a 4-2 record into next weekend’s homestand.
“Montana State played great and the things we tried to do to pressure them, they responded to it really well,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “We started to panic a little more than we wanted to and forced some errors that we wouldn’t normally. There are a ton of things we can learn and we know Montana State is going to be a team who will compete for a championship like us. I give credit to them.”
Offensively, the Lumberjacks hit a season-low .143 and were also limited to a single ace at the service line for the first time since Sept. 8, 2018. On the flip side, the Bobcats (2-2) attacked at a high efficiency hitting .254 and holding the digs advantage, 56-47. Both teams record 7.0 team blocks in the match.
Despite their struggles, the Jacks managed to carry their momentum from Saturday night’s victory into Sunday by scoring four of the first five points – three coming off kills by junior Ryann Davis. The Bobcats settled in though, and eventually forced a Lumberjack timeout with a 14-11 lead.
NAU came out of the stoppage with a 3-0 run to tie the game, only for Montana State to get those three points back. The Bobcats never trailed again and closed the first set strong with a 5-2 run after the Lumberjacks closed within 20-18.
Three consecutive NAU points gave the Lumberjacks a 9-7 second set edge, only for the Bobcats to score six of the next seven points. The Montana State advantage grew to 18-13 before NAU strung together its best stretch of the match led by freshman Lyla Hollis.
Hollis opened a 5-1 run with a kill and added another before forcing a Montana State timeout with an ace with NAU pulling to 19-18. However, the timeout served the Bobcats well as, like the first set, they finished with a flurry on a 6-1 run to claim the second stanza.
Trailing at 9-4, NAU got within one on two occasions at 9-8 and 10-9 following kills by Hollis, but the ‘Jacks could not extend the match as the Bobcats used three separate 4-0 runs the rest of the way to secure the sweep – and the weekend split between the two 2019 Big Sky semifinalists.
Four of sophomore Taylor Jacobsen’s team-leading nine kills came in the third set, but the Lumberjacks’ leading hitter was under 10 kills for the first time this spring. Ryann Davis was next on the team with eight kills and was the only NAU hitter to attack above .300 at .333. No other player had more than four kills.
Freshman Kate Hatch posted her third double-digit dig match of the season with a team-high 14, but was the only Lumberjack in double-figures. Sophomore Neche Newton and freshman Savannah Bloom tied for team-high honors with three blocks, as NAU matched Montana State – the Big Sky’s second-leading team in terms of blocks – in the stat column.
“Today wasn’t our day and we know we can play better, but we’re excited about the progress we’re making overall,” Murphy said. “Ryann had a great weekend and getting her back in the mix offensively will be huge for us. There were bright spots in all of this and we’re excited to play at home next weekend.”
After two straight weeks on the road, NAU returns home to the Rolle Activity Center this weekend and hosts Eastern Washington on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The weekend will mark the halfway point of the spring season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Northern Arizona distance runners Nico Young and Taryn O’Neill were named the Big Sky Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Athletes of the Week on Monday in an announcement by the conference office.
For both Young and O’Neill, the award is the first of their career. The two runners posted spectacular season debuts last Monday at the Silver State Collegiate Cross Country Challenge in Las Vegas, Nev.
Young, out of Camarillo, Calif., entered NAU with acclaim as the reigning Gatorade National Athlete of the Year in both Track and Field and Cross Country, and the freshman did not disappoint in his first collegiate race. He was the lead finisher for the No. 2-ranked Lumberjacks in the men’s 8K race with a time of 22:52.7. He finished just 2.3 seconds behind BYU’s Conner Mantz, who placed third at the 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championships. With Young leading the way, NAU placed second in the race with 54 points – just five points behind BYU, the defending national champions.
In the women’s 6K race, O’Neill was the individual winner with a time of 19:51.2. O’Neill was a catalyst for NAU’s exceptional team performance that vaulted the Lumberjacks up to No. 17 in the latest USTFCCCA National Rankings. The NAU women came in the meet ranked No. 26 and placed third as a team behind No. 3 BYU and No. 13 Boise State with 64 team points, and ahead of both No. 8 Washington and No. 18 Utah.
The second-year Lumberjack out of British Columbia was an all-conference performer in 2019 – her first season at NAU after a year at Villanova.
FOOTBALL
Just as they initially were in May, Northern Arizona's Luis Aguilar, DJ Arnson and Brandon Porter were named to the HERO Sports Spring Preseason All-American team on Monday.
Rereleased to account for opt-outs in the upcoming spring season, the HERO Sports All-American teams initially placed Aguilar on the first team, Arnson on the second team and Porter on the third. The spring release includes just one team, with Aguilar and Arnson effectively laying claim to the top spot at their respective positions while just two other receivers joined Porter.
Just five Big Sky Conference players landed on the team, giving NAU more than half and the only program with multiple honorees.
Aguilar enters the spring schedule coming off a breakout season as he set the school's record for kicking points in a season at 118, and earned seven All-American honors and the Fred Mitchell Award honoring him as the top kicker in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA.
The senior enters the year on a streak of 56 consecutive extra points made and currently holds the program's longest made field goal since 2000 after hitting a 57-yard field goal against Northern Colorado. Northern Arizona's kicker also led the nation with 61 touchbacks, as 76% of Aguilar's kickoffs came without returns.
Arnson also ended the 2019 season on three All-American teams as he ranked third in the FCS with a career-high 45.8 yards per punt. The senior dropped 19 of his 57 punts inside the 20-yard line, with 16 going for 50 or more yards. Arnson's season-long of 65 yards came on the road at Illinois State, flipping the field from NAU's 14-yard line to the Redbirds 21.
Porter produced one of NAU's best seasons in history for a receiver during his sophomore year. Finishing with 85 receptions, 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns, Porter's first full season at receiver landed him multiple spots in the Lumberjacks' record book. Now the program's record holder for catches in a season, Porter's yardage total landed him second all-time behind Emmanuel Butler.
The Lumberjacks kick off the season in Flagstaff on Feb. 27 against Southern Utah, the first of a six-game schedule spread across eight weeks.
MEN'S TENNIS
In the first matchup in the men’s tennis season, the Lumberjacks headed south to face in-state opponent Arizona State on Sunday. Although Northern Arizona came away with a 6-1 loss, the Lumberjacks showed effort on the courts.
Northern Arizona men’s tennis will return to Flagstaff to regroup until their doubleheader against the University of Arizona on Feb. 20 in Tucson.
