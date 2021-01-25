NAU Roundup: NAU volleyball opens season with sweep of Sacramento State

The Northern Arizona volleyball team ripped through Sacramento State, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19, on Sunday to open the spring season with a bang in the Rolle Activity Center. The Lumberjacks hit .357 and limited the Hornets to a .136 clip in winning their return to the court for the first time in 422 days.

“I was really impressed,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “What today showed was that we were able to practice since August. There’s no doubt, you have a match like this and you have such a young team out there that you have to be impressed with how we controlled our side, especially in a back-and-forth second set. This gets me excited for the future for sure.”

With three freshmen on the court during the opening serve and four total in the rotation, the Lumberjacks’ youth was apparent in numbers. However, NAU’s commanding victory was anything but indicative of the Lumberjacks’ lack of match experience on day one of the season.

A large reason for that was the performance of sophomore Taylor Jacobsen, who put down a resounding 18 kills without an error on 28 swings. Hitting a career-best .643, Jacobsen’s 18 kills were the most by a Lumberjack in a three-set match since her older sister Lauren hammered 19 kills in a sweep of San Francisco on Sept. 17, 2016.