NAU Roundup: Men's cross country finishes second at Silver State; women post third-place result

In their first race of the spring, the Northern Arizona men’s and women’s cross country teams placed second and third respectively at the Silver State Collegiate Cross Country Challenge on Monday.
The NAU men, ranked No. 1 in the final USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll of the fall, were led by freshman Nico Young’s second-place individual finish. The Lumberjacks posted 54 team points, five behind defending national champions BYU’s 49 points.
Junior Taryn O’Neill crossed the finish line first in the women’s race, and led the NAU women to a third-place finish behind No. 3 BYU (46) and No. 13 Boise State (61). The Lumberjack women finished with 64 points.
Young, the reigning Gatorade National Boys Track and Field and Cross Country Athlete of the Year, made his collegiate debut and impressed with his runner-up finish on the 8K course at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas. Young turned in a time of 22:52.7, just 2.3 seconds behind BYU’s Conner Mantz, last season’s national third-place finisher.
In the second showdown of the 2020-21 season between No. 1 NAU and No. 2 BYU, the Cougars came out on top, placing four runners in the top 10. Meanwhile NAU, who emerged victorious over BYU at the OSU Invitational in Stillwater, Okla. in October, had three runners in the top 10.
Finishing second for the Lumberjacks was sophomore Abdihamid Nur in fifth with a time of 23:09.3. Redshirt senior Blaise Ferro (23:11.6) was the third Lumberjack to cross the line in seventh, while NAU’s fourth runner – junior Ryan Raff – came in 14th at 23:37.1. Redshirt freshman Corey Gorgas was NAU’s fifth counting runner in 26th with a time of 23:51.1.
The Lumberjacks were rounded out by redshirt senior Cade Burks (23:56.7) and redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty (24:21.5) in 30th and 39th respectively.
The NAU women, ranked No. 26 in the most recent USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll, had an outstanding day, placing ahead of No. 8 Washington and No. 18 Utah on the team scoreboard in their first race of the 2020-21 season.
The Lumberjacks were paced by a host of upperclassmen beginning with O’Neill, who clocked a winning time of 19:51.2 on the 6K course, 1.7 seconds ahead of BYU’s runner-up Anna Camp. Senior Delaney Rasmussen was the second Lumberjack runner across the line in 12th overall with a time of 20:29.2.
Senior Pipi Eitel (20:38.9) and junior Bryn Morley (20:39.2) placed 15th and 16th respectively while senior Hanna Behunin (20:50.9) was NAU’s final scorer in 20th. Although the Jacks had all five of their runners in the top 20, BYU and Boise State placed three and two runners in the top 10 respectively to edge out NAU on the scoreboard.
NAU’s final two runners were sophomore Annika Reiss, who posted a time of 20:55.9 in 22nd, and junior Jesselyn Bries, in 24th with a time of 21:02.5.
Also competing for the Lumberjacks were redshirt senior Aldo Marquez and senior Jenna McCaffrey, who led NAU’s B teams in separate races. Marquez placed sixth with a time of 24:19.1 ahead of five Lumberjack men in the top 13. McCaffrey was the individual runner-up in the B race with a time of 21:06.6 as the Lumberjack women had all seven of their runners in the race also finish in the top 13.
VOLLEYBALL
The Northern Arizona volleyball team bounced back from an uneven first set to knock off Portland State, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18, in Viking Pavilion on Sunday. With the win, the Lumberjacks (3-1) left the City of Roses with a weekend sweep, while continuing to be a thorn in the Vikings’ side as they notched their seventh win in their last eight matches in Portland.
“The first set looked a lot like yesterday, and honestly a lot like last Monday,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “We weren’t controlling our side, but after that we really got it together. The total match doesn’t reflect it, but in the last three sets we hit really good numbers. We controlled the game with our defense first, but that definitely turned into offense.”
The Lumberjacks had by far their worst offensive set of the season in the first, recording only nine kills and tallying 10 errors for a -.020 percentage. However, in the final three sets, NAU – led by the tandem of junior Taylor Jacobsen and senior Heaven Harris – found an offensive groove.
In NAU’s three set wins, the Lumberjacks hit a combined .269 and averaged 17 kills per game. Jacobsen and Harris, like the rest of the team, rebounded from a difficult first set and each posted 19 kills in the match with the former tying her career-high.
Freshman Kate Hatch (23) and junior Aubrea Bandfield (20) each posted at least 20 assists in setting NAU’s attack to an overall match attack percentage of .191. With the two setters distributing the attack, junior Ryann Davis and freshman Lyla Hollis also recorded at least seven kills on the afternoon.
Portland State (1-3, 0-2 Big Sky) scored the first three points of the match and NAU never got closer than 9-7 in the opening game. The Vikings put away the Lumberjacks with a 5-0 run that put their lead at 15-8 in what turned out to be a set dominated by both defenses. Although NAU hit negative in the stanza, Portland State was not much better at just .043 as the two teams combined for 50 digs and each team had three blocks.
Jacobsen was unstoppable in the second set, powering nine kills and leading the charge in tying the match up at one set apiece. Jacobsen accounted for NAU’s first three points of the set with kills and NAU’s early 6-2 advantage held throughout the set. After Portland State got within 10-8, Jacobsen spurred a second NAU run with three more kills to push the lead back out to 15-9.
With Davis and Harris combining for seven more kills to back Jacobsen’s effort, NAU posted 19 kills and hit .350 in the second set win.
The third set started similarly as its predecessor as Jacobsen scored NAU’s first three points and the Lumberjacks jumping out to a 5-1 lead. Then Harris took the baton and hammered eight of NAU’s 18 kills in the set, including four during a game-changing 7-2 run that gave the ‘Jacks a 12-7 lead. Leading by as much as six points, the Lumberjacks had to hold off a late Viking rally though to clinch the game.
NAU held a 23-18 lead late, and got to set point at 24-20 before Portland State score three straight to close to 24-23. However, a Viking service error wrapped up the set and the Lumberjacks’ 2-1 match lead.
Consecutive aces by Bandfield provided NAU with a 12-8 cushion in the fourth set and NAU maintained a steady lead throughout the remainder of the final game. A block by sophomore Neche Newton and Hollis – one of four by NAU in the set – put NAU at 19-13 and the Lumberjacks got within two points of victory following Harris’ 19th kill at 23-16.
After two Portland State points, NAU closed out the match with a Viking error and a Hollis ace to post a cap an unbeaten weekend in the Pacific Northwest.
“Especially for a young team, it’s important for them to learn that every time you’re on the road, it’s hard and it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Murphy said. “Portland State played well and definitely pushed us, but to reach the goals that we have we need to learn how to go out on the road and take care of business.”
Led by five blocks from Newton and four from Davis, NAU had 9.0 team stuffs and outdug Portland State, 84-81, in a strong defensive effort. Portland State only recorded 36 kills – 24 fewer than NAU – and was held in check to just a .118 attack percentage. NAU also had seven aces to Portland State’s three.
For the second straight match, NAU had five players reach double-figure digs paced by Hollis’ 20. Jacobsen (19 kills, 13 digs), Hatch (23 assists, 15 digs) and Bandfield (20 assists, 12 digs) all posted double-doubles.
NAU will be out on the road for a second straight week next weekend with matches at Montana State in Bozeman. The Lumberjacks and Bobcats will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
While the competition took a step up as the season moved forward, Northern Arizona freshman Gina Dittmann proved to be up for the challenge.
Facing off with Arizona State senior Ilze Hattingh, who ranks No. 37 in the Oracle/ITA Singles rankings, Dittmann traded games throughout the day as she forced a tiebreaking third set.
Though the freshman ultimately fell 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 to cap off the Lumberjacks’ trip to Tempe, Dittmann once again proved head coach Ewa Bogusz right in placing her high in the order to start her college career.
NAU finished the day with a 7-0 loss to No. 24 ASU, with the Sun Devils capturing the doubles point on a pair of 6-1 victories before clinching the team victory with a few straight-set victories in singles. Dittmann’s match was the final one to go final, with the freshman’s first set running nearly an hour.
Dittmann pulled ahead 3-1 against Hattingh, who also peaked at No. 38 in the singles rankings last season, as she won three straight games following a loss to open the match. The two traded games, and combined for six serve breaks in the first 10 games of the set, before Hattingh held on for the 7-5 victory.
Again dropping the first game of the set, Dittmann forced a tiebreaker to decide the second after evening the score at 6-6. In the deciding tiebreaker, Dittmann and Hattingh swapped the first six points before ASU’s senior pulled out to a 6-3 advantage.
Once again, NAU’s freshman rallied back to trail 6-5 and again to cut an 8-5 lead down to 9-8 before Hattingh finally pulled out the victory on Court 1.
Fellow freshman Ava Neyestani also found some success against ASU, beating Giulia Morlet in the opening set 6-3 before falling 6-0, 6-0 to wrap up the match.
In doubles, Hattingh paired with Lauryn John-Baptiste, the No. 50 pairing in the country, to face off with Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland at No. 1. Millard and Bland trailed 4-1 before the senior won on serve to cut the deficit to 4-2. With both other matches going final at 6-1 in favor of ASU, the match went unfinished before NAU could finish its serve again.
NAU returns to the court with another in-state trip next weekend, as the Lumberjacks head to Tucson for a pair of matches against the Arizona Wildcats and Gonzaga Bulldogs. Arizona enters the match at 3-1 while Gonzaga sits 3-0 with wins over Big Sky Conference schools Eastern Washington and Montana.
The Lumberjacks will face the Wildcats Friday afternoon before facing the Bulldogs on Saturday morning.