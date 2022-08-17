Young Eagles reloading, not rebuilding, for fall season

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team, which graduated nine seniors from its 2021 roster that went 15-4 (10-2 Grand Canyon Region), will put forward a young core in the fall.

Still hoping her team will be a state title contender in the 4A Conference, coach Beth Haglin said there could be some turbulence, but that she still has bright hopes for the Eagles.

There is a certain term that, while maybe applicable, she refuses to use for the state of Flagstaff.

“I don’t like to call them building years because I like to kick booty every year,” she said with a chuckle. “This will be a year where we’ll take some bumps and bruises, but we’ll win our share, too.”

The Eagles didn’t turn over the entire roster, but graduated two All-Conference players and will see many younger girls get starting roles or additional playing time.

Among the players who moved on was Gracelyn Nez, who started for four years and tallied more than 1,000 kills before graduation.

One returner who will look to get more time on the court is Fallon Peters, a senior setter. She has seen the team grow in the first couple weeks of practice and believes the squad’s overall skill is at a solid level.

“It’s really cool how young the team is, but also how talented it is. It’s going to be a bright future because they bring something new and fresh,” Peters said.

Another returning senior, Haylee Gilleland, is looking to step up as a captain and leader. She was second on the 2021 team in kills (106) and serves received (265) and could find herself the leader in both categories this year.

Both of those aspects of the game will be important for the Eagles this year, Haglin said. She has seen some impressive defense, especially digs, but Flagstaff is working to improve in its preseason practices offensively and on the opponent’s serve.

“We did stats a lot during the last few days, and we have to work hard on getting the ball to the setters consistently in a good location. Right now the passes are getting up, but they’re not always in a good position. We have to be good at the serve-receive because you need that to win matches,” Haglin said.

Part of the consistency the Eagles are looking for comes with time and simply working out the kinks of the new offense and finding the players’ specific strengths on the court.

So far, Gilleland believes those aspects of the team are improving as the girls get to know each other more.

“As we all start working as a team, we’ve started building better relationships. We’ve started getting better at knowing where everyone wants the ball and talking about what we can all do,” she said.

With the amount of talented underclassmen on the roster, Flagstaff appears in great shape for the coming seasons. Haglin, however, and the seniors hope to capitalize on the talent available right now to make another run to the postseason.

“I just really want to have fun this year, and do as well as we can. We don’t want to end the season on the bad note, so we really want to get some wins. I think we all want to see that happen,” Peters said.

Flagstaff is scheduled to open the regular season with a home match against Thunderbird on Monday, Aug. 29.