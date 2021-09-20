NAU Roundup: Football earns two Player of the Week honors after historic Arizona win

Like Shafer, who is now tied for the team lead with Montgomery with three goals, Quinn also had a spectacular weekend, notching her second assist to go with her own first career goal in the two matches.

NAU’s defense continued to lock Dixie State down until Montgomery added an insurance goal in the 84th minute. Montgomery’s shot to the lower 90 past the Trailblazers’ keeper made it a 2-0 game with six and a half minutes remaining. The Trailblazers desperately tried to get on the board with four shots, including two on frame, before the final whistle, but came up empty.

Dixie State’s final flurry gave the home team the 18-15 advantage in shots, but it was the Lumberjacks who were the aggressors for much of the morning. In particular, despite going into the half tied at 0-0, NAU attempted 11 shots in the 45 minutes before breaking through in the second half.

“At halftime we made some tactical adjustments to get the type of shots that we like and put us in position to score goals,” Louw said. “Maddie is finding herself in really great positions and she’s confident right now. Monte went through a little bit of a dry spell, so her getting it into the back of the net is a boost to her confidence. We want them to keep creating opportunities and one will go in.”