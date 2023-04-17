The NAU Track & Field teams had an outstanding final day of their California road trip as they wrapped up competition at the Mt. SAC Relays and the Bryan Clay Invitational.

The highlight of the day was the women’s 4x100-meter relay, which competed at the Mt. SAC Relays. Kenya Coburn, Alyssa Colbert, LiNay Perry, and Kyairra Reigh competed in the invitational section of the race, combining to run a time of 44.72 and set a new school and conference record.

Colbert later ran in the invitational section of the 100-meter, finishing 13th with a season-best time of 11.44.

David Dunlap competed in the men’s 200-meter invitational, setting a new personal record with a time of 20.38 to finish third in a highly competitive field.

The women’s 4x400-meter relay also competed in the invitational section at the Mt. SAC Relays, finishing in 11th place. LiNay Perry, Kyairra Reigh, Odessa Zentz, and Kenya Coburn combined to finish in a time of 3:44.01.

The hammer squad saw two solid performances from John Murphy and Garret Bernt. They finished back-to-back in the event, placing 13th and 14th, respectively. Murphy threw 62.96 meters while Bernt set a new personal best with a throw of 61.89 meters.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational, the jumps squad had a lot of success. In the women’s triple jump, Kenashalee Kerr and Jenna Figueroa finished sixth and eighth, respectively. Kerr jumped a personal best 12.47 meters while Figueroa jumped 12.22 meters. In the men’s triple jump, Sirr Butler jumped a season best 15.09 meters to place sixth.

In the men’s long jump, Mitchell Effing finished fifth with a mark of 7.65 meters. Ian Lipsey finished 14th with a mark of 7.05 meters, while Sirr Butler placed 29th after jumping 6.76 meters.

Madeline Wilson had a successful day as well, competing in the 100-meter hurdles and the 200-meter. She finished 21st in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.30. Wilson’s best performance of the day came in the 200-meter where she ran a personal best 23.84 to place 13th.

The distance group also posted strong performances, with every competitor setting a new 1,500-meter PR.

Annika Reiss was the top finisher for the women, placing 21st in the 1,500-meter invitational with a time of 4:15.02. Bryn Morley and Taryn O’Neill finished back-to-back in 46th and 47th place. Morley ran a time of 4:18.57, while O’Neill posted a 4:18.59. Nikita Moore also competed, finishing 62nd with a time of 4:19.60.

Colin Sahlman impressed in the men’s 1,500-meter invitational, placing 12th and running a time of 3:38.30. Sahlman’s time puts him at fifth on NAU’s all-time list for the event. Theo Quax and Kang Nyoak finished 21st and 68th, respectively, running times of 3:39.36 and 3:43.67.

The Lumberjacks have a week off before they travel back to Tucson for the Desert Heat Classic.