NAU Roundup: NAU volleyball dominates in sweep of Southern Utah

One day after committing their highest attack error total in three and a half seasons, the Northern Arizona volleyball team posted their best hitting percentage in the same time span on Monday night. The Lumberjacks hit a whopping .407 in a brisk 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Southern Utah, notching their season-best fourth consecutive win in the process.

On Sunday, NAU won despite totaling 28 attack errors, and on Monday, the Lumberjacks reversed course and hit .400 in a match for the first time since Nov. 4, 2017 in a three-set sweep of Idaho State.

“We were steady and we kept our intensity for a long period of time,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “Even when we were up, we were fighting for points and we were determined to play at our level the entire night.”

NAU, in moving to 8-2 overall, trailed just once the entire night at 2-1 in the second set, and controlled every facet of the second meeting between the two teams in as many days. While the Lumberjacks attacked at a .407 clip, the Thunderbirds (4-7, 4-6 Big Sky) hit only .099 and NAU held advantages in every statistical column including blocks (8.0-5.0) and digs (32-27).

In addition to being NAU’s highest hitting percentage in nearly four seasons, the .407 percentage is also the best by any Big Sky team this spring.