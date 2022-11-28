NAU Roundup: Smith named National Men's Coach of the Year

Northern Arizona University’s Director of Cross Country and Track & Field, Mike Smith, has been awarded Bill Dellinger Award as he was named the USTFCCCA National Men’s Coach of the Year.

This is the fifth time that Smith has been named National Men’s Coach of the Year, and the third consecutive year. Smith is only the second person to win this award three years in a row, this was previously achieved by John McDonnell of Arkansas in 1998, 1999, and 2000. He was also named the Mountain Region Men’s Coach of the Year.

Smith led NAU to their sixth national title in the past seven years, five of which he was the head coach. The men tied with Oklahoma State, both teams scoring 83 points, before winning the tiebreaker.

Although they began the season ranked first in the nation and saw an easy victory at the George Kyte Classic, the men struggled throughout the regular season. After not seeing the dominant performances, they had in the past, the Jacks fell to third on the national poll, their lowest ranking since 2016.

The Lumberjacks ultimately claimed victory as they won in a tiebreaker against hosts Oklahoma State. All five scorers earned All-American honors, with the Lumberjacks being one of only two teams to achieve this. Young and Bosley placed second and third, respectively, racing as part of the lead pack for the entirety of the race. Santiago Gomez-Prosser earned his first All-American honor as he finished 19th in his best effort of the season. Brodey Hasty and George Kusche both became two-time All-Americans as they finished 25th and 39th respectively, helping push the Jacks past Oklahoma State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Back at home for the first time in over a week, the Northern Arizona University men's basketball team played host to Abilene Christian in the team's first-ever meeting. The Lumberjacks held a one-point lead at the half, but wound up falling 92-82.

Jalen Cone had himself a day, scoring a career-high 38 points after making 7-of-13 from three-point range, tying a career-high. He went 11-of-22 from the field overall and was -9-for-10 from the free throw line, adding four rebounds and three assists. Thirty-eight points is sixth all-time on NAU's single-game scoring list.

With the loss, the Lumberjacks moved to 2-6 overall while the Wildcats improved to 3-4.

Carson Towt (19 points) and Xavier Fuller (10) were the other Lumberjacks in double figures. Towt earned his second double-double of the season, adding 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Both teams had 10 three-pointers each, with ACU shooting 56.7% compared to 48.3% for NAU. Abilene Christian shot 61.3% from the field in the second half and held the Lumberjacks to 48%.

"This was a very disappointing afternoon. I thought we've had a great week of prep for this game. At the end of the day when you give up 92 points, even though some were from fouls at the end, we had opportunities in the first and second half when were up five or seven points, but we couldn't get stops," said head coach Shane Burcar. "I'm taking full responsibility for that. I have to dig deep and look at myself in the mirror and figure out how to get these problems solved."

The Wildcats held the Lumberjacks to no field goals for nearly four minutes in the second half, sealing a 92-82 victory.

NAU lost the rebounding battle, 35-to-32, and were outscored 46-to-30 in the paint. Both teams were equal with 10 turnovers each, but ACU scored 17 points off of NAU's compared to eight points for the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks are back in the Rolle Activity Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard time against Ottawa.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wrapping up their stay at the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks faced off with their third Power Five opponent in as many days and fifth of the season.

Falling behind by as much as 14 in the opening quarter, the Lumberjacks (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) battled back to trail Clemson (4-3, 0-0 ACC) by just two late in the second quarter. However, the Tigers built their lead back up to double digits less than five minutes after the break en route to an 80-62 victory Saturday night.

Glancey paced the Lumberjacks with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, including 14 on a perfect 5-of-5 in the second half. Montana Oltrogge was the only other Lumberjack to reach double-digits at 10 points while matching Glancey with a team-high five rebounds.

After hitting 10 three-pointers in each of the first two games of the tournament, Northern Arizona connected on 3-of-22 against Clemson. Coupled with 23 turnovers leading to 25 points for the Tigers, the Lumberjacks struggled to keep up against the pressure they faced. Forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter, Clemson set the tone against Northern Arizona and finished the first 10 minutes with a 10-2 scoring advantage off turnovers and an 18-2 advantage in the paint.

Wrapping up the Reef Tournament of the Paradise Jam, Northern Arizona will return to Flagstaff to rest ahead of next weekend’s matchup with former Big Sky Conference opponent Southern Utah. The teams will tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Rolle Activity Center.