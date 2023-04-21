The Basis Flagstaff boys volleyball team was having a great time, despite the score, in their season finale Wednesday at home.

The Yeti lost 3-0 to the Cactus Shadows Falcons to end the season. In each of their four matches this spring, the Yeti lost by the same score.

However, the 2023 season was about much more than just wins and losses. It was the first season for the program and the initial campaign for the first boys high school volleyball team in Flagstaff.

“We got to be the first, to set the trend,” Yeti senior Evan Hofstetter said.

The journey to hosting the first varsity team dates back to 2022. A group of Basis Flagstaff boys had the idea of creating a team, led in interest by Brian Hofstetter, Evan’s brother and son of Rich Hofstetter, who coached the Yeti this season.

Basis Flagstaff couldn’t put an official schedule together, but did have a club that started to plant the seed. Finally, this year, the Yeti had enough players willing to fill a roster and scheduled a few matches, with Rich Hofstetter leading them.

With just four contests completed throughout the season, Basis Flagstaff wouldn’t have qualified for playoffs even if it had went undefeated. They simply didn’t have enough matches on the schedule. But that didn’t dampen the excitement of this spring.

“They wanted it, I have to give all the credit to them,” Rich Hofstetter said. “They pushed for it to happen, and even though it didn’t last year, they kept going. We finally got it together this season and we all really enjoyed it,”

Rich Hofstetter called himself a “very casual” volleyball player, and certainly had no official coaching experience in the sport.

“I was watching videos and reading the manual and asking other coaches. But really, I just wanted them to have the team, so I was willing to do it,” he said.

The team improved gradually, as none of the players or coaches had much formal experience outside of hitting the ball around and a few days of club play last season.

Really, they were all learning until the end of the season. Even in Wednesday’s match, Evan Hofstetter was asking the referee about certain plays. There were also plenty of kicked balls -- technically a legal play, but one that’s unorthodox to competitive volleyball players -- and other novice errors.

Still, the Yeti were happy with their improvement.

“After the first game we were doing better with talking and understanding the game. And our serve-receives definitely improved,” Evan Hofstetter said.

The Yeti will graduate a handful of seniors from this year’s team, but hope to attract more interest from younger athletes to play in the future. The goal, Basis Flagstaff hopes, is to have an increased schedule and compete for playoffs and championships down the line.

“It would mean so much to this team to know that they’re part of the history, and that they were the ones that started it,” Rich Hofstetter said. “And I wouldn’t be surprised either.”