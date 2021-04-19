NAU Roundup: Golf in first place at Big Sky Championships after opening round

With all four counting golfers in the top 12, the Northern Arizona golf team concluded the first day of the 2021 Big Sky Championship at the top of the leaderboard at 8-over-par 296. The Lumberjacks were led by graduate student Klara Kucharova’s 1-over-par 73, placing her in a tie for second and two strokes behind the individual leader.
“Any time you can be leading after the first day of the conference championship, it’s a good day,” said head coach Brad Bedortha. “It’s been quite a few years that we’ve been in this position at the conference championship, so it’s nice to be back in that spot. We’ve had some adversity, but they handled themselves great."
As a team, the Jacks were sensational on the back nine as Kucharova, freshman Ekaterina Malakhova and juniors Aleksandra Chekalina and Elle Kocourkova were a combined 2-under to secure the team lead through the first 18 holes at Arrowhead Golf Club.
NAU finished Monday two strokes ahead of Sacramento State, the defending conference champion, with Portland State six strokes back in third. It is the first time since 2016 that NAU has held the team lead at the Big Sky Championship after the first round.
Kucharova is one of five players chasing Sacramento State’s Corinne Viden, who leads the field at 1-under 71. Kucharova tallied a team-best four birdies on the day, tied for the most individually in the tournament.
“When we made the turn at 10 and 11, I could tell we started hitting more quality shots and making pars,” Bedortha said. “Once we got to 13, I knew that if we kept playing well, we could shoot a pretty good score. Klara played great and for her to shoot that score for us, that was huge. We knew we needed Klara and Lorel (Hayward) to step up, and today was her day and hopefully tomorrow’s Lorel’s day.”
Sitting at 2-over through 12 holes, Kucharova birdied 13 and 14 to begin a stretch of three birdies in four holes. Her 73 was her second-lowest round of the season and the driving force behind NAU’s day-one performance.
Both Malakhova and Chekalina are tied for seventh individually at 2-over 74. Malakhova played the back nine to even par with her birdies coming on 10 and 16.
Meanwhile, Chekalina rebounded from a slow start with four bogeys through eight holes to finish the day within the top 10. After a bogey on hole 8 dropped her to 3-over, Chekalina parred seven straight holes before a birdie on 16 during a stretch of 10 par or better holes to conclude the afternoon.
Like Chekalina, Kocourkova settled in midway through the first round on her way to a 3-over 74, putting her in a tie for 12th. Kocourkova also played 10 consecutive par or better holes to end the day and recorded birdie on 17 to punctuate her opening round.
“Ellie was 3-over after four holes, and then she started making a bunch of pars and hitting good shots,” Bedortha said. “She saved a good par on 4 and 5 and then started playing more consistently. Aleks just keeps competing and doesn’t get down on herself. Even when she was making bogeys, she was hitting good shots and I knew sooner or later it was going to pay off.”
While the Lumberjacks had just 10 birdies on Monday, they led all 11 Big Sky teams with 56 pars. Kocourkova’s 14 pars were tied for the most, while Malakhova and Chekalina each had a dozen.
Sophomore Lorel Hayward is tied for 32nd going into the second round at 8-over par 80. Her highlight came on the par-4 hole 8 where she was the only Lumberjack to record birdie.
Tuesday’s second round will tee off at 8 a.m. with Hayward leading it off for NAU at 10:30 a.m. The Lumberjacks will be in the final group along with Sacramento State and Portland State.
Following Hayward at 10:30 a.m., Kocourkova (10:40 a.m.), Chekalina (10:50 a.m.), Malakhova (11 a.m.) and Kucharova (11:10 a.m.) will tee off. Live results will be available on Golfstat all tournament long.
FOOTBALL
A trio of Lumberjacks swept the Big Sky’s ROOT SPORTS Players of the Week following their season-ending 19-9 victory against the Idaho Vandals.
Hendrix Johnson earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, giving NAU the winner of the award in back-to-back weeks, while Morgan Vest earned Defensive Player of the Week and DJ Arnson wrapped up the season as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Johnson’s 121 receiving yards stands as his third career 100-yard game, aided by the second-longest catch of his career. With the Lumberjacks starting the first drive of the third quarter from their own 10-yard line, Johnson ran under a deep pass by Keondre Wudtee. Catching the ball about 45 yards from the line of scrimmage, Johnson ended up at the Idaho 25 for a 60-yard catch.
Finishing the game with four catches, Johnson also came away with a 42-yard reception earlier in the day. Catching a ball about 13 yards down field, Johnson accelerated through the secondary and put the Lumberjacks at midfield after the team was backed up near its own end zone on third-and-7. The sophomore also caught a 9-yard pass on third-and-5 during NAU’s final drive of the game, helping the Lumberjacks run out the clock.
For Vest, the award caps off an incredibly impressive first season for the Lumberjacks. Recording a season-best 14 tackles against the Vandals, Vest led NAU in tackles for the fourth time in five games this season. Recovering his second fumble of the season, Vest fell on top of a loose ball on Idaho’s first offensive play of the game.
The senior safety also broke up his fifth pass of the season against Idaho, finishing the season tied for third in the Big Sky at six total passes defended. Vest’s 53 tackles also ranked fourth in the conference during the season.
The honor is the first defensive player of the week award for a Lumberjack since the 2018 season.
Lastly, Arnson earned his first career player of the week award from the conference after pinning the Vandals inside their own 2-yard line twice on Saturday.
The first came on NAU’s second drive of the game, marking a career long and the second longest in program history. Booting the ball to the NAU 17 to the Idaho 30, Arnson’s punt covered 53 yards in the air before taking a roll all the way to the 1-yard line where the Lumberjacks downed it.
Arnson’s 82-yard punt only trails Bob Martin’s 84-yarder from 1975 on NAU’s all-time list and broke Terry Belden’s Walkup Skydome record of 81 yards.
The senior also pinned Idaho at its own 2-yard line with a 39-yarder in the second quarter. With one more landing inside the 20, Arnson finished the season with 14 of his 25 punts ended up inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.