Behind strong debut from Nakai, NAU women open season with 79-75 win over UNLV

“It wasn’t a surprise to us. Anyone who has seen our practice stats has seen that Emily has been producing very consistently since we started official practice,” Payne said. “You always wonder how is that going to transfer from practice ... everyone was just kind of curious on how that was going to go and we are very, very pleased with how it went.”

When it wasn’t Rodabaugh hitting from all over the court, Nakai found space to work. Playing in her first career game as a Lumberjack, the Flagstaff native and Coconino High School grad finished the game with 22 points, three assists and a pair of steals in her 40 minutes on the court.

After UNLV closed within three points in the final seconds of the game, Nakai drew a foul and connected on both free throws. Putting the Lumberjacks ahead 77-72, the senior effectively closed out the victory as she played a starring role in her team's up-tempo offense after her waiver to play this season was granted by the NCAA.

“From day one she has been a big factor in our offense. I mean her game fits our style very, very well,” Payne said. “We are super excited to get the go on her being able to play this year, because that means we get her for two years. She just gives us such an offensive threat.”