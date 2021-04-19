NAU Roundup: Golf in first place at Big Sky Championships after opening round

“When we made the turn at 10 and 11, I could tell we started hitting more quality shots and making pars,” Bedortha said. “Once we got to 13, I knew that if we kept playing well, we could shoot a pretty good score. Klara played great and for her to shoot that score for us, that was huge. We knew we needed Klara and Lorel (Hayward) to step up, and today was her day and hopefully tomorrow’s Lorel’s day.”

Sitting at 2-over through 12 holes, Kucharova birdied 13 and 14 to begin a stretch of three birdies in four holes. Her 73 was her second-lowest round of the season and the driving force behind NAU’s day-one performance.

Both Malakhova and Chekalina are tied for seventh individually at 2-over 74. Malakhova played the back nine to even par with her birdies coming on 10 and 16.

Meanwhile, Chekalina rebounded from a slow start with four bogeys through eight holes to finish the day within the top 10. After a bogey on hole 8 dropped her to 3-over, Chekalina parred seven straight holes before a birdie on 16 during a stretch of 10 par or better holes to conclude the afternoon.