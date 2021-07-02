Youthful offensive line making strides under Connelly

"Hopefully that's going to catapult us moving forward to have the confidence and build the competition in my room," Connelly said. "As we all know, competition makes us all better and our numbers are getting where they need to be."

Connelly's vast experience across college football seems to have paid off early on in his tenure under head coach Chris Ball. Similar to many others, Connelly and Ball go back to the early 2000s, first at Washington State with both moving to Alabama together in 2003.

The two reunited at Arizona State in 2012, with Connelly coaching at UCLA, UTEP, Oklahoma State and USC in the years prior and after his stop in Tempe. When Ball joined Northern Arizona in December 2018 for his first head coaching job, Connelly was one of the easy decisions to add to the staff.

"He's one of the first guys I went to. I consider him one of the best offensive line coaches in the country," Ball said. "As far as how to run the football, he's a great technician who does a good job of putting the players in the right spot up front and does a good job of game planing. He just understands the position really, really well and knows how to teach it."

Ball and Connelly share a similar view for what they want their players to take away from their time in the program upon graduation.