NAU Roundup: Both tennis teams win Big Sky Championships; NCAA tournament up next

At this point, Madi Moore clinching a Northern Arizona victory feels inevitable.
On Sunday, it came in one of the biggest matches of her career with a Big Sky Conference championship within her reach. After dropping her first set, Moore rallied to even her match at No. 6 as the Lumberjacks moved a win away from clinching their second straight title against the Weber State Wildcats.
Pushing ahead 4-1 to open the deciding set, Moore clinched her comeback victory on serve to bring another Big Sky trophy to Flagstaff and earn the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship.
“We have an inside joke now, she is on a clinch streak,” said NAU head coach Ewa Bogusz, as Moore wrapped up a win on Senior Day against Grand Canyon as well as Saturday’s semifinals victory over Portland State. “I say it again for the third time, but what a way for her to finish her conference career now. She has been so resistant to lose and I love to see it. That’s the Madi I am going to remember.”
Just Moore and Elinor Beazley remained as Sunday’s final neared the three and a half hour mark, with the Lumberjacks leading 3-2 thanks to a trio of singles victories.
Ava Neyestani evened the match at 1-1 with her 6-3, 6-1 win over Weber State’s Megan Davies, her second victory against the freshman. Neyestani’s quick victory boosted the Lumberjacks a bit, as they trailed following a tight loss in doubles play to start the match.
While Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland won 6-2 at No. 1, a loss on Court 2 evened the score with Moore and Neyestani in a battle one court over. Looking to pull ahead by a game, the Lumberjacks lost on serve and then just missed a break of their own against Megan Lombardi and Pei-Hsuan Kuo.
The 7-5 loss at No. 3 forced the Lumberjacks to play from behind, and a trio of first-set losses meant the title would likely need to be won in a third set. Along with Neyestani, Gina Dittmann and Millard locked up victories in straight sets.
“I didn't really know exactly what was going on at Courts 1 through 3. Once we went down on a couple courts in the first sets, I was like ‘OK, hopefully the other side is doing well’,” Bogusz said. “Once El and Madi got a small advantage in the second set, I knew we were going to have it. I know what they bring to the table, I knew they were going to leave everything on the court.”
Dittmann, riding a 12-match win streak into Sunday’s championship, beat Yunna Ukita 6-2, 7-5 to extend her run to 13 matches. The match at No. 1 was much tighter than two weeks prior in Flagstaff, when Ukita fell 6-2, 6-1 against Dittmann.
Millard handed Lombardi a 6-4, 6-3 loss at No. 3, having shifted in the lineup from her 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 over Ana Morett Salas in Flagstaff.
While the Lumberjacks won 6-1 when they hosted the Wildcats, Bogusz said she knew Sunday’s match would be a completely different challenge.
“It’s different conditions, we are playing outdoors and we are playing at sea level. We had a couple different matchups at No. 2 and No. 3,” Bogusz said. “On top of that, it's a conference match. It’s so different from a regular season match. We knew we had to go above and beyond to get the win today.”
Moore bounced back from a 6-4 loss in her opening set with a 6-4 victory of her own in the second against Sicely Ferreira. Beazley too rallied back from a 6-4 first set loss, with a 6-2 win over Kuo as the Lumberjacks found themselves within reach of the title if either could close out their match.
Beazley pulled out to a 4-1 lead while Moore was ahead 2-1 as both teams gathered at the final two courts. As Kuo battled back to even Beazley at 4-4, Moore pushed her advantage up to 4-1 and eventually 5-2 as she took the service line.
Traveling to Malibu, Calif., the Lumberjacks (14-4) take on the No. 5-seeded Pepperdine Waves (20-3) on Friday at 2 p.m. Ranked No. 4 in the Oracle ITA Division I Team Rankings released on April 28, the Waves rolled through the West Coast Conference while only dropping a match to No. 1 North Carolina and a pair to No. 5 UCLA.
MEN'S TENNIS
The intensity was as palpable as the Phoenix heat, and the Northern Arizona men’s tennis team relished in it. Capitalizing on a momentum-changing doubles point, the Lumberjacks dispatched Idaho State to punch their second consecutive ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 Big Sky Championship victory on Sunday.
After waiting 40 years to secure their first trip to the Big Dance, the Lumberjacks made sure to keep any drought to a minimum. Of course, NAU had to endure the COVID-19 shutdown of the 2020 season, but the Jacks successfully defended their 2019 conference championship with a convincing performance versus the Bengals.
“The doubles point was the key,” said head coach Maciej Bogusz. “We were down five or six matches points at No. 3 and they hung in tight. (Chris Steele and Maciej Ziomber) played tough and showed a lot of heart and that was the momentum. Idaho State beat us in doubles the last time, so we talked about wanting to take advantage of doubles and carry that momentum into singles today.”
Facing an Idaho State team they defeated 6-1 in their regular season matchup in Flagstaff on March 26, the Lumberjacks buckled down in doubles when they needed to the most to open the morning’s championship match at Phoenix Tennis Center.
The Bengals struck first with a victory at No. 1, but were unable to wrap up the doubles point. Senior Eban Straker-Meads and junior Facundo Tumosa kept the Jacks alive with a 7-5 victory at No. 2.
On court three, senior Chris Steele and freshman Maciej Ziomber found themselves down 5-2, but not out. After battling back to 5-4, the Bengals’ pairing of Jaime Castillo-Lopez and Gary Rendek claimed the next game. However, Steele and Ziomber rallied to tie it at 6-6 to force a win-by-two scenario.
The Bengals’ duo held match points at 7-6 and 8-7 before Steele and Ziomber got to their first match point at 9-8. After Idaho State staved off NAU’s first match point, the Lumberjacks’ No. 3 pairing prevailed with two straight to rally for an impressive 7-6 (11-9) victory.
With the doubles point in hand, NAU quickly snagged first-set victories on four of six courts, putting the Lumberjacks in prime position to find the three singles wins needed to go back-to-back at the Big Sky Championship.
Sophomore Alex Groves put NAU’s second point on the board with a brisk 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 6 over Wikus Robbertse, which preceded the Lumberjacks’ title-clinching singles wins in succession.
Just moments after Tumosa’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Aleksander Petrovic at No. 2 moved the Lumberjacks to 3-0, Ziomber clinched the championship on court five. Ziomber, who posted his 11th singles win in his last 12 matches, sent the Lumberjacks into a frenzy with his 6-0, 6-3 victory.
“I actually didn’t hear Facundo finish, so suddenly Maciej finishes and everybody starts running on the court and that’s when I realized that we clinched,” Bogusz said. “We were ahead on a lot of courts and were up a set on a few courts. It was just a great atmosphere and I’m really happy for the guys. After going through this year and not being able to play for a championship last year, we defended the title.”
Ziomber was the only Lumberjack to win all four of his matches (two doubles and two singles) during NAU’s run this weekend at the Big Sky Championship.
Before Ziomber clinched, Straker-Meads was headed to a third set at No. 1, while freshman Dominik Buzonics was on his way to forcing a third set at No. 3. Steele was locked into a second set battle on court four.
The team’s first round NCAA Tournament matchup is set and the Lumberjacks’ date is none other than the defending national champions, Texas. The Lumberjacks (8-8) and No. 4 Longhorns (20-5) will open the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas on Saturday at 10 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northern Arizona distance runners freshman Abdihamid Nur and junior Taryn O’Neill swept the Big Sky Men's and Women's Track Athlete of the Week awards, the conference announced Monday, after their performances at the West Coast Relays last weekend.
On Friday morning, Nur competed in the men’s 10000-meter run, in which he finished first overall with a time of 27:47.27. Nur’s time is not only the best in the Big Sky, the region and the NCAA this season, but ranks sixth-best in conference history, sixth-fastest all-time in the nation, and qualifies for the United States Olympic Trials.
Later in the evening, O’Neill ran the women’s 5000-meter race, placing fourth overall with a time of 15:36.14, earning the second-best time in NAU history.