NAU Roundup: Men's cross country wins national title for fourth time in five years

It was a historic day in Stillwater, Okla. as the Northern Arizona University's men's cross country team won their fourth national title in five years and the NAU women placed 11th overall.
The Lumberjack men started the race together, and finished as a united team, scoring a total of 60 points, the lowest team champion score since 2005. A national champion team has not placed four men within the top 10 since 2003.
“That was a hard course to be running that fast upfront, and they were in a lot of distress early, but maintained a lot of composure to protect those positions,” Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Michael Smith said.
Running in a four-man pack for most of the race, the NAU men highlighted the team's depth by taking turns leading each other through the hills of the OSU Cross Country Course.
All-American senior Blaise Ferro was the NAU frontman through the first kilometer of the race, quickly giving the reins to All-American senior Luis Grijlava, who set the Lumberjack tempo through the next three kilometers.
Once the Lumberjack men were able to maneuver through the first leg of the course, it became about maintaining position and taking it one step at a time.
At the halfway mark, All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur took control, passing the lead role back to Ferro, who powered through the next four kilometers.
Heading into the final stretch of the race, Ferro motivated All-American freshman Nico Young to turn on the jets and ultimately cross the line first for the Jacks and fourth overall with a sub-30 10K time of 29:58.3 in his first NCAA National Championship event.
“We knew that was going to be strong in the front, three of those guys have a bunch of national experience, but Nico has never been in a situation like this and so I think the affirmation of running with teammates was really helpful,” Smith said. “Nico has a bright future in NCAA Cross Country.”
Ferro (30:02.0) and Nur (30:05.3) completed the race side by side, with just over two seconds separating their sixth and seventh place finishes respectively. Grijalva (30:10.2) rounded out the All-American honor list for the NAU men, finishing ninth overall.
The Lumberjack men’s stacked roster was on display for all to see in Stillwater as final scorer sophomore Brodey Hasty (30:50.9) fought to the finish and placed 44th to secure NAU’s victory.
Finishing behind NAU was Notre Dame with 87 points. Oklahoma State ended the day in third-place overall scoring 142 points. Meanwhile, Arkansas and Stanford capped the top-five scoring 181 and 194 sequentially.
“I feel so proud to carry on the great legacy here at NAU of coaches before me, and coaches after me,” Smith added. “I just want to do my part to lead this program and carry on the tradition that’s been set.”
As for the women of NAU, after starting the season ranked No. 26 in the NCAA Division I USTFCCCA Poll, the Lumberjacks pushed their way into the top 10 and were ranked No. 9 entering today’s race.
In the end, the reigning Big Sky Champions placed 11th, improving their previous placement of 14th at last year's national meet.
“Two years ago, we hadn’t been to this meet in a decade, then 14th last year, and 11th this year; we're moving the needle at NAU women’s cross country,” Smith said.
Junior Jessa Hanson bolted out of the gate, leading the Lumberjack women for a while before All-American junior Taryn O’Neill took the driver’s seat. From the two-kilometer mark on, O’Neill led the NAU women to the finish line where she placed sixth overall with a time of 23:20.3.
O’Neill is now the fifth runner in conference history to place in the top six, as it was the best individual finish in 16 years for a Big Sky women’s runner.
“Taryn is a leader, and it shows in her level of commitment, she’s someone who takes chances and is excited about what she's doing,” Smith said. “She’s a special athlete.”
NAU had four women place within the top 100, including senior Delaney Rasmussen (21:01.8) finishing in 44th place, Hanson (21:22.6) behind her in 79th and junior Bryn Morley (21:28.6) coming in 93rd.
“They ran much of that race in the top five or six slots and we just didn't quite finish it today, but we're about a year away from holding those positions we saw early in the race,” Smith said.
Sophomore Jesselyn Bries (22:04.2) rounded out the Lumberjacks scoring runners recording a placement of 171st and completing a team total of 318 points to seal an 11th place finish.
The Lumberjack women have their sights on success and are a force to be reckoned with. Their combination of forward momentum and team mentality is dangerous for anyone else sharing the field.
“It's not just about the men here, we have a special group of athletes that are really making their mark in the history of NAU women’s cross country,” Smith added. We’ll be right back at it this fall and we’re going to keep getting better."
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
For just the second time in program history, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be playing in a postseason tournament.
Joining seven other schools, NAU (13-13) will head to Frankfort, Ky. for the 2021 Women's Basketball Invitational. The tournament will offer all participants three games due to the adjustments for the 2020-21 season, with the tournament including a consolation side of the bracket as well as a third- and seventh-place game. Abilene Christian, Cleveland State, Florida International, Longwood, Loyola Chicago, Manhattan and Portland round out the WBI's field for 2021.
"Anytime you can play in the postseason and have your season not conclude with the conference tournament is a very positive thing," said NAU head coach Loree Payne. "There's only three postseason women's tournaments, the NCAA, the WNIT and the WBI. We are just really excited to have the opportunity to extend our season and have another opportunity to come away with a championship to end our season."
The Lumberjacks, finishing at 16-15, were positioned to advance to the WNIT or the WBI following the 2019-20 season after ending their run at the Big Sky Tournament in the semifinals. However, the premature end to the season cost the team what would have previously been the second postseason berth in program history.
Throughout its 11-year history, seven Big Sky teams have played in the 10 WBI tournaments. Weber State reached the title game in 2016, beating North Dakota in the second round as the two were paired together in the West Region of the 16-team bracket. Idaho and Eastern Washington also played each other in the second round in 2017, with the Vandals moving on to the semifinals where their run came to an end. Weber State returned in 2018, winning its first-round game, and marks the most recent participant from the Big Sky though the 2020 edition was canceled following the shutdown of the season.
The three guaranteed games also grants a few Lumberjacks the opportunity to move higher up single-season or career lists.
Regan Schenck's current three-point percentage of 45.8 (33-of-72) sits atop NAU's single season list while also ranking ninth in Big Sky history among players with at least one per game. Schenck's 130 assists this season are six away from tying for 10th in a single season. Averaging 5.0 per game, Schenck is within reach of fourth place at 145.
Hitting seven threes across NAU's two games in the Big Sky Conference tournament, JJ Nakai moved into ninth for a single season at 54 and is currently averaging 2.45 per game to rank third in a season. Nine more threes across the three games would bump Nakai to a tie for second in per game average while 10 threes across the team's final three games would tie her for sixth in a season.
Inching up the program's all-time lists all season, Khiarica Rasheed and Jacey Bailey are also in reach of a few more marks. After moving into second all-time on NAU's free-throws attempted list during the Big Sky Tournament, Rasheed is just one field goal made back of tying for fourth amd 19 rebounds back of fourth on that all-time list as well.
Bailey's career average of 1.80 three-pointers per game currently places her third all-time
Jacey Bailey will enter the final three games of the season trailing fourth place on the all-time three-pointers made list by nine as she sits at 158 for her career. The average of 1.80 per game ranks Bailey third all-time while her 158 three-pointers made ranks fifth. Bailey is just nine three-pointers away from moving into a tie for fourth all-time.
"It's been a long season so I think they were excited to be able to extend it," Payne said. "There was just so much unknown with the postseasons tournaments, we didn't know if the WBI was going to happen and what was going to happen with the WNIT, so for them once they kind of wrapped their heads around the fact that our season wasn't done and we had this great opportunity, they were very excited."
FOOTBALL
As a result of ongoing COVID-19 protocols within the Idaho Vandals' program, the football game between Idaho and Northern Arizona has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for last Saturday, March 13, but was postponed due to protocols within the Vandals' program.
SOCCER
In a chilly Sunday afternoon match against the Weber State Wildcats, Northern Arizona recorded its first home and conference win, 1-0, of the 2021 spring season.
It had been over six years since the Lumberjacks (2-1) last beat the Wildcats (1-2-1), a 2-1 overtime win at Lumberjack Stadium on Oct. 25, 2015. Since that date, WSU had tallied two wins, and the two Big Sky opponents had tied twice.
“It feels great to get a win,” said head coach Kylie Louw. “I think wins are going to be pretty hard to come by, especially because it’s a short season and we’re playing back to back. We battled some weather issues on Friday and had to cancel the game."
The goal came from junior defender Madison Montgomery in the opening two minutes of the second half. Montgomery pulled away from the Wildcats defense running swiftly past them. As the ball bounced off the right post and into the back of the net, Montgomery earned the early advantage in the second half for the Lumberjacks.
“A little bit of it played out to our tactics,” Louw said. “We changed some things before the game tactically and that’s what allowed Monte to have that space. The team was all on board and it was really a team goal.”
The ‘Jacks kept their 1-0 lead over WSU for the remainder of the half. However, the Wildcats did force NAU goalkeeper, Taryn Benham, to make her one and only save of the match in the 62nd minute.
For Benham, this is her second shutout of the 2021 year and 17th all-time. Benham is now just five shutouts away from tying the top individual career record of 21, held by alumna Tori Rocke (2008-10).
Beyond the single goal by Montgomery, the Lumberjacks continuously applied pressure to WSU’s keeper, Kaytlin Bradley.
Kylie Kapustka, a senior forward from Colo., led NAU in shots. With three taken, the Lumberjack necessitated two saves for Bradley. Alongside Kapustka, two more ‘Jacks – Maddie Shafer and Josie Novak – took a shot on-goal each to record a total of 5 shots on-goal for Northern Arizona.
Northern Arizona will look to keep the winning momentum up as they head into this weekend’s matchup against Southern Utah. The Lumberjacks will head to Cedar City, Utah, for a two-game series against the Thunderbirds on March 19 and 21, with both matches kicking off at 12 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
Northern Arizona men’s tennis (0-5) hits the road for two matches in Northern Calif. this week. The men will plan to play against the University of San Francisco tomorrow at 10 a.m. and begin Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State Thursday at 11 a.m..
At the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., the Lumberjacks will look to face USF Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. MST. The Dons currently hold a 3-1 record, winning twice over Big Sky opponent, Sacramento, on two separate dates (Feb. 10, 6-1; Feb. 26, 4-2). USF secured their second 6-1 win over UC Davis on Feb. 20.
Most recently, San Francisco took their first loss of 4-0 to Fresno State on March 6.
Looking at the two matches against Sac State, the Hornets clinched the doubles point in both games.
However, USF responded to the Hornets clinching the doubles points by winning their singles courts. In their debut match on Feb. 10, the Dons swept all six courts. On the latter date, San Francisco clinched the match again with four singles wins.
In Sacramento against the Hornets, Northern Arizona will look to start Big Sky Conference play, March 19 at 11 a.m. MST. Sacramento State bears a 2-7 season record, earning victories over Nevada (Feb. 18, 4-3) and St. Mary’s (March 12, 4-3).
While Northern Arizona hasn’t added onto its winning season record yet, individual Lumberjacks have seen various levels of success on the courts, earning individual victories.
Junior Facundo Tumosa is one of the players who has accomplished two singles wins, as well as one doubles win with his partner, sophomore Alex Groves.
Tumosa’s most recent triumph was over Virginia Commonwealth’s player, Charles Bertimon. On court No. 2, the Lumberjack achieved a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 three-set win. Proving the win as a compelling performance, Bertimon bested ITA team-ranked No. 17 ASU’s Andrea Bolla on March 10.