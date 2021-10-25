NAU Roundup: Soccer finishes regular season with sixth straight victory

The Lumberjacks continued their momentum Sunday, finishing the regular season with a 2-1 victory against the Portland State Vikings to extend their winning streak to six matches.
The Jacks didn't wait long to open the scoring, with their first goal of the match coming in the 13th minute of play. Rylie Curran sent a long pass to clear the side, finding Maddie Shafer right outside of the box. Shafer found Josie Novak to her right, and Novak quickly found the back of the net. Today's goal for Novak was her first career goal as a Lumberjack.
"She came out today and told me she was gonna score and that's exactly what she did, she has the confidence to do it, it was just a matter of when is that gonna happen. She had a great game and I'm really looking forward to Josie's future with us," head coach Kylie Louw said.
Twenty minutes later, the Vikings tied the match on a goal by freshman Parker Reichner. Sophomore Ani Jensen picked up the ball off an NAU defender and drove it all the way to midfield, where she sent her pass to forward Chloe Huling. Huling sent a pass inside the box looking for the cross, and found it when Reichner made contact, scoring in the bottom right of the net.
In the 62nd minute of the match, a penalty kick was awarded to the Lumberjacks. Mikhail Johnson stepped up in the center of the box, giving Portland's goalkeeper no chance as she sent her shot straight into the top left of the net, putting NAU on top.
The Lumberjack defense was called upon many times in Sunday's match, with the Vikings putting up 11 shots, six on goal. Natalie Manzo was in goal for NAU, making five saves in total. Manzo's best save of the match came with just 10 minutes left, as Sofi Papastamos put up a fast shot from the right side, but Manzo made the diving stop.
After Friday's match at Sacramento State, the Lumberjacks clinched their spot in the Big Sky Tournament. With a Weber State loss Sunday and an NAU win, the Lumberjacks moved into the third seed in the tournament as NAU holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Weber.
"Sometimes when you go 0-3 to start the conference, it can go one of two ways and we chose the path we wanted to take. I told them we were going to get max points from six games and they basically said we got your back, coach, and that's what we did, that's what they fought for. I couldn't be more proud of this group," Louw said.
The Big Sky Championships will be held in Greeley, Colorado. The tournament is set to take place from Nov. 3-7.
BASKETBALL
The 2021-22 basketball seasons are right around the corner, and tickets to catch the Northern Arizona men's and women's teams are now on sale.
Both the NAU men's and women's basketball teams will play 15 games in Flagstaff between the Rolle Activity Center and the Walkup Skydome, and will welcome back fans for the first time in two years.
The Lumberjack men will open their home schedule on Monday, Nov. 15 versus Benedictine Mesa in the Rolle Activity Center and their first game in the Skydome is slated for their conference opener versus Idaho on Thursday, Dec. 30. Meanwhile, the Lumberjack women will play their first of five games in Rolle on Wednesday, Nov. 17 against UNLV before moving into the Skydome on Monday, Dec. 13 versus Cal Poly.
All seating in the Rolle Activity Center will be general admission, and due to health and safety concerns, NAU Athletics will not be offering courtside seats. All tickets will be mobile.
In addition to season and single game tickets, NAU Athletics is offering a variety of mini plans for fans to choose from.