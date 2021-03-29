NAU Roundup: Football's game vs. Cal Poly this Saturday called off

During his weekly media availability, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball called the most recent cancellation "exhausting" as the team struggles just to get multiple games in a row at this point in the spring.

“It’s exhausting,” Ball said. “ … It’s hard. … We didn’t play for 21 days and we went out and played a really tough game this week. We would have liked to play Cal Poly to bounce back and now you gotta figure you got two more weeks until you can play again. … Nothing you can do. This was going to be the case and you just gotta deal with it.”

Northern Arizona’s next game -- unless the team can schedule something else. a move that is unlikely -- won’t be until Saturday, April 10, in Cedar City, Utah, against Southern Utah (1-3).

SOCCER

Northern Arizona soccer’s Madison Montgomery was selected as the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after her performance against Idaho State last weekend, her first career Big Sky Player of the Week honor.