Young-but-veteran Panthers baseball takes on 2022 season

The 2022 spring baseball season is one that Coconino Panthers manager Mike Sifling has been looking forward to for a while.

With a record of 4-0 (2-0 Grand Canyon Region) -- and with an additional 3-1 record in an exhibition tournament against several top-tier schools in Phoenix over the past few days -- the Panthers are looking strong to begin the year.

There are just two seniors on Coconino’s roster -- Tanner Johnson and Cole Gillespie -- while the rest of the squad is comprised of juniors and sophomores. The team is a veteran one, though, with many of the young players getting varsity experience in 2021.

Sifling is the projected longtime manager of the Panthers, but stepped down to coach the freshman team -- Dalton Schwetz led the varsity squad -- ahead of the 2020 season. That campaign came to a halt quickly due to the newfound scare of COVID-19. Even still, he recognized a high level of talent. Now, with Schwetz set to leave Coconino for an out-of-state college football coaching job, Sifling is able to see the now-experienced players on the varsity field.

“We only played two games that year, but it was enough for me to realize I wanted to watch this group play and be with them when they went into battle. And having it come full circle and seeing them playing at this level is amazing,” he said.

Many of the Panthers have been teammates since youth baseball, extending far beyond their years at Coconino. A bond has been forged, Johnson said, that leads to chemistry on the field.

“It kind of feels like a family, because we’ve played together since we were about 9, so that translates into winning games,” he said.

Now, finally grown up and at this stage, the Panthers hope to capitalize on their talent with a deep playoff run.

“Ever since we were little, we knew that if we were ever going to win state, this would have to be the year that we were going to go far,” Gillespie said.

The Panthers went 10-7 in 2021, winning their final four games of the season to reach the postseason with a No. 14 ranking. They fell to No. 3 Poston Butte -- which would reach the semifinals before losing to eventual-champion Mesquite -- but Sifling said they learned a lot about what a playoff team looks like.

The Coconino players are using that moment as motivation, and already have racked up wins against 6A Conference Boulder Creek and 5A Sunrise Mountain in the past week while remaining undefeated in the 4A standings so far.

“I think it set that bar to realize that that is the level we all need to get to. Poston Butte was a very good team, so we kind of went in there and it was a little bit of an awe moment. We competed and hung with them, but they just put it away in the end. So we got to see what they need to do to have that playoff success,” Sifling said.

There are still plenty of difficult games to come later in the season, including a bulk of region play and two games against city rival Flagstaff. The first of the two contests against the Eagles will take place at Chase Field on April 19.

The Panthers have shown the ability to battle through tough situations, though. They trailed late against Mohave on March 8, but eventually came back to win 5-4. And on Saturday, they trailed Sunnyslope but won on a last-inning sacrifice fly.

To keep up the conference win streak and play deep into what it hopes results in a playoff run, Coconino needs to play better to start games and not dig itself into early holes.

“We need to come out a little hotter. We’re a little flat sometimes and then we have to pick it up at the end. So we don’t want to have to keep doing that,” said junior Quinn Mickelson.

Mickelson added that the two seniors are a motivator for the young players. The juniors and sophomores want to have as much success as possible to give the veterans a happy send-off.

“I feel like this year is a statement year for us juniors. We want to give the seniors the best year we can, and also gain confidence for our last year next season to keep winning,” he said.

The Panthers have yet to play a home game, and are scheduled to play at Coconino High School for the first time this season on March 24 against Prescott. Coconino is set to play at Desert Edge in a 4A Conference game on Thursday.

