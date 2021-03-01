NAU Roundup: NAU volleyball dominates in sweep of Southern Utah

One day after committing their highest attack error total in three and a half seasons, the Northern Arizona volleyball team posted their best hitting percentage in the same time span on Monday night. The Lumberjacks hit a whopping .407 in a brisk 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Southern Utah, notching their season-best fourth consecutive win in the process.
On Sunday, NAU won despite totaling 28 attack errors, and on Monday, the Lumberjacks reversed course and hit .400 in a match for the first time since Nov. 4, 2017 in a three-set sweep of Idaho State.
“We were steady and we kept our intensity for a long period of time,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “Even when we were up, we were fighting for points and we were determined to play at our level the entire night.”
NAU, in moving to 8-2 overall, trailed just once the entire night at 2-1 in the second set, and controlled every facet of the second meeting between the two teams in as many days. While the Lumberjacks attacked at a .407 clip, the Thunderbirds (4-7, 4-6 Big Sky) hit only .099 and NAU held advantages in every statistical column including blocks (8.0-5.0) and digs (32-27).
In addition to being NAU’s highest hitting percentage in nearly four seasons, the .407 percentage is also the best by any Big Sky team this spring.
The Lumberjacks went wire-to-wire in the first set, taking a 6-2 lead and never losing it as they took the opening game. Junior Ryann Davis and freshman Savannah Bloom teamed up for back-to-back blocks to cap a 5-0 run that put NAU’s lead at 13-5 and the Lumberjacks posted a complete effort in the night’s first game.
NAU hit .480 in the opener and was paced offensively by sophomore Taylor Jacobsen’s seven kills, and the Lumberjacks posted four blocks while holding the Thunderbirds to .000 hitting.
Trailing for the only time on Monday, NAU used an 8-1 run to take a 9-3 lead, only for Southern Utah to battle back to 13-11. NAU struggled to break free of Southern Utah in the closest stanza of the evening, but a 6-3 closing spurt clinched the set.
Two consecutive Thunderbird attack errors provided the Jacks with a 21-16 cushion, and the Lumberjacks closed out the set with four kills – two coming off the hand of freshman Lyla Hollis.
Freshman Millie O’Ketter served NAU on a 7-0 run, aided by four Southern Utah miscues, that pushed the Lumberjacks’ third set lead to 12-4. After the Thunderbirds closed the gap to 15-11 with four straight points, Davis tooled the block for a kill and Jacobsen added another to give NAU a six-point lead. Southern Utah never got closer than four the rest of the game, and Hollis’ 13th kill sealed NAU’s third sweep of the season.
Hollis was unstoppable, hitting .600 and recording 13 kills, tied for the team-lead with Jacobsen. Both outside hitters also led the team with eight digs apiece. Senior Heaven Harris closed the match strong, tallying five of her 10 kills in the third set while hitting a season-high .625.
Bloom had her hand in five of NAU’s eight blocks and junior Aubrea Bandfield led the team with 18 assists.
“The biggest thing for us right now is that we’re getting more skilled every week; our defense is getting better and our block is getting better, but the big jump we can make as a team is what you saw today,” Murphy said. “We ignored the score and played our best volleyball.”
Harris enjoyed a milestone afternoon and O’Ketter was sensational in the back row with both players playing pivotal roles in the team’s 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Southern Utah on Sunday.
The Lumberjacks needed to grind out the victory in their first match in two weeks, hitting just .198. However, led by O’Ketter’s 33 digs – the third-most in program history in a four-set match – NAU’s defense was stout in limiting Southern Utah to just 39 kills and a .129 hitting percentage.
“It was a grind, no doubt about it,” Murphy said. “Southern Utah defended well and they’re a good serving team. They put a lot of pressure on us with their serve, and even though they didn’t get a lot of aces, it created chaos on our side at times. I was proud of the fact that we were able to be as resilient as we were because Southern Utah played a really good match.”
Spearheaded by O’Ketter’s 33 digs, NAU utilized an 82-65 digs advantage to overcome 28 attack errors. It was NAU’s highest error total since Oct. 7, 2017 and most in a match the Lumberjacks eventually won since Sept. 19, 2013.
Southern Utah used a huge block, totaling 11.0 stuffs, to stymie NAU at times in the match. Still, Jacobsen was able to register a match-high 17 kills. Harris, who needed four kills to reach 1,000, finished the afternoon with 10.
“I’ve been blessed with such great setters,” said Harris, the 15th player in NAU history to record 1,000 career kills. “We’ve been doing a really good job of staying together and working as a team. It’s exciting.”
Both Jacobsen (17 kills, 17 digs) and Hollis (14 kills and 18 digs) recorded double-doubles, while Bandfield tied a career-high with 30 assists. Freshman Kate Hatch also notched her second consecutive match with 20 helpers, concluding the Sunday affair with 21.
O’Ketter and Hollis each posted three aces and NAU’s middle blockers, Newton and Bloom, both registered three blocks.
The Jacks will host their final series of the spring next weekend when unbeaten Weber State comes into the Rolle Activity Center for a pair of matches. NAU and Weber State (10-0) take the court Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Lumberjacks’ home finale scheduled for the following night at 6 p.m.
GOLF
The Northern Arizona golf team posted two solid rounds on the opening day of the GCU Invitational in Phoenix, tying for third at the end of the day at 18-over-par 594 (298-296). The two-round 594 was the team’s best through 36 holes (par-72) since the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown in October 2018.
Host Grand Canyon leads the field through the first two rounds at 1-over-par 577 (292-285) playing on its home GCU Championship Golf Course. California Baptist, after a sensational 12-under-par 276 second round, is two strokes behind at 3-over 579 (303-276). Tied with NAU in third is Seattle (301-293).
Also of note, NAU leads the five Big Sky teams in the field with Idaho in seventh, Southern Utah and Eastern Washington tied for 11th and Montana State in 14th at the end of the day.
“We played fairly consistent today,” said head coach Brad Bedortha. “It was great to see the team compete well and they showed a lot of heart and determination today. I’m looking forward to more good things to come.”
From the shotgun start, the Lumberjacks were steady and they held the lead midway through the first round before settling in for third behind Grand Canyon and Utah Valley by the end of opening 18 holes. NAU was sparked by junior Aleksandra Chekalina, who rode five first round birdies to a first round 1-under par 71, placing her in a tie for fourth going into the second round.
Chekalina recorded three more birdies in the second round, finishing Monday in a tie for seventh on the individual leaderboard at even-par 144 (71-73).
Junior Ashley Croft also had a solid day, registering rounds of 73 and 75 to sit alone in 20th at 4-over par 148. Croft parred 24 holes – second-most on the team behind freshman Ekaterina Malakhova’s 26.
Malakhova and junior Elle Kocourkova are tied for 30th at 7-over par 151. Malakhova tied for second on the day amongst all players with her 26 pars, while Kocourkova’s six birdies are second on the team only trailing Chekalina’s eight.
After shooting 78 in the morning, graduate student Klara Kucharova bounced back in the afternoon tallying a team-high four birdies in the second round. Kucharova concluded the 36-hole day in a tie for 42nd at 10-over par 154 (78-76).
The Lumberjacks led the 15-team field with 111 pars and were tied for fourth with 25 birdies – just one fewer than they had over the course of three rounds two weeks ago at the Rebel Beach Invitational.
The Lumberjacks will conclude the GCU Invitational on Tuesday with the third round beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.