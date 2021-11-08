NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball set to open season against University of Arizona

Right out of the gates, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team will be tested as they open the 2021-22 season with a pair of Pac-12 opponents beginning with the season opener Tuesday night at the McKale Center versus Arizona in Tucson at 8:30 p.m. The Lumberjacks will then continue on to Seattle for a Thursday night game, also at 8:30 p.m., versus Washington before heading back to Flagstaff for next week's home opener.
Both games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks and can be heard on the Lumberjack Radio Network.
"These are the types of environments we want to play in and we recruit players who want to play in those environments," said head coach Shane Burcar. "It's going to be a great challenge for us. These are two great Pac-12 road games for us and we can see who we are. Regardless of what happens, whether we go 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2, the big picture is to keep getting better throughout the season and compete for the Big Sky Championship."
This week's road trip will mark the first time that NAU opens the season with a pair of Power Conference teams since the 2006-07 campaign. The Lumberjacks started that season with road games at No. 3 Kansas and Arizona State.
Tuesday night's opener in Tucson will also be the fourth time in five seasons that NAU opens the season with Arizona. The season opener between the two teams will become a regular occurrence as part of the two schools’ 10-year scheduling agreement announced in February 2021. As a result, the two teams are slated to open their respective seasons against each other at the McKale Center annually over the next decade.
NAU enters the season with an even blend of seven returners and seven newcomers coming off a 6-16 season, placing 10th in the Big Sky Conference with a 4-10 record. The Jacks were voted ninth by the coaches and 10th by the media in the preseason conference polls.
The returners are headlined returning starters redshirt junior Nik Mains, redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon and redshirt freshman Carson Towt, who combined to start 44 games a season ago. Mains is the Lumberjacks’ returning scorer with 8.8 points and Towt returns as the leading rebounder with 4.6 per game. Both Mains and Haymon are threats behind the arc, ranking second and third on the team last season with 32 and 29 three-pointers made respectively.
The Lumberjacks’ newcomers are led by three transfers in sophomore Jalen Cone (Virginia Tech), junior Mason Stark (Northern State) and redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards (Santa Clara). Cone was named to ESPN.com’s list of Top Impact Newcomers. As a true freshman at Virginia Tech two years ago, he led the ACC and ranked seventh in the country in three-point percentage at 45.7 percent. Meanwhile, Stark and Richards each bring valuable experience from their previous institutions to add to the mix.
The Jacks will have two opportunities to snap a 12-game losing streak to Pac-12 opponents this week that dates back to a win at Arizona State in 2011.
Arizona placed fifth in the Pac-12 last year, going 11-9 in conference play and 17-9 overall. The Wildcats tied for fourth in the Pac-12 Preseason Poll and defeated Eastern New Mexico, 96-50, on Nov. 1 in an exhibition game. Headlining Arizona’s returners are Benedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis, both of whom were voted to the Preseason All-Pac-12 teams.
Mathurin, a preseason All-Pac-12 first teamer, garnered Pac-12 All-Freshman honors after averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season. Tubelis landed on the All-Pac-12 Second Team honoree and led the Wildcats with 7.1 rebounds per game last year in addition to 12.2 points per game.
NAU will be aiming to pick up its first win over Arizona since a 76-73 victory in Flagstaff on Dec. 14, 1968. The last time the Lumberjacks won in Tucson was a decade prior to that on Dec. 6, 1958 in a 72-66 win.
While NAU and Arizona have a long history, Thursday will be just the third all-time meeting between the Lumberjacks and the Huskies. Washington has won both prior meetings, most recently in 2016.
Like Arizona, Washington also has an exhibition win under its belt, an 83-50 victory over Central Washington on Nov. 4. The Huskies were voted 11th in the Pac-12 Preseason Poll after a 5-21 season including a 4-16 mark in conference play.
Washington, who opens its season on Tuesday hosting Northern Illinois, is led by leading returning scorer Jamal Bey. Bey averaged 10.3 points per game and was lights out from deep, shooting 50.7 percent behind the arc. The Huskies also got a boost in the offseason with the addition of Daejon Davis, a grad transfer from Stanford. Davis was voted preseason all-conference honorable mention and was a 1,000 point scorer for the Cardinal prior to arriving in Seattle.
VOLLEYBALL
Facing the hottest team in the Big Sky Conference, the Northern Arizona volleyball team played their best match of the season. NAU put an end to Sacramento State’s six-match winning streak with authority, sweeping the Hornets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20, in its home finale in the Rolle Activity Center Saturday night.
“I’m thinking about our quality of play and that was the best that we’ve played so far this year,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “Sac State played well too. They were hot coming into this weekend and we knew we had to play our best. That was as good as we’ve been so far and that is credit to our team’s growth. We showed a lot of maturity and resilience and they never flinched.”
Sacramento State entered the night on a six-match winning streak, including four wins against the three teams currently tied for first in the league, but the Lumberjacks rose to the occasion. Sweeping the season series for the just the second time in school history, NAU (11-12, 9-5) pushed Sacramento State out of a three-way tie for fourth going into the final week of the regular season.
With one week left to play before the conference tournament, Portland State, Weber State and Northern Colorado are all tied for first in the standings at 11-3 in conference play. Meanwhile, NAU and Montana State are both 9-5, a game ahead of Sacramento State who fell to 8-6.
To snap the Hornets’ streak, the Lumberjacks’ defense in particular was dialed in. Although Sacramento State recorded 10 more kills than NAU, the Lumberjacks forced 24 Hornet attack errors to their seven. NAU had 6.0 team blocks – all coming in the first set in setting the tone – and kept Sacramento State in check to just a .156 hitting percentage.
“It felt like an NAU Volleyball match. We played good defense and we played the way we do it,” Murphy said. “We executed the right position responsibilities and the right blocking assignments. It gives me a lot of hope that we can be great moving forward going into next weekend.”
Senior Ryann Davis – one of three Lumberjack seniors honored prior to the match on Senior Night along with Aubrea Bandfield and Mara Abernethy – and sophomore Neche Newton each totaled four blocks apiece. Sophomore Millie O’Ketter held down the back line with 18 digs with Davis totaling a dozen.
Sacramento State gained the initial advantage, holding a 5-1 first set lead before an ace by junior Taylor Jacobsen brought the game even at 12-12. The set remained tight until Newton and Davis accounted for all three points during a 3-0 run that snapped an 18-18 tie for good.
Both players recorded a kill and then combined for a block, making it a 21-18 NAU lead. Following that 18-18 tie, the Lumberjacks would actually close out the set with a 7-1 run, with the clinching point coming on a solo stuff by Newton, NAU’s sixth block of the set.
Once again, Sacramento State held the early lead in set two, although NAU erased the 8-4 deficit with four straight points. The momentum completely shifted with a second 4-0 scoring run, capped by consecutive Bandfield aces, which provided the ‘Jacks with a 14-10 lead.
Although Sacramento State twice pulled within one, NAU landed the haymaker with a 5-0 run that pushed its lead out to 22-16 on its way to taking the second set.
Unlike the first two, the third set belonged to the Lumberjacks early as they snagged a 5-2 lead that they maintained throughout to complete the sweep. NAU kept Sacramento State at a distance, and after back-to-back Hornet points pulled the visitors within 20-18, NAU scored five of the next six points to reach match point that sophomore Jordan Elder terminated with a kill.
“This win was what we needed,” Bandfield said. “We’ve been trying to build our confidence throughout the season and this was a breakthrough for us. It feels amazing, and especially on Senior Night, it’s bittersweet too.”
Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer led the team, and tied for match-high honors, with 11 kills, doing the majority of her damage in the third set with six kills in the clincher. She hit a team-high .333, with Jacobsen behind her with nine kills as the Lumberjacks hit .252 as a team.
In their final matches in the Rolle Activity Center, Davis (seven kills, 12 digs, four blocks) and Bandfield (32 assists, two aces) both shined one final time in front of the home fans.
“I’m so happy for them” Murphy said. “Senior Night is tough for me because we’ve experienced so many great things with this group. So many wins, so many good moments for NAU Volleyball, and I’m happy that they can walk out of here with a win they can be proud of and remember.”
The Lumberjacks will now embark on final road trip to close out the regular season before the conference tournament. NAU will face Weber State next Thursday in Ogden, Utah at 6 p.m. followed by the regular season final in Pocatello, Idaho next Saturday versus Idaho State at 2 p.m.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
The Northern Arizona volleyball team limited their two opponents last week to a combined .129 hitting percentage, and O’Ketter was the anchor behind it. As a result, O’Ketter was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week on Monday – her first career conference honor.
O’Ketter averaged 4.29 digs per set, and totaled 30 digs, in NAU’s two home victories over Southern Utah and Sacramento State last week.
The libero from Durango, Colo. ranks fourth in the conference in digs at 3.87 per set, in addition to ranking fourth with an average of 4.43 digs per set in conference matches.
O’Ketter is the second Lumberjack to earn Big Sky Player of the Week honors this season following junior Taylor Jacobsen’s offensive award on Sept. 27.