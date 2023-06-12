The Northern Arizona University National Champion men's cross country team traveled to Washington D.C. to celebrate their historic win at the White House.

Men's and women's 2022-23 NCAA championship teams from across the country gathered Monday morning to celebrate their achievements.

This win was the Lumberjacks' third consecutive NCAA men's cross country national championship, and their sixth in the past seven years. Head coach Mike Smith led the Jacks to five of their six national title victories.

The men put up an impressive performance en route to their historic win, with all five scorers earning All-American honors. Nico Young and Drew Bosley placed second and third, each earning their third career All-American honors. Santiago Gomez-Prosser finished 19th, while Brodey Hasty placed 25th and George Kusche finished 39th.

NAU scored a total of 83 points, initially tying with Oklahoma State but winning on the tie-break to bring home the National Champions title.

This is the first time that the men's cross country team has visited the White House in celebration of a national championship.