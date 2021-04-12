NAU Roundup: Golf finishes final tournament in 10th place

The Northern Arizona golf team held steady in 10th to conclude the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, closing the tournament with a 18-over par 306 on Monday. NAU finished its final tournament before next week’s Big Sky Championship at 33-over 897 (298-293-306).

“The weather was cold and windy starting out today and the course was playing very tough,” said head coach Brad Bedortha. “We struggled early, but we got our feet underneath ourselves and played much better on the last nine holes. We knew this was going to be a tough tournament given the quality of teams, but overall I am happy with the way we played and definitely excited heading into the conference championship.”

The weather conditions made for a slow start for NAU, as the Lumberjacks’ four counting golfers combined to shoot 17-over on the back nine to start the day. However, the Jacks recovered on the front nine to go into the clubhouse with a combined 1-over-par score over their final nine holes.

Denver went into the day tied with Pepperdine atop the team leaderboard, and emerged as the champions at even-par 864 (289-288-287). Grand Canyon’s Carly Strole was the individual medalist at 8-under 208 (69-70-69).