NAU Roundup: Both tennis teams win Big Sky Championships; NCAA tournament up next

On court three, senior Chris Steele and freshman Maciej Ziomber found themselves down 5-2, but not out. After battling back to 5-4, the Bengals’ pairing of Jaime Castillo-Lopez and Gary Rendek claimed the next game. However, Steele and Ziomber rallied to tie it at 6-6 to force a win-by-two scenario.

The Bengals’ duo held match points at 7-6 and 8-7 before Steele and Ziomber got to their first match point at 9-8. After Idaho State staved off NAU’s first match point, the Lumberjacks’ No. 3 pairing prevailed with two straight to rally for an impressive 7-6 (11-9) victory.

With the doubles point in hand, NAU quickly snagged first-set victories on four of six courts, putting the Lumberjacks in prime position to find the three singles wins needed to go back-to-back at the Big Sky Championship.

Sophomore Alex Groves put NAU’s second point on the board with a brisk 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 6 over Wikus Robbertse, which preceded the Lumberjacks’ title-clinching singles wins in succession.

Just moments after Tumosa’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Aleksander Petrovic at No. 2 moved the Lumberjacks to 3-0, Ziomber clinched the championship on court five. Ziomber, who posted his 11th singles win in his last 12 matches, sent the Lumberjacks into a frenzy with his 6-0, 6-3 victory.