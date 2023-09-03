If you’ve ever seen labels limit your own potential or the possibilities available to someone you love, I have a movie for you.

“Break the Mold: The Zach Bates Story” follows the journey of former Flagstaff resident Zach Bates as he chases his dream to compete in his first 100-mile ultra race before turning 20 years old.

My wife planted the seeds for this movie the day she showed me an article about a 19-year-old autistic runner. I immediately contacted his mother, Rana. A few days later, we were on our way to capturing Zach’s beautiful story.

The film’s goal is to share Zach’s passion, drive and determination to break the molds that can limit us -- in his case, the label “autistic.” These labels can hold us back from achieving great things.

Zach’s story will inspire everyone to look beyond our circumstances and the expectations of others, dream big and put in the work to chase those dreams.

As a filmmaker, I’m interested in telling stories that create a better world, and Zach’s story fits right in.

Zach told his mother at his high school graduation that he wanted to run a 100-mile ultramarathon before his 20th birthday. A cross country athlete whose longest distance at the time was 5 kilometers, Zach pursued his goal with determination and sharp focus.

With the support of his coach and family, he chose the 2022 Aravaipa Coldwater Rumble 100-miler at Estrella Mountain Regional Park in Goodyear, Arizona, as his target race. Follow Zach through his training all the way to the finish line in “Break the Mold.”

The film will play in Flagstaff’s Harkins 16 movie theatre for two showings on September 8 at 1:30 and 6:10 p.m., following successful runs in Auburn, California, and both Gilbert and Lakeside, Arizona.

Zach and the Bates family plan to attend and sign posters at the 6:10 screening. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Tickets are available from Harkins ahead of time or at the door. Tickets can also be donated to local families impacted by autism. Visit our website (www.HoltHamilton.com) for details.

Harkins Theatres has been extremely supportive of our films over the years, and I’m grateful. Getting to play this film on the screen next to major summer movies is a huge opportunity for our little production company; it’s our own David and Goliath story.

The documentary will continue to screen around the country in as many theaters, film festivals and schools as possible. People have told us, “You need to show this film in every school in the country,” and that’s what we are trying to do -- one theatre at a time and eventually one school at a time. We hope you like it!