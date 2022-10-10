NAU ROUNDUP: Golf posts ninth-place finish at Ron Moore Intercollegiate

The Northern Arizona golf team concluded the Ron Moore Intercollegiate with a final round 9-over-par 297, putting them in a three-way tie for ninth in the highly competitive field at 15-over 879 (302-296-281).

“Overall it was a great tournament,” said head coach Brad Bedortha. “We saw a lot of great golf. We are definitely headed in the right direction. We used our momentum from Red Sky and brought it to Denver. It feels great to compete against this level of teams and to be able to right alongside them.”

In the Lumberjacks’ fifth-ever appearance at Denver’s Ron Moore Intercollegiate, they posted the program’s all-time lowest 54-hole score at tournament. NAU finished in a three-way tie for ninth with Fresno State and San Diego State. Vanderbilt posted its third consecutive under-par round and wound up winning the tournament by 20 strokes over Xavier at 25-under 839.

Freshman Lizzie Neale posted the Lumberjacks’ low score of the third round at even-par 72. Neale shot 72 for the second straight day and tied with fellow freshman Ellena Slater for 25th at 3-over 219 (75-72-72). The 219 was the freshman duo’s lowest 54-hole score of their young careers.

Neale closed at even-par with a birdie on her final hole on the par-4 8. Prior to that, Neale recorded pars on her previous two holes in addition to recording a birdie on the par-3 5. The two birdies were half of her team-high third round total of four.

Slater, who shot 72-73-74, started out Sunday morning with two pars and three consecutive birdies through her first five holes. After eight straight pars, Slater ended the day with a bogey to finish at 2-over 74.

Finishing in a tie for 32nd, senior Lorel Hayward closed the tournament with a final round 4-over 76 after consecutive rounds of even-par 72. Hayward, who finished at 4-over 220 (72-72-76), recorded a pair of birdies on the day, as did fifth-year Aleksandra Chekalina, who tied for 39th. Chekalina shot a final round 3-over 75, finishing at 5-over 221 (73-73-75).

Rounding out NAU’s lineup was junior Ekaterina Malakhova, who posted her low round of the tournament with a 6-over 78. Malakhova, playing in her first tournament of the season, shot 23-over 239 (82-79-78) on the weekend to tie for 84th.

As they did since the start of the tournament, the Lumberjacks played the four par-3 holes well, combining for six birdies across the team. They were the only team in the field to play the par 3s to under-par over the span of the three days, shooting 4-under par.

Slater, who recorded a team-high 11 birdies in the tournament, was the best golfer on the par-3 holes playing them to 4-under in the tournament. As a team, the Lumberjacks finished the tournament tied for fifth with 39 birdies.

NAU will be back in action in exactly two weeks at The Clash at Boulder Creek in Boulder City, Nev. starting Sunday, Oct. 23. The Lumberjacks will host The Clash at Boulder Creek for the second consecutive season with the three-day tournament serving as NAU’s final of the fall season.

FOOTBALL

For the second consecutive year, Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez earned Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Family Weekend in Flagstaff.

Throwing for 359 yards and recording four total touchdowns against the Cal Poly Mustangs, Martinez helped the Lumberjacks snap a three-game losing streak with a 31-29 victory at Findlay Toyota Field. It's the second weekly conference award of Martinez's young career, with the first coming after Northern Arizona's 48-17 victory against Idaho State last year. The reigning Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns, with a fourth score on the ground on 57 yards rushing.

Completing 31-of-44 passes for 359 yards, Martinez had plenty of help from his receivers as three different players finished with at least 80 yards receiving and four different players had at least five receptions.

It's the second consecutive season an offensive player from Northern Arizona has earned Big Sky Player of the Week following the Lumberjacks' game against the Mustangs. Last season, Kevin Daniels earned the award with his 280 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground in the season finale in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Headed back out on the road, Northern Arizona faces the UC Davis Aggies on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.