NAU Roundup: Football's game vs. Cal Poly this Saturday called off

The Northern Arizona football team won’t host Big Sky opponent Cal Poly this week after the Mustangs decided to end their spring season early on Monday.
Cal Poly (0-3) announced in a press release that the school is completely done with the condensed spring season, citing ongoing issues in keeping the minimum roster requirement to even get on the field. The Mustangs said in a press release that the team has just 49 players healthy enough to play -- out of a possible 110 players -- due to injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 protocol problems.
Northern Arizona (1-2), meanwhile, lost its first game and had another postponed to the end. Cal Poly was coming off two straight blowout losses and could have been a potential win for the Lumberjacks, who lost Saturday to Weber State in heartbreaking fashion on the final play.
"We made this decision because of the high number of serious, season-ending injuries to our players," Cal Poly Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman said in a press release. "In addition, there are many seniors who informed us of their decision to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so that they can play a full fall season."
Cal Poly had to delay the start of the season after the team wasn’t able to have much practice time in the preseason; local health ordinances kept groups so small that organized practices just weren’t doable.
During his weekly media availability, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball called the most recent cancellation "exhausting" as the team struggles just to get multiple games in a row at this point in the spring.
“It’s exhausting,” Ball said. “ … It’s hard. … We didn’t play for 21 days and we went out and played a really tough game this week. We would have liked to play Cal Poly to bounce back and now you gotta figure you got two more weeks until you can play again. … Nothing you can do. This was going to be the case and you just gotta deal with it.”
Northern Arizona’s next game -- unless the team can schedule something else. a move that is unlikely -- won’t be until Saturday, April 10, in Cedar City, Utah, against Southern Utah (1-3).
SOCCER
Northern Arizona soccer’s Madison Montgomery was selected as the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after her performance against Idaho State last weekend, her first career Big Sky Player of the Week honor.
The junior from Colorado Springs, Colo., scored three total goals this weekend against the Bengals. Montgomery was the sole scorer in Friday’s 2-1 win over ISU, tallying her second career scoring brace. In addition to her two goals, Montgomery had a perfect shot-on-goal percentage as all four of her shots taken were on goal.
Montgomery was also one Lumberjack who chalked up the 2-0 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. In both matches, Montgomery scored the game-winning goal to secure the wins for Northern Arizona.
The rotating defender leads NAU in goals with six, shots with 17, points with 13, and game winners with three. With six goals over her six matches played this spring, the junior is close to tying her record of seven in one season (2019).
On Sunday, in her final home match of her time as a Lumberjack, Northern Arizona’s graduating senior goalkeeper, Taryn Benham, tallied her 22nd shutout and now holds the record for most shutouts in an individual career.
“It feels great,” Benham said after the match. “I couldn’t have done it without my defensive line, especially Emma Robson. She’s been involved in all 22 of the shutouts and she’s a huge part of it. All of them are really just the best defensive line. It’s not only my record, it’s theirs as well.”
Not only was Northern Arizona’s defense on fire today, but so was the offensive threat, evident by its 14-shot advantage over Idaho State.
Scoring her first goal of the spring, Sam Larberg found the back of Idaho State’s net 12 minutes into the match. On a feed from Abby Donathan playing as the left back, Larberg worked past Idaho’s defense and scored on ISU’s keeper, McKayla Wetsel.
At the 30th minute, Montgomery scored her sixth goal of the year, bringing NAU ahead 2-0. Montgomery received the ball from junior midfielder Sydney Dennis going head to head with ISU’s goalie. Challenging Wetsel, the Lumberjack was able to side-step the keeper, scoring in an open net.
Both Dennis' and Donathan's assists also exemplified NAU's defense up the middle during the day.
The Lumberjacks continued with offensive pressure against the Bengals, forcing ISU to make four saves against a total of 17 shots.
Idaho State was suppressed in its offensive efforts by Northern Arizona’s fierce attacking style. Dictated to their side of the field and playing as defense, the Bengals were limited to three shots for the entire match, with two on goal.
With five straight wins under their belts, the Lumberjacks improved their season record to 6-1 and league record to a perfect 5-0. With the unbeaten conference record, the Lumberjacks sit atop of the Southeast Division standings.
“It looks good in the winning column, but at the end of the day, you have to go out and win every game you play,” head coach Kylie Louw said. “It does put us in a good position, but anything can change when you play new opponents and we’re just trying to win every game that we play.”
After having a bye this week, Northern Arizona’s next opponent, Northern Colorado, also remains with a perfect record of 2-0. NAU will travel to Greeley, Colo., for its final pair of games Saturday and Monday.
“I think we just take this confidence from being 5-0 into next weekend and just keep building, keep scoring goals, keep doing what we need to do on the defensive side, and keep having fun,” Benham said.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this article.