Young Eagles core takes on summer basketball

The Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team is going under nearly a complete rebuild with its roster. In the summer period, the Eagles are attempting to put together a cohesive unit that can carve its own success.

Flagstaff graduated each of its top five scorers from last season, in which the Eagles went 13-7 and reached the first round of the state playoffs after barely missing the postseason the prior year.

Now with a young core, Flagstaff wants another chance at the playoffs.

“We have our end goal of getting back to where we were last year and then trying to get even more than that,” incoming junior Jake Centner said.

Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 winter season, the Eagles started hitting the weight room hard in April, coach Nick Walton said. Now, in the June summer period that began with an exhibition tournament at Northern Arizona’s Rolle Activity Center and the Student-Athlete High Performance Center, the team is forming its identity.

The goal of the summer is not only to grow overall talent, but to help the young team reach its full potential athletically.

“It gets them the varsity game experience. And I like the skill stuff we’re able to do," Walton said. "But a big part of our focus has been the weight room, because we need to get a lot stronger. I thought that a lot of the games we lost last year were due to a lack of physicality. And if you have that, everything else becomes easier."

Centner is part of a class of incoming juniors that, despite not having as much varsity experience, has played together for a while. Many of them, as they develop, understand each others’ talents. And, while the Eagles attempt to grasp an early form of what they will be, come the winter season, there is room to experiment.

There is not one hulking big man to guard the paint, such as the presence graduate Nick Morrow provided in years past. But there is overall size, with many of the players standing over 6 feet tall. Such size could allow the Eagles to switch defensively, and even create mismatches against smaller opponent guards.

Centner said he is excited about the team’s overall capabilities.

“We can get to the rim pretty fast and shoot pretty well from outside,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who are tall, so everyone can get blocks, and contest and grab boards.”

Even as the Eagles look toward the future, there are still kinks to smooth out. Along with the top scorers and producers on the floor, the Eagles lost most of their athlete leadership with the latest graduating class.

They will need to have some of their rising seniors and juniors step up, both vocally and as examples in practice and games, if they want to get back to playoff contention with the new guys.

As is, Walton believes the team is in a solid spot at this point of the offseason.

“Individually they’re great. And we’re just figuring out the team chemistry part of it because it’s such a new group. But when we figure that out, we’ll be able to hang,” Walton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0