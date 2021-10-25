NAU Roundup: Soccer finishes regular season with sixth straight victory

The Lumberjacks continued their momentum Sunday, finishing the regular season with a 2-1 victory against the Portland State Vikings to extend their winning streak to six matches.

The Jacks didn't wait long to open the scoring, with their first goal of the match coming in the 13th minute of play. Rylie Curran sent a long pass to clear the side, finding Maddie Shafer right outside of the box. Shafer found Josie Novak to her right, and Novak quickly found the back of the net. Today's goal for Novak was her first career goal as a Lumberjack.

"She came out today and told me she was gonna score and that's exactly what she did, she has the confidence to do it, it was just a matter of when is that gonna happen. She had a great game and I'm really looking forward to Josie's future with us," head coach Kylie Louw said.

Twenty minutes later, the Vikings tied the match on a goal by freshman Parker Reichner. Sophomore Ani Jensen picked up the ball off an NAU defender and drove it all the way to midfield, where she sent her pass to forward Chloe Huling. Huling sent a pass inside the box looking for the cross, and found it when Reichner made contact, scoring in the bottom right of the net.