NAU Roundup: Lumberjack Diving Invite on tap this weekend

Northern Arizona is scheduled to host six teams this Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Lumberjack Diving Invite.

Three Western Athletic Conference schools -- Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, and Idaho -- and three Pac-12 teams -- Arizona, UCLA, and Utah -- will all make their way to Flagstaff for the three-day invitational. Both men’s and women’s teams will compete.

The competition starts Friday at 11 a.m. with the women’s 3-meter dives. Running concurrently, the men will compete in the 1-meter. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, men will dive the 3-meter as women compete on platform. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday women will compete in the 1-meter while men take on the platform.

As the first event of the year for Northern Arizona, three freshmen, Maegan Jensen, Victoria Knapp and Reaney Preston, are slated to make their Lumberjack debuts on the boards as seniors Jenny Cheetham and Emily Sharrer begin some of the last dives of their collegiate careers.

