NAU Roundup: RB Daniels earns Player of the Week after massive performance

Wrapping up his freshman season with a dominant performance against the Cal Poly Mustangs, running back Kevin Daniels earned his second ROOT SPORTS Player of the Week honor from the Big Sky Conference this season.

Breaking free for four runs of 20 yards or more against the Mustangs, Daniels shouldered much of the offensive load for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks as they closed out the season with a 45-21 victory. Daniels also earned Honorable Mention for FCS National Performer of the Week from College Football Performance Awards.

Daniels’ day included carries of 23, 34, 45 and a record-breaking 90 yards Saturday night in San Luis Obispo as he finished with 280 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns on 28 carries. The yardage total ranks sixth all-time at Northern Arizona for yards in a single game and made Daniels just the sixth running back to record at least two 200-yard rushing games in his career.

Needing 134 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, Daniels stood just 20 yards away less than two minutes before halftime when he broke free for the longest run in program history. Cutting right through Cal Poly’s defense with Northern Arizona backed up to its own 10-yard line, Daniels evaded a handful of tacklers before breaking toward the Lumberjacks’ sideline and outran everyone on the field into the end zone. The 90-yard touchdown was Daniels’ fourth of the second quarter alone and pushed him to break Northern Arizona’s freshman record for rushing yards in a season.

Ending his day at 280 yards thanks to a fifth and final rushing touchdown of 45 yards in the third quarter, Daniels finished the season with 1,146 yards in his 10 games. The 114.6 yards per game ranks fourth in the FCS while the total yards lands fifth ahead of the FCS playoffs. Daniels’ final season total places him 10th all-time for a single season at Northern Arizona and he becomes one of 12 1,000-yard rushers and the first since Casey Jahn in 2015. Averaging 6.2 yards per carry during the season, Daniels also tied for third on Northern Arizona’s single season list.

The 280 yards in a single game set a new FCS high in 2021 and made Daniels the only player in the nation with two of the top 10 single-game performances this year combined with his 229 yards against Southern Utah. The five touchdowns also placed him in a tie with two other running backs for the second most for a single game in the FCS this season.

Northern Arizona was tied 7-7 early in the second quarter when Daniels began his record-setting performance. A 3-yard touchdown put the Lumberjacks in front with 13:16 remaining in the second. After Dy’Vine Wallace picked off Spencer Brasch’s first pass of the ensuing drive, Daniels needed just two carries to return to the end zone with a 13-yard score.

With just four minutes remaining on the clock before halftime, DJ Arnson pinned Cal Poly at its own 1-yard line leading to a quick 3-and-out. A punt of just 16 yards put Northern Arizona at the Cal Poly 23, where Daniels took the very first play of the drive into the end zone.

Just 50 seconds of game time later after Cal Poly stalled near midfield and pinned Northern Arizona deep in its own territory, Daniels broke free for his 90-yard touchdown to give the Lumberjacks a 38-7 lead and his fourth touchdown of the quarter.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team made a second half push, but a 20-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome in a 72-62 loss to UTEP Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. The Lumberjacks fell to 1-3 this season, while the Miners remained undefeated running their season-opening winning streak to four.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said head coach Loree Payne. “We came out and we knew UTEP was going to press us the entire game and we played into their hands in the first half. We settled for a lot of contested shots and that’s outside of our offense. We dug ourselves a hole, but we responded really well in the second half. We need to put together 40 minutes especially against a team of the caliber like UTEP.”

NAU outscored UTEP by 10 in the second half with sophomore Emily Rodabaugh all 15 of her team-leading point total coming after halftime. Rodabaugh connected on 4-of-6 from behind the arc for the second consecutive game, and also added four rebounds and two blocks to her stat line in just 19 minutes of action.

Behind Rodabaugh, senior Miki’ala Maio scored a season-high 11 points to accompany a career-high seven assists. Three other Lumberjacks – senior Khiarica Rasheed, redshirt junior Nina Radford and senior Lauren Orndoff – each finished with eight points.

Despite the balanced scoring, NAU shot just 41.1% from the field compared to a 44.8 percent clip by UTEP. The Lumberjacks also committed 19 turnovers leading to 23 Miner points and were outrebounded, 43-30, with 16 of UTEP’s total coming on the offensive glass.

Katia Gallegos paced four Miners in double-digit scoring with a game-high 19 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the field and also tallying seven rebounds and five assists.

The Jacks dug themselves a big hole in the first half, committing 11 turnovers, which the Miners converted into 14 points prior to the intermission. Coupled with only 37% shooting, the Lumberjacks went into the break trailing 44-24.

After UTEP opened the game with a 7-2 run, Radford drilled a three to tie it at 7-7 at the 6:23 mark of the first quarter. However, NAU only managed two more field goals the rest of the period as UTEP capitalized on six Lumberjack turnovers to score half of its 20 first quarter points off those miscues.

The Miners, who led 20-11 at the end of the first period, extended that lead in the second quarter as they made 10 of 20 from the field. The Miners made more field goals than the Lumberjacks attempted (15) in the second quarter in building NAU’s largest halftime deficit of the young season.

Consecutive layups by Orndoff and redshirt freshman Teionni McDaniel kept the Lumberjack deficit at single digits, 24-15, through the first two minutes and change of the second quarter. However, UTEP followed with a 10-2 run over the next five minutes to open up its largest lead until the Miners scored the final five points of the half to take a 44-24 halftime lead.

NAU slowly chipped away at its deficit, climbing within 50-37 Rodabaugh’s first trey midway through the third quarter. But UTEP quickly extend its lead back out to 19 within a two-minute span and took a 59-43 lead into the fourth.

There, NAU made one final push chopping the UTEP advantage to single digits following a Rodabaugh three and a pair of Orndoff free throws. The 64-55 margin with 3:31 remaining in the game would be the closest NAU would get.

The Lumberjacks outshot the Miners, 44.8% to 40.7% , over the final 20 minutes, while taking advantage of UTEP’s sloppy play. The Miners committed 13 turnovers in the second half, which the Lumberjacks turned into 14 points.

“We made a lot better decisions with the ball (in the second half),” Payne said. “We were really intentional in taking advantage of 2-on-1 or 3-on-2 situations and if we didn’t have the advantage, we put our playmakers in positions to make plays. There’s a lot of lessons that we’ll take into the first weekend of conference.”

NAU will have nearly two weeks off to prepare for its conference opener on Thursday, Dec. 2 versus Weber State in the Rolle Activity Center at 6 p.m. The first weekend of conference play, which also features a 2 p.m. showdown against the defending Big Sky Champions Idaho State on Dec. 4, will begin an extended stretch of home games for the Lumberjacks.

