NAU Roundup: Men's cross country wins national title for fourth time in five years

"Anytime you can play in the postseason and have your season not conclude with the conference tournament is a very positive thing," said NAU head coach Loree Payne. "There's only three postseason women's tournaments, the NCAA, the WNIT and the WBI. We are just really excited to have the opportunity to extend our season and have another opportunity to come away with a championship to end our season."

The Lumberjacks, finishing at 16-15, were positioned to advance to the WNIT or the WBI following the 2019-20 season after ending their run at the Big Sky Tournament in the semifinals. However, the premature end to the season cost the team what would have previously been the second postseason berth in program history.

Throughout its 11-year history, seven Big Sky teams have played in the 10 WBI tournaments. Weber State reached the title game in 2016, beating North Dakota in the second round as the two were paired together in the West Region of the 16-team bracket. Idaho and Eastern Washington also played each other in the second round in 2017, with the Vandals moving on to the semifinals where their run came to an end. Weber State returned in 2018, winning its first-round game, and marks the most recent participant from the Big Sky though the 2020 edition was canceled following the shutdown of the season.

