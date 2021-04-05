NAU Roundup: Soccer closes out regular season with loss to Northern Colorado

In its final regular season match of the spring, NAU women’s soccer lost to the defending 2019 champions, Northern Colorado, 3-1.

With a foul inside Northern Arizona’s box just minutes into the first half, Northern Colorado earned a penalty kick and Olivia Seddon capitalized only seven minutes in.

The Lumberjacks responded eight minutes later. Running one on one with a UNC defender, Maddie Barkow, Sam Larberg scored the equalizing goal into the right bottom corner of the net.

After Larberg’s goal, Northern Arizona was limited to two more shots during the first half as the Bears continued to restrict NAU’s normally strong offensive pressure. Madison Montgomery, Northern Arizona’s leading goal scorer, was the only Lumberjack to attempt scoring in the second half, taking three shots.

With Northern Colorado having a stronger attacking presence in the latter half of the match, UNC was able to put up two more goals in the 67th (Mackenzie Bray) and 73rd (Kaitlyn Meeder) minutes of the game.

The same two teams played on Saturday as well, with that game ending in a 2-2 draw.