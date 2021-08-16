NAU Roundup: Men's, women's cross country voted first in Big Sky Coaches Poll

On Monday, the Big Sky Conference released the Preseason Cross Country Coaches Poll, announcing both Northern Arizona teams as league title favorites.

In a unanimous decision, the conference coaches ranked Northern Arizona, the two-time defending league champions, first heading into upcoming the women's cross country season.

NAU claimed the Big Sky trophy last spring, scoring the lowest point total the league had seen since 2005 (27 points). The Lumberjacks have claimed four of the last five Big Sky titles, and a total of 21 since the conference added women's sports in 1988.

Following last year's league championships, the Lumberjack women's squad finished 11th at the NCAA National Championship, led by the Big Sky Individual Champion, Taryn O'Neill, who earned All-American honors with a sixth-place finish.

While the Northern Arizona women received all 11 first-place votes, and the highest overall point total of 121, the Lumberjack men received 120 points and 10 of the 11 available first-place votes.

Claiming four of the previous five NCAA National Championship titles,the Northern Arizona men have been voted No. 1 in the Big Sky Conference ahead of the fall 2021 season.