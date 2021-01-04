NAU Roundup: Shelton's impressive week lands him first career Big Sky Player of the Week honor

In the midst of the best stretch of his career, junior Cameron Shelton earned his first Big Sky Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award in an announcement by the league office Monday morning. Shelton averaged 24.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists across three road games at No. 1 Gonzaga and Idaho last week.

Shelton extended his 20-point scoring streak to six games last week, and notched his first career 30-point game in NAU’s 83-78 overtime thriller over the Vandals on Saturday. In addition to scoring 20 or more points in each of the three games, Shelton shot 42.9 percent from the floor, 38.5 percent behind the arc and 84 percent from the free throw line.

The Chino, Calif. native exploded for a career-high 30 points in the weekend capper, and also added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals to help lead the Lumberjacks to the road sweep of the Vandals. In the first game of the conference series in Moscow, Shelton posted 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the 78-65 victory on New Year’s Eve.

To begin the week, Shelton narrowly missed out on his first double-double of the season against No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday. He recorded a stat line of 20 points and a season-best nine rebounds.