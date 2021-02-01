NAU Roundup: Men's cross country finishes second at Silver State; women post third-place result

VOLLEYBALL

The Northern Arizona volleyball team bounced back from an uneven first set to knock off Portland State, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18, in Viking Pavilion on Sunday. With the win, the Lumberjacks (3-1) left the City of Roses with a weekend sweep, while continuing to be a thorn in the Vikings’ side as they notched their seventh win in their last eight matches in Portland.

“The first set looked a lot like yesterday, and honestly a lot like last Monday,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “We weren’t controlling our side, but after that we really got it together. The total match doesn’t reflect it, but in the last three sets we hit really good numbers. We controlled the game with our defense first, but that definitely turned into offense.”

The Lumberjacks had by far their worst offensive set of the season in the first, recording only nine kills and tallying 10 errors for a -.020 percentage. However, in the final three sets, NAU – led by the tandem of junior Taylor Jacobsen and senior Heaven Harris – found an offensive groove.

In NAU’s three set wins, the Lumberjacks hit a combined .269 and averaged 17 kills per game. Jacobsen and Harris, like the rest of the team, rebounded from a difficult first set and each posted 19 kills in the match with the former tying her career-high.