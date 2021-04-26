NAU Roundup: Podium finishes abound for Lumberjacks at Canyon Invitational

Northern Arizona rose to the occasion at the Canyon Invitational on Saturday night with 22 podium finishes, 19 of which were marks that fall within Big Sky scoring position.

Juniors Melanie Loff and Taryn O'Neill stood out from the group, as their respective performances in the women's 400-meter and 1500-meter skyrocketed them to the top of the conference leaderboard. Loff ran a time of 54.56 and placed first overall in the women's 400-meter, while O'Neill placed second in the women's 1500-meter with a time of 4:20.14.

The women's 1500-meter race also featured a third-place (4:27.86) finish from freshman Maggi Congdon.

Senior Cade Burks made his outdoor season debut with a third-place finish and a time of 3:46.64 in the men's 1500-meter race.

The distance crew continued their momentum into the men's 800-meter race with a first-place finish by freshman Kang Nyoak.

The jump squad completed the meet with seven podium finishes, with women's freshman Kenashalee Kerr and men's freshman Mitchell Effing leading the team.

Effing championed the men's long jump and triple jump with marks of 7.54 meters and 15.07 meters respectively. Meanwhile, Kerr finished first overall in the women's triple jump with a measurement of 11.98 meters.