NAU Roundup: Men's, women's track and field teams sweep Big Sky titles

His final 400m split of 55.50 was the fastest in the final, and his kick on the final stretch pushed him to a winning time of 3:41.61. Grijalva’s first-place finish was part of an NAU takeover of the 1500m with five men placing in the top eight. Freshman Nico Young snagged the bronze (3:44.54), while freshman Abdihamid Nur (3:48.18), junior Theo Quax (3:48.63) and senior Cade Burks (3:49.97) occupied the fifth through seventh spots.

The NAU men, who began the day in third in the standings, grabbed the lead for the first time between their dominance in the 1500 and in the discus. Senior Parker Joens, who already found himself leading the way, improved his conference-winning mark to 56.14m on his last throw. Joens was one of three Jacks to score in the discus with senior Nicholas Coghill placing fourth (51.37m) and freshman CJ McMullen in eighth (50.20m).

The trio of throwers built on the momentum set by sophomore William Beaudry and senior Jacob Kaufman in the day’s opening event – the men’s hammer throw. Beaudry moved up from ninth to sixth on his final throw of the day – and picked up crucial points in the process – concluding the event with a mark of 59.22m. Meanwhile, Kaufman’s best throw of 58.26m landed him in eighth.