NAU Roundup: Podium finishes abound for Lumberjacks at Canyon Invitational

Northern Arizona rose to the occasion at the Canyon Invitational on Saturday night with 22 podium finishes, 19 of which were marks that fall within Big Sky scoring position.
Juniors Melanie Loff and Taryn O'Neill stood out from the group, as their respective performances in the women's 400-meter and 1500-meter skyrocketed them to the top of the conference leaderboard. Loff ran a time of 54.56 and placed first overall in the women's 400-meter, while O'Neill placed second in the women's 1500-meter with a time of 4:20.14.
The women's 1500-meter race also featured a third-place (4:27.86) finish from freshman Maggi Congdon.
Senior Cade Burks made his outdoor season debut with a third-place finish and a time of 3:46.64 in the men's 1500-meter race.
The distance crew continued their momentum into the men's 800-meter race with a first-place finish by freshman Kang Nyoak.
The jump squad completed the meet with seven podium finishes, with women's freshman Kenashalee Kerr and men's freshman Mitchell Effing leading the team.
Effing championed the men's long jump and triple jump with marks of 7.54 meters and 15.07 meters respectively. Meanwhile, Kerr finished first overall in the women's triple jump with a measurement of 11.98 meters.
Fellow freshman jumpers Courtney Weisenberger (11.45m) and Kenya Coburn (11.35m) placed second and third to round out the team.
Kerr led the Lumberjack women in the long jump as well, placing third overall with a mark of 5.80 meters.
Freshman Madeline Wilson competed in the women's high jump, placing second overall with a mark of 1.63 meters.
Similarly, three leaders emerged from the sprints unit, each placing at the top of two events for NAU.
Junior David Dunlap finished sixth (10.88) in the men's 100-meter dash and second (21.41) in the 200-meter dash.
Senior hurdler Carter Bracken placed fourth in the men's 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.38 and finished second (52.87) in the men's 400-meter hurdles as well.
On the women's side, freshman Kiana Kai posted a sixth-place (14.36) finish in the 100-meter hurdles, and a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.00.
The men's 4x400-meter relay, run by Bracken, senior Erick Thompson, Dunlap and senior Ryan Lanley, recorded a time of 3:19.37 to place second overall.
Junior Matilde Roe led the women's throwers to two podium finishes as well.
Roe's first-place (49.56) javelin performance on Saturday lifts her from eighth to third on the Big Sky leaderboard. She posted a second-place (52.58) finish in the discus as well.
As for the men, freshman Rudy Tapia finished third in the discus with a throw of 50.74.
Watts and junior Jake Arnold swept the second-place spots in the women's and men's shot put respectively.
The Lumberjacks will compete again Friday at the West Coast Relays, and Saturday at the Desert Heat Classic.