NAU Roundup: Golf finishes final tournament in 10th place

The Northern Arizona golf team held steady in 10th to conclude the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, closing the tournament with a 18-over par 306 on Monday. NAU finished its final tournament before next week’s Big Sky Championship at 33-over 897 (298-293-306).
“The weather was cold and windy starting out today and the course was playing very tough,” said head coach Brad Bedortha. “We struggled early, but we got our feet underneath ourselves and played much better on the last nine holes. We knew this was going to be a tough tournament given the quality of teams, but overall I am happy with the way we played and definitely excited heading into the conference championship.”
The weather conditions made for a slow start for NAU, as the Lumberjacks’ four counting golfers combined to shoot 17-over on the back nine to start the day. However, the Jacks recovered on the front nine to go into the clubhouse with a combined 1-over-par score over their final nine holes.
Denver went into the day tied with Pepperdine atop the team leaderboard, and emerged as the champions at even-par 864 (289-288-287). Grand Canyon’s Carly Strole was the individual medalist at 8-under 208 (69-70-69).
Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova and junior Ashley Croft led NAU’s charge on the front nine, each shooting 2-under and recording three birdies on the last nine holes.
Malakhova’s play over the front nine pushed her toward a final-round 75, as she recorded her best individual finish in a tie for eighth. It marked her second top 10 finish of the spring, while her 1-over 217 (71-71-75) was her lowest 54-hole score by five strokes.
“Kate played very well,” Bedortha said. “We knew that it was only a matter of time before she started shooting these kinds of scores.”
Malakhova totaled a team-high 10 birdies over the two days and her final score of 217 is the second-best by a Lumberjack this spring behind only junior Elle Kocourkova’s 216 at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational.
Junior Aleksandra Chekalina also shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday, tying her with Malakhova for NAU’s best score on the day. Kocourkova and Croft both shot 6-over 78 to round out the Lumberjacks’ counting scores.
Overall, Kocourkova was NAU’s next-best finisher in a tie for 38th at 10-over par 226 (77-71-78). Croft (73-76-78) and Chekalina (77-75-75) tied for 40th at 11-over par 227.
Graduate student Klara Kucharova, at 24-over par 240 (80-79-81), and sophomore Lorel Hayward, at 28-over par 244 (79-84-81), finished in 62nd and 66th respectively.
Next up for the Lumberjacks the 2021 Big Sky Championship April 19-21, in Molalla, Ore. NAU will vie for its conference-leading ninth Big Sky title at Arrowhead Golf Club.
FOOTBALL
A pair of second-half rushing touchdowns against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds pushed the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to victory and also caught the attention of the Big Sky Conference.
For the first time in his NAU career, senior quarterback Keondre Wudtee was named the ROOT Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Wudtee is the first Lumberjack offensive player to earn the honor since Case Cookus in 2017 and the first NAU player at any position this season. Wudtee was honored alongside Weber State linebacker Conner Mortensen and punter Mackenzie Morgan.
Finishing Saturday's 28-20 victory over the Thunderbirds with a career-high 289 yards passing, Wudtee helped the Lumberjacks retain the Grand Canyon Trophy after punching in a 1-yard score in the third quarter and locking up the victory with an impressive 17-yard touchdown early on in the fourth.
After hitting Stacy Chukwumezie along the sideline for a 42-yard gain, Wudtee capped off the 11-play, 88-yard drive by punching his way through the pile at the goal line on third-and-1. Two drives later, Wudetee showed off the agility to compliment the power as he drew in the Southern Utah defense with a fake handoff to George Robinson and froze the edge defender with a pump fake before scrambling in for the final score of the game.
Three of Wudtee's seven carries went for first downs when facing a third-and-short, with one coming before his first rushing score and the second on a third-and-4 to help run out the clock on the game's final drive.
In addition to the two rushing scores, Wudtee hit freshman running back Kevin Daniels for a 1-yard touchdown pass just seconds before halftime. Set up by a 50-yard bomb to Coleman Owen, Wudtee found Daniels standing all alone in the flats after the Thunderbirds sold out to stop a potential run by Robinson.
Looking to tie the game early in the third quarter, Wudtee used his legs to extend a play when flushed out to his right and hit Brandon Porter while on the run for a 37-yard pass on third-and-12. Four plays later, Robinson ran into the end zone from 15 yards out to tie the game at 14-14.
Northern Arizona wraps up its quick spring season with a home finale against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.