Young Panthers inspired by narrow postseason miss

The Coconino High volleyball team narrowly missed the postseason last fall. With a young varsity group with plenty of potential, the Panthers are looking to take the next leap this year.

In the 2021 season, the Panthers went 6-11 (6-6 Grand Canyon) and ended the year ranked No. 25 in the 4A Conference. Just one more win might have been enough to move up a spot and earn a berth in the 24-team play-in round.

“That’s our goal to make it this year. It was disappointing to not last year because we were pretty close. It kind of sucked honestly because we were so close,” senior Eiley Palmer said. “So it would be cool to do it this year. It would show us what we’re capable of.”

Palmer is just one of five seniors listed on the Panthers’ initial varsity roster, less than usual at the school’s highest level. There are a few juniors, but the majority of the roster is made up of a skilled sophomore class.

The senior group is one that has become special to coach Serena Wallace. In her fourth season leading the team, it is her first group that has been with her for their entire high school careers. In order for them to have success in their last year, the young players will have to step up and play at a high level.

In the early days of practice, Wallace has seen some potential from them, though.

“We’re going to be filling roles with people that haven’t done them before. So it’s exciting to give them the opportunity to play a position that they’re new and looking forward to,” Wallace said. “So I think we have a lot of promise. We have a lot of work to do, but I like what I’ve seen so far.”

Simply because of their youth, the Panthers have to rebuild quickly. There just isn’t as much varsity experience heading into this fall as there has been in past years. Hope Williamson, a senior who has played varsity all four of her years and was a state qualifier in the spring’s beach volleyball season as a junior, said she was a bit unsure at the beginning of tryouts. She didn’t know exactly what the group would look like.

But in a few days of practice, she has seen a few special moments that have given the group some hope.

“I think we’re better than we expected we would be, but it’s not always easy. We’re pretty young, so there’s not a ton of experience, but we’re getting there,” she said.

It is now on the seniors -- Williamson, Palmer, Kayla Derryberry and others -- to take the reigns and do what’s necessary to bring the young players up and teach them how to be successful in a tough region.

“I feel like I always looked up to the seniors. So now it’s my turn and I know we want to lead them,” Palmer said.

Coconino may rely upon its offense early in the season to take control. Williamson and Derryberry led the team last year with 247 and 208 assists, respectively. But after graduating their top hitters, defensive specialist Elyce Palmer and the two top blockers, others will have to step in effectively.

With solid setters, though, and girls willing to take on the challenge, offense could be the team’s strength in vital moments.

“We can put the ball down. Our offense is definitely there. A lot of the setters are pretty experienced, so we feel good about that,” Williamson said.

Those fundamentals, especially in the first few matches, will have to hold the Panthers over. The other aspects will take time, but Wallace believes there is the potential to get to a point where they can be solid in all areas of the game.

“We’re just going to have to focus on being a strong serve-and-pass team, and hopefully everything else can be worked on throughout the season to the point where when playoffs come we’re dialed in and we can be ready,” she said.

Coconino is set to open the season with a road match at Cactus on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.