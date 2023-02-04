After leading the majority of the game Thursday, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team fell to the defending conference champion Montana State Bobcats 69-68 in Bozeman, Montana.

Xavier Fuller headed to the line and made two free throws to give the Lumberjacks a 68-67 lead with 17 seconds on the clock, but a basket by the Bobcats' Great Osobor with three seconds left gave the Bobcats a 69-68 lead. The Lumberjacks couldn't get a shot off at the buzzer.

Northern Arizona fell to 6-17 overall and 2-8 in Big Sky Conference play while Montana State improved to 16-8 and 9-2 in conference action. The last six of NAU's losses have been decided by five points or less.

Trenton McLaughlin led the team with a career-high 19. Fuller (17 points) and Jalen Cone (13 points) also scored in double figures. Carson Towt led the team with six rebounds and four assists.

The Lumberjacks shot 10 of 17 from 3-point range compared to 3 of 18 for the Bobcats, but Montana State made 18 of its 21 free throw attempts.

Sixteen of McLaughlin's career-high 19 points came in the second half. Northern Arizona will visit the Montana Grizzlies Saturday.