Young DBs important for NAU football

After taking a late 38-31 lead against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team needed a defensive stop to secure a much-needed road victory.
Lumberjacks redshirt junior Morgan Vest recalled his position coach, defensive backs coach Jesse Thompson, challenging the secondary to step up.
“Coach Thompson said it perfect in the last game. He said, ‘If we put the game on ourselves, we’re going to win it. We have to be a group that the guys can rely on every single play,’ and we clean up others’ mistakes,” Vest said.
Vest intercepted a pass -- his second of the game and fourth of the season -- allowing the Lumberjacks to kneel the final seconds off the clock in a win.
The group collected three picks against the Vandals, each coming at key times in the game to halt scoring drives.
Intercepting passes -- and causing turnovers in general -- is something the defensive backs have attempted to do at a high clip throughout the season.
“It’s what we believe in as a program. When you walk into the office, coach (Chris) Ball has a sign that says ‘Own the ball’ in big letters. We count them in practice. We do ball drills, and the guys have bought into that. So getting interceptions is big,” Thompson said.
The unit has done that at points this season, while coming up short in other weeks, such as a 44-0 defeat at Sacramento State on Oct. 23. But, while the goal has been the same throughout the year, the bodies in the defensive backfield have changed. There have been injuries and illnesses that have kept different players out at certain points, though Vest has been a stalwart throughout the season.
Northern Arizona has started and rotated in several young players since the start of the year. What was originally a veteran unit, with longtime players like Brenndan Johnson and Anthony Sweeney set to play heavy snaps, is now one of the least experienced position groups.
However, the expectations of Thompson and the defense as a whole remain the same.
“Coaches preach that it’s the next man up, and they do a great job of preparing us every week. And backups have to be ready. Coach Ball always says that you’re one play away from being the guy,” Vest said.
The younger players, like Trejan Apodaca -- who made his first career start against Idaho -- have still benefited from the wisdom of the older players.
Ball lauded Apodaca’s play in Moscow, Idaho, but the freshman gave credit to teammates who have helped mentor him to this point.
“I’m blessed to have guys like Morgan Vest, Brenndan Johnson and Anthony Sweeney to help with everything, like where to be, how to read plays. They’ve been teaching me a plethora of things,” he said.
The group also benefits from playing against one of the conference’s top receiver groups every day in practice. When they’re not simply facing the scout team, Northern Arizona’s secondary plays against a unit that has bested several opponents already this year.
The pairing of Coleman Owen and Hendrix Johnson both have five receiving touchdowns through eight games, while others like Draycen Hall and Jamal Glaspie have also put up solid numbers at points.
“We get one of the best looks from receivers in the whole Big Sky in practice. That makes us better to go against those guys every day, preparing for whoever we play next,” Vest said.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lumberjacks hold a 4-4 record (3-2 Big Sky). Ball has said repeatedly that he believes his team needs to win each of its remaining three games, starting with No. 7 UC Davis on Saturday, to have a shot at the FCS playoffs.
To beat the Aggies (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky), the Lumberjacks will need to slow down an offense that has averaged more than 31 points per game this season. Some of that effort needs to come from the defensive backs, and Vest hopes the group -- young or not -- is up to the task.
“We don’t necessarily need superheroes out there, more just all 11 guys doing their job. If you’re in the right spot and the ball comes your way, make the play and be ready for the opportunity,” he said.