NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball set to open season against University of Arizona

Right out of the gates, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team will be tested as they open the 2021-22 season with a pair of Pac-12 opponents beginning with the season opener Tuesday night at the McKale Center versus Arizona in Tucson at 8:30 p.m. The Lumberjacks will then continue on to Seattle for a Thursday night game, also at 8:30 p.m., versus Washington before heading back to Flagstaff for next week's home opener.

Both games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks and can be heard on the Lumberjack Radio Network.

"These are the types of environments we want to play in and we recruit players who want to play in those environments," said head coach Shane Burcar. "It's going to be a great challenge for us. These are two great Pac-12 road games for us and we can see who we are. Regardless of what happens, whether we go 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2, the big picture is to keep getting better throughout the season and compete for the Big Sky Championship."

This week's road trip will mark the first time that NAU opens the season with a pair of Power Conference teams since the 2006-07 campaign. The Lumberjacks started that season with road games at No. 3 Kansas and Arizona State.