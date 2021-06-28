NAU Roundup: Andersen earns spot on U.S. Olympic team in hammer throw

Former Northern Arizona athlete Brooke Andersen earned a spot on Team USA for the first time in her professional career this weekend at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The Big Sky Conference record holder stepped into the ring on June 24 to compete in the women’s hammer throw preliminary round. Andersen tossed a mark of 72.16 meters to advance to Saturday’s finals, with the top three qualifying for Tokyo.

Showcasing her status as one of the best in the United States, as well as the world, Andersen earned a silver medal with a throw of 77.72 meters and punched her ticket to Tokyo as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.

Andersen’s first throw of the day would have qualified her for a place on the team, hitting 74.38 meters before topping it with her best distance of the day on her second throw.

Meanwhile, NAU freshman Nico Young also prepared to run in the preliminary round of the men’s 5,000-meter race this past Thursday.

Having run an Olympic Trials standard time earlier in his first collegiate season, it was no surprise to see Young advance to the event finals with a second-place finish between the two heats and a time of 13:36.74.