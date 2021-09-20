NAU Roundup: Football earns two Player of the Week honors after historic Arizona win

For the first time this fall, a pair of Northern Arizona Lumberjacks earned ROOT SPORTS Player of the Week honors from the Big Sky Conference.
Linebacker Harrison Beemiller and punter DJ Arnson earned Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week respectively following their roles in Northern Arizona's 21-19 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night in Tucson.
Beemiller, who was also named the College Sports Madness National FCS Defensive Player of the Week and the College Sports Madness Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors on Sunday, recorded 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry in the win.
With Northern Arizona holding Arizona to just 106 yards on the ground, Beemiller's tackles for loss accounted for 13 yards and landed as the second-most for a single game in Northern Arizona history. The senior linebacker's strip also came deep in Arizona's own territory, setting up Northern Arizona in the red zone at the Wildcats' 20-yard line, and his hurry came on a third down to end an Arizona drive.
It's the first player of the week honor during Beemiller's three-year career for the Lumberjacks.
Meanwhile, Arnson's honor is the second of his career and second in the span of five weeks after winning the award in the spring finale against Idaho.
Punting nine times against Arizona, Arnson averaged an impressive 51.6 yards per punt as he set a new single-game career high with 464 punt yards. The senior booted six of his punts for more than 50 yards, with a game-long of 62 yards coming on his final kick of the day. Pinning Arizona at its own 15 with 4:30 remaining, Arnson's kick helped the Lumberjacks force the Wildcats to eat up more time on their final drive.
Three of Arnson's punts pinned Arizona inside its own 20-yard line, as the All-American and 2020 FCS Punter of the Year constantly helped lengthen the field against the Wildcats. The victory was the Lumberjacks' third in its past nine games against an FBS opponent, second-most in the Big Sky since the 2012 season. With the other wins coming against UNLV and UTEP, Saturday night's win was also Northern Arizona's first against the Pac-12 and first against a Power 5 opponent.
Northern Arizona opens Big Sky Conference play on the road this Saturday at 12 p.m. in Greeley, Colo. against the Northern Colorado Bears.
Volleyball
Two games, two shutouts. The Northern Arizona soccer team could not have asked for a better weekend to close out non-conference play. The Lumberjacks (2-7) completed a perfect weekend on Sunday at Greater Zion Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Dixie State behind goals from sophomore Maddie Shafer and senior Madison Montgomery.
“It was a great win for us, a deserved win,” said head coach Kylie Louw. “Going on the road and coming off a win on Friday, it was an awesome way for us to respond and keep the momentum going. What I liked most was getting the shutout. That’s two shutouts in a row and we’ve been working on that piece and we’re getting better and better every week. I’m really proud of them and we’re looking forward to conference."
After navigating a gauntlet of a schedule through the first month of the 2021 season, NAU broke through Friday night with a 6-0 blanking of Arizona Christian at home. Two days later, the Lumberjacks notched their second consecutive shutout to head next Friday’s conference opener versus Montana with positive results.
“We’ve been telling the team we believe in them and everything is going to be fine, but it’s hard to believe it when you don’t feel it,” Louw said. “They needed to feel that the work they’ve been putting in has reward, and that reward is winning games. It’s huge because if we do the right things, we can win games.”
Shafer, coming off her first two career goals versus the Firestorm on Friday, finally broke the seal on Sunday’s scoring in the 61st minute. Off a free kick following a Dixie State foul, the Lumberjacks got the ball on the foot of sophomore Grace Quinn, who found Shafer for the game’s first goal.
Like Shafer, who is now tied for the team lead with Montgomery with three goals, Quinn also had a spectacular weekend, notching her second assist to go with her own first career goal in the two matches.
NAU’s defense continued to lock Dixie State down until Montgomery added an insurance goal in the 84th minute. Montgomery’s shot to the lower 90 past the Trailblazers’ keeper made it a 2-0 game with six and a half minutes remaining. The Trailblazers desperately tried to get on the board with four shots, including two on frame, before the final whistle, but came up empty.
Dixie State’s final flurry gave the home team the 18-15 advantage in shots, but it was the Lumberjacks who were the aggressors for much of the morning. In particular, despite going into the half tied at 0-0, NAU attempted 11 shots in the 45 minutes before breaking through in the second half.
“At halftime we made some tactical adjustments to get the type of shots that we like and put us in position to score goals,” Louw said. “Maddie is finding herself in really great positions and she’s confident right now. Monte went through a little bit of a dry spell, so her getting it into the back of the net is a boost to her confidence. We want them to keep creating opportunities and one will go in.”
Senior Sam Larberg fired a team-high four shots, landing two on frame. She was one of five players with multiple shot attempts and one of three, along with Shafer and Montgomery, with two shots on goal.
In goal, freshman Natalie Manzo started and recorded four saves in the winning effort. Fellow freshman Trinity Corcoran played the final 24 minutes, totaling two saves, and kept the Trailblazers off the scoreboard.
The back-to-back shutouts comes almost two years to the date since NAU posted consecutive shutouts in victories over New Mexico State and Houston on Sept. 22 and 27 during the 2019 season.
NAU will look to carry its momentum into next weekend’s conference openers at Lumberjack Stadium. On Friday, NAU will host Montana, the defending Big Sky champions, at 7 p.m. before welcoming in Northern Colorado a week from Sunday at 1 p.m.
The three teams – NAU, Montana and Northern Colorado – represent the top three in the preseason Big Sky Coaches Poll.