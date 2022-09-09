Young Basis Flagstaff volleyball team drops season opener at home

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti volleyball team hosted the Ash Fork Spartans Thursday night at home, falling 3-1 to open the season.

The green program with a roster of only eight players did not give up easily. Coach Mark Shiery explained his focus for the game, which was inspired by someone close to him.

“You know, it is kind of interesting," Shiery said. "My daughter used to play on this team, and she just went to college. She sent them a story today and it told them to believe in themselves. That’s what I told them, I was reiterating exactly what she said.”

A combination of unforced errors by the Yeti and freshman outside hitter Gracie Staples’ six aces, the team started the first set down 13-0. Sophomore Katie Buckley hit a cross-court kill to grant the 1A Conference Yeti their first side-out. Four aces from sophomore outside Tatum Collins changed the momentum of the game, cutting the deficit to 15-10. The Yeti worked together as a team to battle back, but ultimately lost 26-24.

Tatum Collins explained how her service run got her team out of the rut.

"Whenever I look at my teammates and see them happy, getting good hits, good digs, it makes me feel a lot better,” Collins said.

The second set was much tighter. The 1A Spartans broke away, leading 14-9 after a service error and two hitting errors consecutively by the host. After tightening the game up again to a three-point deficit, the Yeti had another set of three consecutive errors, setting the game score at 18-12. Two aces by Ash Fork senior setter Paola Acosta increased the gap to 21-14. The Yeti continued to fight but could not gain the lead. A kill by Gracie Staples ended the game, 25-19.

As an eight-person roster, the Yeti are only able to sub once per set. Sophomore Katie Buckley explained what the team has to do to keep their energy up, especially after two straight set losses.

“We just cheer for any little thing that happens and then if someone makes a mistake, we try to forget about the last play and focus on the next one," she said.

The small roster beat the Spartans in the third set. Trailing for much of the set, but refusing to back down, the Yetis won 25-19. The Spartans had more unforced errors as a team than in their previous sets. The Yeti took advantage, and three late, impressive kills by Buckley led the team to their victory.

“The focus was to believe in their skills and their abilities. They came out nervous, but they fought back really well. They just need to believe in themselves and their abilities and not overthink it," Shiery said.

The fourth and final set was a battle, but the Yeti trailed the Spartans by roughly five points throughout the set. In a late push, sophomore outside Addison French scored two back-to-back kills. French made her way back to the service line and continued her streak as she added an ace, tightening the game to 20-17. A Spartans kill sealed the win 25-20.

After the match, Shiery explained he hopes his small team can improve its previous season's record of 6-8 and continue to believe in themselves as they push for a record above .500.

“If they play their positions, we’ll do well. For the first game of the season, and the fact there are only eight people on our team, they did a really good job," the coach said.

The Yeti will host El Capitan Saturday.