NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks in lead after swimming portion of WAC Championships

Northern Arizona University’s swimming program finished on top after the fourth and final day of the 2021 WAC Swimming & Diving Championships. With 572.5 points leading into the diving portion this week, the Lumberjacks have put themselves in position to secure their eighth straight WAC Championship title.

“We really didn’t know what the championships would look like after the type of season that we had,” head coach Andy Johns said. “It was a strange, challenging and difficult season. It was kind of evident across the board with times not being as good or as fast as they’ve been in the past. But then again, there’s people out there who will swim their best.”

In Saturday's performances, the Lumberjacks posted three event titles in the 1650 free, 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly.

Freshman Francesca Criscione earned her second individual win in the 1650 free, hitting the wall at 16:55.94.

Hope Williams earned her second gold of the series in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:14.96. Williams is a repeat champion of the 200 breast, first winning as a sophomore during the 2019 WAC Championships, finishing in 2:14.53.

Earning her first-ever gold in the WAC Championships, senior Maddie Seidl finished with the top time of the 200 fly at 2:01.63.