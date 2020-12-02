 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAU Roundup: Lumberjack Diving Invite on tap this weekend
0 comments
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU Roundup: Lumberjack Diving Invite on tap this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NAU

Northern Arizona is scheduled to host six teams this Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Lumberjack Diving Invite.

Three Western Athletic Conference schools -- Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, and Idaho -- and three Pac-12 teams -- Arizona, UCLA, and Utah -- will all make their way to Flagstaff for the three-day invitational. Both men’s and women’s teams will compete.

The competition starts Friday at 11 a.m. with the women’s 3-meter dives. Running concurrently, the men will compete in the 1-meter. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, men will dive the 3-meter as women compete on platform. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday women will compete in the 1-meter while men take on the platform.

As the first event of the year for Northern Arizona, three freshmen, Maegan Jensen, Victoria Knapp and Reaney Preston, are slated to make their Lumberjack debuts on the boards as seniors Jenny Cheetham and Emily Sharrer begin some of the last dives of their collegiate careers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

FlagLive! Breaking News