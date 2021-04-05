NAU Roundup: Soccer closes out regular season with loss to Northern Colorado

In its final regular season match of the spring, NAU women’s soccer lost to the defending 2019 champions, Northern Colorado, 3-1.
With a foul inside Northern Arizona’s box just minutes into the first half, Northern Colorado earned a penalty kick and Olivia Seddon capitalized only seven minutes in.
The Lumberjacks responded eight minutes later. Running one on one with a UNC defender, Maddie Barkow, Sam Larberg scored the equalizing goal into the right bottom corner of the net.
After Larberg’s goal, Northern Arizona was limited to two more shots during the first half as the Bears continued to restrict NAU’s normally strong offensive pressure. Madison Montgomery, Northern Arizona’s leading goal scorer, was the only Lumberjack to attempt scoring in the second half, taking three shots.
With Northern Colorado having a stronger attacking presence in the latter half of the match, UNC was able to put up two more goals in the 67th (Mackenzie Bray) and 73rd (Kaitlyn Meeder) minutes of the game.
The same two teams played on Saturday as well, with that game ending in a 2-2 draw.
With the loss, the Lumberjacks finished the 2021 spring with a 6-2-1 regular season and 5-1-1 league record. Even then, Northern Arizona remains in the top two of the southeast division of the Big Sky Conference standings as the team tries to earn a bid into the championships held in Ogden, Utah.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Northern Arizona track & field teams rose to the challenge at the Antelope Invitational, posting 42 total personal records on Saturday. Six athletes achieved personal bests in two separate events.
Freshman Wil Peralta ran a time of 11.73 in the men’s 100-meter dash, and another PR of 14.60 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.
Fellow freshman Madeline Wilson also set a new record for herself in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.79, while also reaching a new record in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.45 meters.
Sophomores Brock Davis and Annika Reiss also attained PRs in the men’s 100-meter dash (11.41) and the men’s 200-meter dash (22.59), along with the women’s 800-meter run (2:15.08) and the women’s 1,500-meter run (4:38.85).
Senior Carter Bracken set a personal best in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.18; Bracken also recorded a PR of 22.12 in the men’s 200-meter dash.
Fellow senior Miracle Onyemaobi also joined the club and set personal bests in the women’s 100-meter dash (12.14) and the women’s 200-meter dash (24.40).
The sprinters and hurdlers tallied up a total of 14 personal bests, the highest number of all NAU event groups.
Freshmen Matthew Roma (22.31) and Kiana Kai (25.72) both achieved new individual records in the men’s and women’s 200-meter dash respectively.
Meanwhile, sophomores Karsen Burke and Marissa Milos also each set new personal bests in the men’s and women’s 200-meter race; Burke ran a time of 23.52 and Milos sprinted a time of 26.74.
Evidently, the 200-meter dash was good to the Lumberjacks, as senior Erick Thompson Jr. (22.28) recorded a new personal best in the men’s 200-meter race as well.
Following the sprints and hurdles squads, the distance crew finished with a total of 13 new personal records.
The men’s and women’s 1,500-meter run also proved to be a successful event for the Jacks, as eight of the 13 personal records came from this event.
Freshmen Kang Nyoak (3:49.71), Joe Benson (3:57.56), Santiago Prosser (3:54.38) and women’s freshman Maggi Congdon (4:30.32) all reached new personal bests in the 1500-meter race.
Including, junior Cassi Land (4:35.17) and seniors John Shea (3:51.95) and Mikayla Malaspina (4:24.47).
The rest of the distance records surfaced after the men’s and women’s 800-meter race, where men's freshman Riley Human (1:56.79) and sophomore Theo Quax (1:50.89) along with women’s junior Melanie Loff (2:04.74), and senior Hannah Behunin (2:18.56) each set new personal best times.
Next in line was the jumps unit with nine recorded personal bests.
Freshman high jumper Jack Normand attained a personal record of 2.01-meters.
While freshmen Mitchell Effing and Cameron Peters reached new lengths in the men’s long jump, with marks of 7.38 meters and 6.75 meters respectively
On the women’s side, freshmen Lily Margolis (5.83m), Courtney Weisenberger (5.60m), and Kenashalee Kerr (5.44m) recorded personal best marks in the women’s long jump.
In the women’s triple jump, freshman Kenya Coburn, and junior Jenna Figueroa, achieved personal best marks of 11.67 meters and 11.99 meters respectively.
The throws team ended the day with six personal records.
Freshman Clayton Zupke set a new personal record in the men’s javelin with a mark of 53.23 meters.
Meanwhile, freshmen Parker Bays (16.62) and Rudy Tapia (13.96) both recorded personal bests in the men’s shot put. Women’s thrower, freshman Alaina Diggs also set a personal best in the shot put with a mark of 15.28 meters.
The women also performed well in the discus, with freshman Carly Watts (45.30m) and junior Matilde Roe (50.31m) hitting new personal records on Saturday.