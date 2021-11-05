Young DBs important for NAU football

The unit has done that at points this season, while coming up short in other weeks, such as a 44-0 defeat at Sacramento State on Oct. 23. But, while the goal has been the same throughout the year, the bodies in the defensive backfield have changed. There have been injuries and illnesses that have kept different players out at certain points, though Vest has been a stalwart throughout the season.

Northern Arizona has started and rotated in several young players since the start of the year. What was originally a veteran unit, with longtime players like Brenndan Johnson and Anthony Sweeney set to play heavy snaps, is now one of the least experienced position groups.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the expectations of Thompson and the defense as a whole remain the same.

“Coaches preach that it’s the next man up, and they do a great job of preparing us every week. And backups have to be ready. Coach Ball always says that you’re one play away from being the guy,” Vest said.

The younger players, like Trejan Apodaca -- who made his first career start against Idaho -- have still benefited from the wisdom of the older players.

Ball lauded Apodaca’s play in Moscow, Idaho, but the freshman gave credit to teammates who have helped mentor him to this point.