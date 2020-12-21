NAU Roundup: Men's basketball comes up short against Texas State

Off the bench, Mahaney played 36 minutes and notched his first career double-digit scoring game with 14 points.

“Carter is a winner and has always been a winner,” Burcar said. “Carter has come along a little quicker than we anticipated. He was 6 for 8 from the floor and Cam was 7 for 10 and I think they can help each other being on the floor together. Those two going 13 for 18 out of those two spots, that’s a pretty good night.”

Turnovers plagued the Lumberjacks in the first half, but a strong close to the half put NAU in a good position at the break down just 29-28. Ten Lumberjack miscues offset an otherwise efficient offensive first half as NAU shot 61.1 percent (11 for 18) before halftime.

After Mahaney tied the game at 13 with a nifty baseline floater, Texas State forced an NAU timeout following a 6-0 run to move ahead 19-13 with 8:45 to play in the half. The Bobcat lead grew to 24-15 with five minutes remaining before the Lumberjacks went on a surge of their own.

Shelton started a 9-0 run with a triple and then found sophomore Isaiah Lewis for a bucket on the following possession. Redshirt junior Nik Mains knocked down a three-pointer from behind the arc and Shelton capped the run by splitting a pair of free throws to even the score at 24-24 at the 2:59 mark.